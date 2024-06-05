MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Alcaraz steamrolls Tsitsipas to book Sinner semifinal

Carlos Alcaraz saw off Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to set up a mouthwatering French Open semifinal clash with incoming world number one Jannik Sinner.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 07:12 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning match point against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Men’s Singles Quarter Final match at Roland Garros.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning match point against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Men’s Singles Quarter Final match at Roland Garros. | Photo Credit: DAN ISTITENE/Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning match point against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Men’s Singles Quarter Final match at Roland Garros. | Photo Credit: DAN ISTITENE/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz halted a mid-match fightback by ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to secure a 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4 win on Tuesday and set up a blockbuster French Open semifinal with incoming world number one Jannik Sinner.

The third seed, who came into the contest with a 5-0 record over Tsitsipas, caused all kinds of problems for his Greek opponent with high kick serves to the backhand and won the first set in 33 minutes.

The rematch of last year’s quarter-final looked set for the same result on Court Philippe Chatrier as Alcaraz broke and then held to go up 3-0 as Tsitsipas did not help his cause with an error-prone display early in the second set.

ALSO READ | French Open: Swiatek roars into semifinals

Tsitsipas worked the crowd after hitting a stinging forehand when down 4-2 and looked rejuvenated as he finally solved the puzzle with a break back before drawing level, but Alcaraz raised his game in the tiebreak to double his advantage.

A frustrated Tsitsipas repeatedly complained about Alcaraz’s delayed grunts and nearly struck him with an overhead smash in a feisty third set, but his Spanish opponent ran away with the match to reach his Roland Garros second semifinal.

