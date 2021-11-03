Home T20 World Cup IND vs AFG: India records highest team total in T20 World Cup 2021 IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Riding on a powerful start from its openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, India romped to finish on 210/2 in 20 overs. Team Sportstar 03 November, 2021 21:23 IST Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul during their 140-run partnership. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 03 November, 2021 21:23 IST India on Wednesday recorded the highest team total so far in the T20 World Cup 2021 with a 210/2 finish against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.After being sent into bat on the back of two losses in the Super 12 stage against Pakistan and New Zealand, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) flayed the Afghanistan attack before late cameos from Rishabh Pant (27*) and Hardik Pandya (35*)powered the side past the 200-run mark.FOLLOW LIVE Score: IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup LIVEThe total was just the second 200-plus score at the venue in T20Is behind Ireland's 225/7 against the same opposition in 2013. It is also the second highest total for India in T20 World Cup history after its iconic 218/4 against England in the inaugural World Cup. Read more stories on T20 World Cup. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :