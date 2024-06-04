French Open 2024: Coco Gauff beats Ons Jabeur to reach semifinals

World number three Coco Gauff came back from a set down to defeat Ons Jabeur and reach her second French Open semifinal on Tuesday.
Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion and a former Roland Garros runner-up, rallied to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier and will face either tournament favourite Iga Swiatek or Marketa Vondrousova for a place in the final.
French Open 2024: Australian De Minaur stuns Medvedev to reach Roland Garros quarters
It will be American star Gauff’s third successive Grand Slam semi-final, after also making the last four at this year’s Australian Open.
Tunisian eighth seed Jabeur is still waiting for a maiden major title, having lost three finals and four quarterfinals.
