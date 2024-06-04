MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024, June 4 schedule: Swiatek, Alcaraz and Sinner eye semifinal spots

French Open 2024, June 4 schedule: Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are some of the prominent players in action in the quarterfinals on the 10th day at Roland Garros, Paris.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 07:22 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Poland’s Iga Swiatek (in pic) faces Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Poland's Iga Swiatek (in pic) faces Czechia's Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.
infoIcon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek (in pic) faces Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open quarterfinals on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Tuesday.

Third-seeded American Coco Gauff, who finished as runner-up in 2022, takes on eighth-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

In men’s singles, second seed and reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner plays against 10th-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov while third seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on ninth-seeded Greek and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Here’s the full list of quarterfinal fixtures for day 10 of French Open 2024:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [3] Coco Gauff (AUS) vs [8] Ons Jabeur (TUN) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [5] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) - Not before 4PM IST

Men’s Singles - [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Men’s Singles - [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [9] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch French Open 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on SonyLiv and JioTV.

