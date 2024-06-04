MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Juventus formally terminates Allegri’s contract by mutual agreement

Earlier, Juventus sacked Allegri in May over his behaviour during and after the Coppa Italia final in which he was sent off as Juve beat Atalanta 1-0 to win a record-extending 15th Italian Cup.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 08:05 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILES PHOTO: Juventus’ FORMER Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri.
FILES PHOTO: Juventus’ FORMER Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILES PHOTO: Juventus’ FORMER Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri. | Photo Credit: AFP

Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri have decided to terminate the contract of the former coach by mutual agreement, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Juventus sacked Allegri in May over his behaviour during and after the Coppa Italia final in which he was sent off as Juve beat Atalanta 1-0 to win a record-extending 15th Italian Cup.

ALSO READ | Portugal at EURO 2024: Martinez replaces injured Otavio with Premier League winner Nunes

“Juventus Football Club and Massimiliano Allegri can confirm that they have mutually agreed to terminate his contract at the end of the current season,” Juventus said in a statement.

Allegri was the Turin club’s coach for eight years over two spells, in 2014-2019 and 2021-2024, leading Juve to five Serie A titles, five Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A /

Juventus /

Massimiliano Allegri /

Coppa Italia /

Atalanta /

Italian Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Juventus formally terminates Allegri’s contract by mutual agreement
    Reuters
  2. AFG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Farooqi’s first-over double strike puts Afghanistan in control vs Uganda
    Team Sportstar
  3. NED vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch Netherlands vs Nepal game live?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘We have played well in World Cups, just about crossing finish line’, says Rahul Dravid
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Kylian Mbappe completes move to Real Madrid on a free transfer till 2029
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Juventus formally terminates Allegri’s contract by mutual agreement
    Reuters
  2. Kylian Mbappe completes move to Real Madrid on a free transfer till 2029
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal at EURO 2024: Martinez replaces injured Otavio with Premier League winner Nunes
    AP
  4. Tottenham’s Bissouma attacked with pepper spray, robbed by two assailants in Cannes
    Reuters
  5. Explained: Why is AFCON star Emilio Nsue not eligible to play for Equatorial Guinea?
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Juventus formally terminates Allegri’s contract by mutual agreement
    Reuters
  2. AFG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Farooqi’s first-over double strike puts Afghanistan in control vs Uganda
    Team Sportstar
  3. NED vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch Netherlands vs Nepal game live?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘We have played well in World Cups, just about crossing finish line’, says Rahul Dravid
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Kylian Mbappe completes move to Real Madrid on a free transfer till 2029
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment