Euro 2024 Group A: Can Germany take the home advantage?

Germany will be keen to put behind its recent tournament disappointments and give Toni Kroos the perfect goodbye by winning Euro 2024 at home.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 17:42 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Joan Mathew Jacob
Strong contender: Amidst a wealth of talent, Thomas Müller and Toni Kroos remain the key players for host Germany. 
Strong contender: Amidst a wealth of talent, Thomas Müller and Toni Kroos remain the key players for host Germany.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Strong contender: Amidst a wealth of talent, Thomas Müller and Toni Kroos remain the key players for host Germany.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

With one of the most renowned legacies in international football, Germany will enter Euro 2024 aiming to overcome its recent record of early exits from major tournaments and lift the trophy on home soil for a record fourth time.

After experiencing success during Joachim Löw’s 15-year reign — including the resounding 2014 FIFA World Cup win — Germany crashed out of the 2018 World Cup at the first hurdle, and in the round of 16 during Euro 2020.

Hansi Flick, who replaced Low in 2021, failed to lead his side past the group stage of the 2022 World Cup and was promptly replaced by Julian Nagelsmann, who began his tenure with losses in friendlies against Turkey and Austria.

However, the return of midfield maestro Toni Kroos from retirement, combined with the emergence of young players from the Bundesliga, will aid Nagelsmann’s task. Wins over heavyweights France and the Netherlands in friendlies have further renewed German fans’ faith.

RELATED: Toni Kroos: Real Madrid’s Galactico looks for final coronation at EURO 2024 after winning Champions League

Drawn with Switzerland, Hungary, and Scotland in Group A, it will hope for a victory in its first match — against the Scots — something it has failed to achieve in its last three major tournaments.

With Leon Goretzka missing out, Nagelsmann is likely to opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Kroos and Bayer Leverkusen’s Robert Andrich supporting captain Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

Die Mannschaft will rely on the talents of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz to add creativity and liveliness up front.

After a confidence-boosting season with Arsenal, Kai Havertz looks likely to lead the line, with Niclas Fullkrug and Thomas Muller available as reliable backups.

More of the same for Switzerland?

Captain Granit Xhaka (front), the most capped player in the squad, will take charge in central midfield, most likely alongside Remo Freuler.
Captain Granit Xhaka (front), the most capped player in the squad, will take charge in central midfield, most likely alongside Remo Freuler. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Captain Granit Xhaka (front), the most capped player in the squad, will take charge in central midfield, most likely alongside Remo Freuler. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Switzerland hopes to improve on its dream run in the previous edition, where it narrowly missed out on a spot in the semifinal after losing to Spain on penalties.

It produced the biggest shock of the tournament when it trumped France in the round of 16, coming back from two goals down to eventually win in the shootout.

While Murat Yakin’s men were below par in the Euro 2024 qualifiers with four wins, five draws, and one loss, they will hope that the experienced squad can perform when it matters.

With veteran Yann Sommer in goal, Yakin is expected to field a back three comprising Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, and the experienced Ricardo Rodriguez.

Captain Granit Xhaka, the most capped player in the squad, will take charge in central midfield, most likely alongside Remo Freuler. Former Arsenal man Xhaka has found a second wind this season, helping Bayer Leverkusen to its maiden Bundesliga triumph.

Xherdan Shaqiri brings a wealth of quality to the side with his goalscoring and playmaking prowess, alongside AC Milan youngster Noah Okafor, who is expected to lead the attack.

Can the underdogs spark a surprise?

Scotland will look for a change in fortune in Euro 2024, having never made it past the group stage in its previous three appearances.

However, Steve Clarke’s side will be cautiously optimistic about its chances of reaching the knockouts after an impressive qualifying run, which included a 2-0 victory against Spain.

Scott McTominay has been the standout performer during this period, scoring seven times in eight games, and will be the driving force in midfield alongside Aston Villa’s John McGinn.

Captain Andrew Robertson will take the left-back role, leaving Kieran Tierney to act as a left-sided central defender.

Up front, the Scots will depend on Southampton striker Che Adams to fire, after playing an integral part in his side’s promotion to the Premier League.

Hungary, once a dominant force in Europe, will look to reclaim its glory days after sealing a spot in the tournament by going unbeaten in the qualifiers.

After missing out on a spot in the 2022 World Cup, manager Marco Rossi inspired his side to notable wins against giants Germany and England in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.

Led by Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai, Hungary will rely on an experienced back three of Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, and Adam Lang to handle the pressure of the big stage. Winger Roland Sallai, currently tied with Szoboszlai as the top scorer in the team, will be expected to steer the attack.

Knockouts prediction:
Home side Germany is the clear favourite to top the group, while the battle for the second spot is up in the air. Scotland and Hungary will look to continue their form from the qualifiers, while Switzerland will hope that the experience in its squad can get them over the first hurdle.

Players to watch out for:

Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala.
Jamal Musiala. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Jamal Musiala. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Despite going trophyless with Bayern Munich this season, the 21-year-old scored 12 goals and assisted eight in 38 appearances. His ability on the wings to weave through defences while also assuming a more central position makes him a threat to the opposition.

Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Scott McTominay | Photo Credit: Getty Images

He will try to continue his hot streak after winning the FA Cup with Manchester United in his final game of the season. If his goalscoring run in the qualifiers is any indication of what is to come, Scotland will fancy its chances of making it past the group stage for the first time.

