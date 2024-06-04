MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2024: Coco Gauff beats Ons Jabeur to reach semifinals

Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion and a former Roland Garros runner-up, rallied to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier and will face either tournament favourite Iga Swiatek or Marketa Vondrousova for a place in the final.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 16:54 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Coco Gauff celebrates after winning her French Open 2024 quarterfinal match against Ons Jabeur at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Tuesday.
Coco Gauff celebrates after winning her French Open 2024 quarterfinal match against Ons Jabeur at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Coco Gauff celebrates after winning her French Open 2024 quarterfinal match against Ons Jabeur at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

World number three Coco Gauff came back from a set down to defeat Ons Jabeur and reach her second French Open semifinal on Tuesday.

Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion and a former Roland Garros runner-up, rallied to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier and will face either tournament favourite Iga Swiatek or Marketa Vondrousova for a place in the final.

French Open 2024: Australian De Minaur stuns Medvedev to reach Roland Garros quarters

It will be American star Gauff’s third successive Grand Slam semi-final, after also making the last four at this year’s Australian Open.

Tunisian eighth seed Jabeur is still waiting for a maiden major title, having lost three finals and four quarterfinals.

Related stories

Related Topics

French Open 2024 /

Coco Gauff /

Ons Jabeur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: Coco Gauff beats Ons Jabeur to reach semifinals
    AFP
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Bravo’s inclusion as bowling coach was a fantastic move, says Afghanistan coach Trott
    PTI
  3. Bopanna picks Balaji as his partner for Paris 2024 Olympics: AITA
    PTI
  4. Hanuma Vihari receives NOC from Andhra Cricket Association
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rahim Ali, who considers Sunil Chhetri his idol, hopes to succeed him as India captain hangs up his boots
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2024: Coco Gauff beats Ons Jabeur to reach semifinals
    AFP
  2. Bopanna picks Balaji as his partner for Paris 2024 Olympics: AITA
    PTI
  3. French Open 2024: Djokovic shrugs off injury, pips Cerundolo in epic five-setter
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2024, June 4 schedule: Swiatek, Alcaraz and Sinner eye semifinal spots
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024: Djokovic breaks Federer’s all-time record for most Grand Slam wins, quarterfinal appearances
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: Coco Gauff beats Ons Jabeur to reach semifinals
    AFP
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Bravo’s inclusion as bowling coach was a fantastic move, says Afghanistan coach Trott
    PTI
  3. Bopanna picks Balaji as his partner for Paris 2024 Olympics: AITA
    PTI
  4. Hanuma Vihari receives NOC from Andhra Cricket Association
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rahim Ali, who considers Sunil Chhetri his idol, hopes to succeed him as India captain hangs up his boots
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment