India will begin its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:
IND vs IRE Head-to-Head Record in T20I
Total Played: 8
India won: 7
Ireland won: 0
No Result: 1
Last Result: India beat Ireland by 33 runs (Dublin, 2023)
IND vs IRE Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup
Total Played: 1
India won: 1
Ireland won: 0
Only Result: India beat Ireland by 8 wickets (T20 World Cup 2009, Nottingham)
Most runs in India vs Ireland T20Is
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Andrew Balbirnie (IRE)
|6
|156
|26.00
|138.05
|72
|Deepak Hooda (IND)
|2
|151
|151.00
|175.58
|104
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|3
|149
|74.50
|137.96
|97
Most wickets in India vs Ireland T20Is
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)
|3
|7
|6.36
|10.00
|3/21
|Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
|2
|7
|5.69
|5.28
|4/21
|Craig Young (IRE)
|4
|7
|7.75
|12.00
|2/2
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Ireland head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs IRE H2H in T20Is; overall stats, most runs, wickets
- De Bruyne open to lucrative Saudi Arabia move when his Manchester City contract expires
- Endrick says ‘I have to introduce myself’ as Brazilian teenager gets ready for life at Real Madrid
- India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024: Nassau pitch report, ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records
- Squad doubts led to Xavi exit, says Barcelona president Laporta
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE