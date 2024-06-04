French Open 2024, June 4 schedule: Swiatek, Alcaraz and Sinner eye semifinal spots

Defending champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Tuesday.
Third-seeded American Coco Gauff, who finished as runner-up in 2022, takes on eighth-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur.
In men’s singles, second seed and reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner plays against 10th-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov while third seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on ninth-seeded Greek and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Here’s the full list of quarterfinal fixtures for day 10 of French Open 2024:
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Women’s Singles - [3] Coco Gauff (AUS) vs [8] Ons Jabeur (TUN) - 2:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [5] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) - Not before 4PM IST
Men’s Singles - [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
Men’s Singles - [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [9] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) - Not before 11:45PM IST
Where to watch French Open 2024 in India?
