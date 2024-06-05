MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: Nassau pitch report, ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records

IND vs IRE T20 World Cup: What we know and what to expect from the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 07:37 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli during a net session in New York.
Virat Kohli during a net session in New York. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli during a net session in New York. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

India will kickstart its T20 World Cup 2024 jounrey with a Group A match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma & Co. will be out on the venue for the second time, having played a warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1. It will also play Pakistan and USA at the same ground.

Pitch report

The pitch at the venue has been under scrutiny for its sluggish nature. Only one official match has been played at Nassau, between Sri Lanka and South Africa, where the former was bundled out for just 77 runs. In reply, even South Africa struggled to score and completed the chase only in the 17th overs after losing four wickets.

Out of the nine wickets claimed by the bowlers in the match, seven went to pacers. Anrich Nortje was the standout for the Proteas, picking four for only seven runs.

During the warm-up match against Bangladesh, India’s batters sturggled to get going, scoring just 33 runs in the first five overs. It needed a 32-ball 53 from Rishabh Pant to up the ante. A rearguard from Hardik Pandya ensured India posted 182 runs in 20 overs.

However, Bangladesh could not work a way around the slow surface and ended at 122 in 20 overs, losing the game by 60 runs.

Another challenge for batters at the ground is the slow outfield. With the ball failing to breach the fence on grounded shots, the batters will tempted into taking the aerial route.

Who will do better - spinners or pacers?

The pitch at Nassau has offered assistance to both. South Africa pacers were able to strangulate the Lankan batters courtesy of the extra bounce off the surface and the swing.

But there was help for the tweakers too with the ball turning sharply and the odd ball keeping low.

Toss factor

The sample size for the Nassau ground is too small to derive a conclusion in terms of toss and the subsequent match results.

Wanindu Hasaranga had won the toss and opted to bat and the decision did not work his team’s way. After the match, Hasaranga had said, “To be honest this was a 120 wicket, especially with our bowlers. We went with our strength – our bowling, that’s why we batted first. We wanted to put a score and then defend.”

Even Aiden Markram said it was a tough pitch to bat on. Given the aid to bowlers, the captain winning the toss on Wednesday should opt to bowl.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Ireland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: Nassau pitch report, ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Squad doubts led to Xavi exit, says Barcelona president Laporta
    Reuters
  3. India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs IRE match live?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 warm-ups: Portugal survives late scare in 4-2 friendly win over Finland
    Reuters
  5. IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: India vs Ireland predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: Nassau pitch report, ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs IRE match live?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: India vs Ireland predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. NED vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands beats Nepal to start campaign with win
    AFP
  5. ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: England-Scotland match abandoned due to rain
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: Nassau pitch report, ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Squad doubts led to Xavi exit, says Barcelona president Laporta
    Reuters
  3. India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs IRE match live?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 warm-ups: Portugal survives late scare in 4-2 friendly win over Finland
    Reuters
  5. IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: India vs Ireland predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment