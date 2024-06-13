MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

HUN vs SUI, Euro 2024 Preview: Hungary revved up for Euros opener as fragile Switzerland seeks turnaround

Switzerland finished second in the easiest of the groups after a dismal, at times clumsy qualifying campaign, beating only Andorra in its last eight games.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 18:11 IST , Cologne - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai, at 23, will be the youngest player to captain a side at a European Championship.
Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai, at 23, will be the youngest player to captain a side at a European Championship. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai, at 23, will be the youngest player to captain a side at a European Championship. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hungary and Switzerland open their Euro 2024 campaigns on Saturday with points to prove after starkly contrasting form, as they look to lay down some early markers for who will advance from the group stage.

Hungary has been oozing panache after an astonishing unbeaten run that lasted 20 months until last week and is a side the fragile Swiss would have preferred to avoid for an opener in which they desperately need a confidence boost.

Switzerland finished second in the easiest of the groups after a dismal, at times clumsy qualifying campaign, beating only Andorra in its last eight games and squandering leads late on in four of those matches, against Romania, Kosovo, twice, and Israel.

Hungary and Switzerland are joined by Scotland and hosts Germany in a Group A that the form guide indicates is wide open.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 Group A Preview: Can Germany take the home advantage?

Italian manager Marco Rossi has introduced to Hungary a brand of free-flowing football that has been generating excitement at home, with a stellar record since 2022 that has included wins away to England and Germany.

Rossi’s team is built largely around creative midfield maestro Dominik Szoboszlai, who at 23 will be the youngest player to captain a side at a European Championship.

NOTHING TO LOSE

Szoboszlai was injured before Euro 2020 and spoke on Wednesday of his anguish in missing out on matches against heavyweights France and Germany that ended in draws and an early exit, fuelling his determination to help Hungary return stronger.

“We want to go as far as possible ... the team unity is really good, everyone has to go into the tournament with nothing to lose,” he said.

“If we go into it with the right attitude, we can really achieve something great.”

A win on Saturday could dramatically change Switzerland’s fortunes and rekindle memories of its good showing in the last Euros when it eliminated France on penalties and went toe-to-toe with Spain in the quarter-final before losing in a shootout.

Switzerland will be bolstered by goalkeeper Yann Sommer and defender Manuel Akanji, fresh from winning league titles this season for Inter Milan and Manchester City, while once-volatile captain Granit Xhaka will lead with confidence and newfound calm after being instrumental in Bayer Leverkusen’s stunning Bundesliga title this year.

Defender Silvan Widmer sidestepped questions about the national side’s frailties and uncertainty up front but said fans should expect an unpredictable and dangerous Switzerland this time.

“Everyone is fired up. The team spirit is really great. We are all ready and can hardly wait,” Widmer said. “It’s a real unit again, hungry and wanting to give it their all.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Hungary /

Switzerland /

Dominik Szoboszlai /

Granit Xhaka /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, Lineups at 7:30 p.m. IST; Bangladesh faces Netherlands in crucial Group D fixture
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liberty Global takes controlling stake in Formula E
    Reuters
  3. HUN vs SUI, Euro 2024 Preview: Hungary revved up for Euros opener as fragile Switzerland seeks turnaround
    Reuters
  4. Rohan Bopanna to partner with Sriram Bajali in Paris Olympics, AITA confirms
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Osaka given green light to play at Paris Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Top debutants to watch out for at European Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. West Ham signs teenage Brazilian winger Guilherme
    AFP
  3. GER vs SCO, Euro 2024 preview: Home fans anxious to see if Germany can fire up in opener against Scotland
    AP
  4. HUN vs SUI, Euro 2024 Preview: Hungary revved up for Euros opener as fragile Switzerland seeks turnaround
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024 venues: Complete details of stadiums for European Championship in Germany
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, Lineups at 7:30 p.m. IST; Bangladesh faces Netherlands in crucial Group D fixture
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liberty Global takes controlling stake in Formula E
    Reuters
  3. HUN vs SUI, Euro 2024 Preview: Hungary revved up for Euros opener as fragile Switzerland seeks turnaround
    Reuters
  4. Rohan Bopanna to partner with Sriram Bajali in Paris Olympics, AITA confirms
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Osaka given green light to play at Paris Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment