Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday said, “Things and people made me unhappy” at Paris Saint-Germain before he signed a five-year deal with the Spanish club Real Madrid.
France’s Mbappe will join the La Liga champion for next season in a long-rumoured move having spent seven campaigns in the French capital.
During PSG’s tour of Japan and South Korea last summer, the club’s management threatened to ban Mbappe from playing after he had told them he was planning on leaving the Parc des Princes this year.
“I was told that, I was made to understand that, I was spoken to violently,” Mbappe told reporters ahead of Les Bleus’ friendly with Luxembourg on Wednesday.
“At PSG I wasn’t unhappy, that would be biting the hand that feeds you, and spitting in the face of all the people who defended me, but things and people made me unhappy,” he added.
ALSO READ | Mbappe to Real Madrid, Here We Go: Where will France captain fit among Champions League winners?
Mbappe left PSG at the end of the season having lifted the Ligue 1 title and the French Cup under Spanish coach Luis Enrique and advisor Luis Campos, who he also worked under while playing for Monaco.
Despite the domestic success he failed to guide his hometown club to a Champions League crown, a major ambition for Qatari-owned PSG and its president Nasser al-Khelaifi.
“The people who saved me are Luis Enrique and Luis Campos. Without them I would not have put a foot on the field again,” Mbappe said.
Madrid announced Mbappe’s arrival two days before Les Bleus’ game against Luxembourg in the northern French city Metz, their penultimate match ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against Austria on June 17.
“I have a responsiblity as captain. I think it overshadowed the national team,” Mbappe said.
“I will only answer questions about the national team, I wish to protect them. We have a big summer ahead of us,” the 2018 World Cup winner added.
Latest on Sportstar
- Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe says ‘people made me unhappy’ at PSG
- T20 World Cup 2024: ‘I tried to convince Rahul Dravid to stay on as coach, it will be tough to see him go,’ says Rohit Sharma
- Netherlands vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: NEP five down under 60 vs NED
- Rahim Ali, who considers Sunil Chhetri his idol, hopes to succeed him as India captain hangs up his boots
- Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa stuns World Champion Ding Liren, Vaishali loses to Humpy
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE