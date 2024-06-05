MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 warm-up: Italy held to scoreless draw by Turkey

Luciano Spalletti’s Italy goes into the tournament as the defending champion, and after failing to impress while qualifying, this draw with Turkey will do little to boost the confidence of its manager, or fans.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 08:36 IST , BOLOGNA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Action from the Italy vs Turkey match.
Action from the Italy vs Turkey match. | Photo Credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP
infoIcon

Action from the Italy vs Turkey match. | Photo Credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP

Italy and Turkey played out a disappointing 0-0 draw in a game of few chances on Tuesday, in what was the penultimate warm-up game for both sides before Euro 2024 starts in 10 days.

Luciano Spalletti’s Italy goes into the tournament as the defending champion, and after failing to impress while qualifying, this draw with Turkey will do little to boost the confidence of its manager, or fans.

The opening half ended with neither side registering a shot on target, although Italy’s Bryan Cristante rattled the post with a header from a corner-kick on the stroke of half time.

After the break there was little improvement. The lack of precision from both sides brought few real chances and little to cheer the home fans, apart from the late entrance of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori who made his Italy debut.

Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella will be concerned over the condition of defender Ozan Kabak who was taken off injured with what looked like a serious knee issue late in the first half.

ALSO READ | Where will Mbappe fit in at Real Madrid

Italy’s final warm-up game before heading to Germany is against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday while Turkey travel to face Poland on Monday.

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

