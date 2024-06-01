IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India thrashes Bangladesh by 62 runs

India’s campaign for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 got off to a positive start after it thrashed Bangladesh by 62 runs in its one-off warm-up clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday.

AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA VS BANGLADESH T20 WORLD CUP WARM-UP HIGHLIGHTS

Chasing 183 on a tricky and fresh surface, Bangladesh could only manage 120 for nine in 20 overs.