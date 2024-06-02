Toni Kroos: Real Madrid’s Galactico looks for final coronation at EURO 2024 after winning Champions League

Toni Kroos launched the ball into the box in the 74th minute in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final win against Dortmund to give a final assist for Real Madrid - a poetic and fitting end to his Real Madrid legacy.

In modern-day football, after reaching the late 30s, most players venture out to smaller leagues outside Europe to play their final years in the sport, but that’s not how the ‘German Sniper’ rolls.

He has won every trophy he has taken part in at least once at club level and unlike most players, he bows out at the top, gleaming in glory.

Over the years he had often said that he would end his career at Real Madrid and the 34-year-old stuck to his word. Kroos retired from club football after winning his sixth UCL title and will hang up his boots altogether after playing for host nation Germany at Euro 2024.

A SERIAL WINNER

In his 17-year-long senior football career, Kroos won 34 major trophies, 23 of which came in his 10 years at the Spanish capital.

In Madrid, he has won five Champions League titles, four La Liga league titles, four UEFA Super Cup trophies, four Spanish Super Cups, five FIFA Club World Cups and one Spanish Cup.

Nicknamed ‘Garcon’ meaning ‘waiter’, Kroos’s biggest asset was his passing and chance-creation prowess. His technical ability, with a high football IQ and experience at the highest level, made him a true galactico at Madrid.

Additionally, his leadership and match-winning mentality were integral in Madrid’s dressing room over the decade.

When he decided to leave, he groomed a young Federico Valverde, who will now don the same jersey number. And his influence is evident in the Uruguayan.

“He is a person who has left his legend here, his mark. We, as youngsters, try to learn as much from him as possible,” said Valverde after the UCL triumph.

In his 465 appearances for Los Blancos, Kroos has scored 28 goals and provided 99 assists. Although this is impressive, his underlying stats will put things in a better perspective.

BOWING OUT AT THE TOP

Kroos has had some incredible campaigns, but the 2023/24 season (at Madrid) brought the best out of the central midfielder’s game in the middle of the park.

With Isco and Casemiro out of the squad and Modric becoming an occasional substitute, Kroos had complete control of the midfield.

This season was the first time Kroos averaged over 100 passes per 90 and even had a career-high 115.6 touches per game. He also created 1.5 open-play chances per 90, his highest figure in any league campaign.

Apart from his passing Kroos’ progressive play has always been heavily underrated.

He might not be the fastest player on the pitch but his on-the-ball play and limited but crucial touches created plenty of avenues for Madrid to attack over the seasons.

During the first leg of the UCL semifinal against his former club Bayern Munich, Kroos delivered an incredible assist, piercing the German side’s backline from around 40 yards out to find Vinicius Jr’s run.

He had the most touches (92) by a player in that game despite playing only 76 minutes and completed 79 out of his 82 passes. He followed it in the second leg with 112 touches and 94 accurate passes to ensure Madrid reached the final.

Toni Kroos' pass map from his final club appearance of his career.#UCLfinalpic.twitter.com/GLNQYjN8fg — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 1, 2024

In his final appearance in the UCL final, Kroos provided the opening goal assist and controlled Madrid’s tempo despite his side’s struggles early on.

LAST DANCE

Toni Kroos has won it all except the UEFA European Championship (Euros). The German retired from international football in 2021 but came out of it right into the national setup to try and win the only title missing from his trophy cabinet.

After winning the FIFA World Cup in 2014, Germany has had a rough patch on the international stage.

Kroos celebrates winning the FIFA World Cup, beating Argentina 1-0 in extra-time in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final at Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It lost in the semifinals in Euro 2016 and was knocked out in the group stage of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup. It was eliminated in the Round of 16 of the last edition of the Euros but now has a good chance of lifting a trophy.

Germany hosts Euro 2024 and in front of home fans, Kroos could create an untouchable legacy by winning the competition and showing the world how criminally underrated of a career he has had.