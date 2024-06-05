MagazineBuy Print

India vs Ireland head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs IRE H2H in T20Is; overall stats, most runs, wickets

IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats and records you need to know ahead of the India vs Ireland match in New York on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 08:25 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma warming up during a practice session at the Cantiague Park in New York.
Rohit Sharma warming up during a practice session at the Cantiague Park in New York. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma warming up during a practice session at the Cantiague Park in New York. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

India will begin its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

IND vs IRE Head-to-Head Record in T20I
Total Played: 8
India won: 7
Ireland won: 0
No Result: 1
Last Result: India beat Ireland by 33 runs (Dublin, 2023)
IND vs IRE Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup
Total Played: 1
India won: 1
Ireland won: 0
Only Result: India beat Ireland by 8 wickets (T20 World Cup 2009, Nottingham)

Most runs in India vs Ireland T20Is

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
Andrew Balbirnie (IRE) 6 156 26.00 138.05 72
Deepak Hooda (IND) 2 151 151.00 175.58 104
Rohit Sharma (IND) 3 149 74.50 137.96 97

Most wickets in India vs Ireland T20Is

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) 3 7 6.36 10.00 3/21
Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 2 7 5.69 5.28 4/21
Craig Young (IRE) 4 7 7.75 12.00 2/2

