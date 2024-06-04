MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Djokovic breaks Federer’s all-time record for most Grand Slam wins, quarterfinal appearances

Djokovic claimed his 370th Grand Slam victory and made it to the quarterfinal of the Roland Garros, surpassing Federer’s record of 58 quarterfinal appearances.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 00:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the fourth round match during Day Nine of the French Open.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the fourth round match during Day Nine of the French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the fourth round match during Day Nine of the French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic broke two of Roger Federer’s all-time records after beating Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday.

The Serbian shattered Federer’s record of most Grand Slam wins after claiming his 370th victory. He had equalled the former player’s record after defeating Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

Djokovic, who has 24 Grand Slams to his name, made it to the quarterfinal of the Roland Garros, surpassing Federer’s record of 58 quarterfinal appearances.

The 37-year-old has won three French Open titles (2016, 2021, 2023) and has reached the quarters of the claycourt tournament for a record 18th time. He had broken Rafael Nadal’s record of 16 French Open quarterfinal appearances in 2023.

This will be his 15th quarterfinal showdown in a row since 2010.

