French Open 2024, June 3 schedule: Djokovic, Sabalenka and Rybakina in fourth-round action

Defending champion and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic faces Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in the round of 16 of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Monday.
Fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev takes on 13th-seeded Dane Holger Rune.
In women’s singles, second seed and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka plays against 22nd-seeded American Emma Navarro while fourth seed Elena Rybakina takes on 15th-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.
Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures for day nine of French Open 2024:
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs [15] Elina Svitolina (UKR) - 2:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [22] Emma Navarro (USA)
Men’s Singles - [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [23] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) - Not before 7:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [4] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [13] Holger Rune (DEN) - Not before 11:45PM IST
Where to watch French Open 2024 in India?
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Women’s Singles - [12] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs Elina Avanesyan - 2:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [5] Daniil Medvedev vs [11] Alex de Minaur (AUS)
Women’s Singles - Varvara Gracheva (FRA) vs Mirra Andreeva
Men’s Singles - [7] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs [12] Taylor Fritz (USA)
Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:
Court 7
Men’s Doubles, Round of 16 - [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs N. Sriram Balaji (IND)/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Martinez (MEX)
