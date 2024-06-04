MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe says ‘people made me unhappy’ at PSG

During PSG’s tour of Japan and South Korea last summer, the club’s management threatened to ban Mbappe from playing after he had told them he was planning on leaving the Parc des Princes this year.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 22:36 IST , Metz - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Mbappe left PSG at the end of the season having lifted the Ligue 1 title and the French Cup.
Mbappe left PSG at the end of the season having lifted the Ligue 1 title and the French Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mbappe left PSG at the end of the season having lifted the Ligue 1 title and the French Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday said, “Things and people made me unhappy” at Paris Saint-Germain before he signed a five-year deal with the Spanish club Real Madrid.

France’s Mbappe will join the La Liga champion for next season in a long-rumoured move having spent seven campaigns in the French capital.

During PSG’s tour of Japan and South Korea last summer, the club’s management threatened to ban Mbappe from playing after he had told them he was planning on leaving the Parc des Princes this year.

“I was told that, I was made to understand that, I was spoken to violently,” Mbappe told reporters ahead of Les Bleus’ friendly with Luxembourg on Wednesday.

“At PSG I wasn’t unhappy, that would be biting the hand that feeds you, and spitting in the face of all the people who defended me, but things and people made me unhappy,” he added.

ALSO READ | Mbappe to Real Madrid, Here We Go: Where will France captain fit among Champions League winners?

Mbappe left PSG at the end of the season having lifted the Ligue 1 title and the French Cup under Spanish coach Luis Enrique and advisor Luis Campos, who he also worked under while playing for Monaco.

Despite the domestic success he failed to guide his hometown club to a Champions League crown, a major ambition for Qatari-owned PSG and its president Nasser al-Khelaifi.

“The people who saved me are Luis Enrique and Luis Campos. Without them I would not have put a foot on the field again,” Mbappe said.

Madrid announced Mbappe’s arrival two days before Les Bleus’ game against Luxembourg in the northern French city Metz, their penultimate match ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against Austria on June 17.

“I have a responsiblity as captain. I think it overshadowed the national team,” Mbappe said.

“I will only answer questions about the national team, I wish to protect them. We have a big summer ahead of us,” the 2018 World Cup winner added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe says ‘people made me unhappy’ at PSG
    AFP
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: ‘I tried to convince Rahul Dravid to stay on as coach, it will be tough to see him go,’ says Rohit Sharma
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Netherlands vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: NEP five down under 60 vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rahim Ali, who considers Sunil Chhetri his idol, hopes to succeed him as India captain hangs up his boots
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa stuns World Champion Ding Liren, Vaishali loses to Humpy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe says ‘people made me unhappy’ at PSG
    AFP
  2. Mbappe to Real Madrid, Here We Go: Where will France captain fit among Champions League winners?
    Karthik Mudaliar
  3. India vs Kuwait: We’ll give more than 100 per cent for Sunil Chhetri, says Sahal Abdul Samad
    PTI
  4. England eases to 3-0 friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Reuters
  5. Juventus formally terminates Allegri’s contract by mutual agreement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe says ‘people made me unhappy’ at PSG
    AFP
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: ‘I tried to convince Rahul Dravid to stay on as coach, it will be tough to see him go,’ says Rohit Sharma
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Netherlands vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: NEP five down under 60 vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rahim Ali, who considers Sunil Chhetri his idol, hopes to succeed him as India captain hangs up his boots
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa stuns World Champion Ding Liren, Vaishali loses to Humpy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment