French Open 2024: Djokovic shrugs off injury, pips Cerundolo in epic five-setter

The Serb, who is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, sealed his 370th match victory at the majors that broke a tie with retired Swiss great Roger Federer.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 08:31 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium,
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium, | Photo Credit: Thibault Camus/ AP
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium, | Photo Credit: Thibault Camus/ AP

Defending champion Novak Djokovic produced another superhuman effort to subdue Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Monday and reach the quarterfinal of the French Open, as the top seed shrugged off a knee issue for a milestone win.

The Serb, who is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, sealed his 370th match victory at the majors that broke a tie with retired Swiss great Roger Federer but his title rivals will be smelling blood after another up-and-down display.

When the dust settled on his second five-setter in less than 48 hours at Roland Garros, Djokovic celebrated reaching his 59th major quarter-final - the most by any men’s player - to pip his long-time rival Federer again.

“Again a big, big, big thank you because once again like the last match. The win is your win,” an exhausted Djokovic told the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd in fluent French.

Australian De Minaur stuns Medvedev to reach Roland Garros quarters

The 37-year-old showed no early signs of fatigue from his marathon third-round win over Lorenzo Musetti, a 4-1/2 hour epic that ended in the early hours of Sunday morning, as he blitzed claycourt specialist Cerundolo in the opening set.

He sustained a right knee issue early in the next and needed treatment on court before saving four break points to draw level at 3-3 with a backhand bullet, but allowed his opponent a way back in by surrendering his serve in the 12th game.

Cerundolo grabbed another break early in the next set to go 3-0 up and comfortably got ahead in the clash as alarm bells began to ring for Djokovic in a second straight match at the claycourt Grand Slam he has won three times.

A ball kid came to the aid of Serbia’s Novak Djokovic after he slipped and fell during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.
A ball kid came to the aid of Serbia’s Novak Djokovic after he slipped and fell during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHE ENA/ AP
lightbox-info

A ball kid came to the aid of Serbia’s Novak Djokovic after he slipped and fell during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHE ENA/ AP

The finish line seemed to appear in sight for Cerundolo when he raced up 4-2 in the next set, but the 25-year-old squandered the advantage as Djokovic sent down two big serves and produced a spectacular drop en route to holding for 6-5 before levelling the contest.

Having dropped serve after a fast start in the deciding set, Djokovic took a nasty tumble during a point and ranted about the state of the Court Philippe Chatrier surface.

He dusted himself off and the smile returned shortly after as he executed a sensational drop volley while doing the splits at 3-3 and celebrated the point by lying on the court with his arms outstretched in a superhero pose.

With the crowd firmly behind him, Djokovic closed out a superb victory and paid tribute to fans on the main showcourt at around 9 p.m local time.

