India vs Ireland head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs IRE H2H in T20Is; overall stats, most runs, wickets

India will begin its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

IND vs IRE Head-to-Head Record in T20I Total Played: 8 India won: 7 Ireland won: 0 No Result: 1 Last Result: India beat Ireland by 33 runs (Dublin, 2023)

IND vs IRE Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup Total Played: 1 India won: 1 Ireland won: 0 Only Result: India beat Ireland by 8 wickets (T20 World Cup 2009, Nottingham)

Most runs in India vs Ireland T20Is

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Andrew Balbirnie (IRE) 6 156 26.00 138.05 72 Deepak Hooda (IND) 2 151 151.00 175.58 104 Rohit Sharma (IND) 3 149 74.50 137.96 97

Most wickets in India vs Ireland T20Is