The UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be the final game in Europe’s elite club football before international football takes centre-stage, with EURO 2024 and Copa America.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić will officiate the Champions League final set to be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

It continues a good run for Slovenian referees in major European games.

RELATED: Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Toni Kroos sets UCL record in Champions League final

This will be the fourth UEFA final handled by a Slovenian referee since Damir Skomina was picked for the 2017 Europa League title game. Dutch and Spanish referees are next best with three men’s finals in that time.

The 2024 UEFA Champions League final refereeing team is as follows:

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SLO)

Assistants: Tomaž Klančnik & Andraž Kovačič (SLO)

Fourth Official: François Letexier (FRA)

Reserve AR: Cyril Mugnier (FRA)

VAR: Nejc Kajtazović (SLO)

Assistant VAR: Rade Obrenović (SLO)

VAR Support: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

The 44-year-old Vinčić, who also worked the 2022 Europa League final when Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers, will be in charge of the June 1 game at Wembley Stadium.

ALSO READ: Marco Reus, a Dortmund legend, eyes European crown in his last dance with Yellow and Black

Vinčić has handled five Champions League games this season without awarding a penalty kick or showing a red card. Among his games was Dortmund’s 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

All three men picked Monday are on UEFA’s team of match officials for the European Championship that starts June 14 in Germany.