French Open 2024, June 3 schedule: Djokovic, Sabalenka and Rybakina in fourth-round action

Defending champion and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic faces Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in the round of 16 of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Monday.

Fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev takes on 13th-seeded Dane Holger Rune.

In women’s singles, second seed and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka plays against 22nd-seeded American Emma Navarro while fourth seed Elena Rybakina takes on 15th-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures for day nine of French Open 2024:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [15] Elina Svitolina (UKR) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [22] Emma Navarro (USA)

Men’s Singles - [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [23] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) - Not before 7:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [4] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [13] Holger Rune (DEN) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch French Open 2024 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Women’s Singles - [12] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs Elina Avanesyan - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [5] Daniil Medvedev vs [11] Alex de Minaur (AUS)

Women’s Singles - Varvara Gracheva (FRA) vs Mirra Andreeva

Men’s Singles - [7] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs [12] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:

Court 7

Men’s Doubles, Round of 16 - [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs N. Sriram Balaji (IND)/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez (MEX)