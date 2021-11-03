IND vs AFG: India records highest team total in T20 World Cup 2021

India on Wednesday recorded the highest team total so far in the T20 World Cup 2021 with a 210/2 finish against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

After being sent into bat on the back of two losses in the Super 12 stage against Pakistan and New Zealand, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) flayed the Afghanistan attack before late cameos from Rishabh Pant (27*) and Hardik Pandya (35*)powered the side past the 200-run mark.

FOLLOW LIVE Score: IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup LIVE

The total was just the second 200-plus score at the venue in T20Is behind Ireland's 225/7 against the same opposition in 2013.

It is also the second highest total for India in T20 World Cup history after its iconic 218/4 against England in the inaugural World Cup.