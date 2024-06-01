  • 151: Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)
  • 151: Thomas Müller (Bayern)
  • 140: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)
  • 114: Philipp Lahm (Bayern, Stuttgart)
  • 107: Oliver Kahn (Bayern)
  • 99: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)
  • 96: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern, Chelsea)
  • 87: Jérôme Boateng (Bayern)