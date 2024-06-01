MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid score, Champions League final: DOR v RMA; lineups, kick-off

DOR vs RMA: Live score and updates from the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final between Dortmund and Real Madrid from the Wembley stadium in London, England.

Updated : Jun 01, 2024 23:47 IST

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid fans outside Wembley Stadium before the Champions League final.
Real Madrid fans outside Wembley Stadium before the Champions League final. | Photo Credit: Reuters
lightbox-info

Real Madrid fans outside Wembley Stadium before the Champions League final. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Catch Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final between Dortmund and Real Madrid from the Wembley stadium in London, England. This is Karthik Mudaliar and Neeladri Bhattacharjee taking you through the finale clash!

  • June 01, 2024 23:47
    Who is the referee of UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final?

    Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Who is the referee of UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final?

    This will be the fourth UEFA final handled by a Slovenian referee since Damir Skomina was picked for the 2017 Europa League title game.

  • June 01, 2024 23:38
    Has Borussia Dortmund ever won the Champions League?

    Has Borussia Dortmund ever won the Champions League and when

    Borussia Dortmund travels to Wembley Stadium in London to test its mettle against 14-time European winners Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Sunday night (12;30 am IST).

  • June 01, 2024 23:30
    UCL 2023/24 Road to the final:

    Champions League final: How did Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund reach the UCL final?

    UCL final: Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will clash in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final. Read how they reached the title clash.

  • June 01, 2024 23:25
    Dortmund’s starting 11!

  • June 01, 2024 23:17
    Full List of UCL winners before Real Madrid vs Dortmund final:

    Champions League final: Full List of UCL winners before Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in 2023-24

    Following is the list of UEFA Champions League winners over the years before the UCL 2023-24 final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund being played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

  • June 01, 2024 23:03
    Former Dortmund coach Klopp is here to cheer his old club!
  • June 01, 2024 22:58
    Madrid x Dortmund - H2H stats!

    Matches Played: 14

    Real Madrid: 6

    Borussia Dortmund: 3

    Draws: 5

  • June 01, 2024 22:48
    Livestreaming and telecast info:

    Where can you watch the Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 final?

    The Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 final match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

    The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.

  • June 01, 2024 22:35
    Kroos sets another record in his final match for Madrid!

    ​​

    Champions League final: Toni Kroos sets another UCL record in Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

    Toni Kroos set another UEFA Champions League (UCL) in his final match in club football, between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

    ​​

  • June 01, 2024 22:27
    Match Preview:

    Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL 2023-24 final: Los Blancos seeking to establish new Champions League dynasty

    Real Madrid faces Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday with Carlo Ancelotti’s side seeking to add another chapter to the club’s already astonishing love affair with European football’s elite trophy.

  • June 01, 2024 22:16
    Here’s how Madrid lines up tonight!

  • June 01, 2024 22:05
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Champions League final. Watch this space for all the pre-match build-up and updates from Wembley!

