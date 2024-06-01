LIVE Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid score, Champions League final: DOR v RMA; lineups, kick-off

- June 01, 2024 23:38Has Borussia Dortmund ever won the Champions League?
- June 01, 2024 23:25Dortmund’s starting 11!
- June 01, 2024 23:17Full List of UCL winners before Real Madrid vs Dortmund final:
- June 01, 2024 23:03Former Dortmund coach Klopp is here to cheer his old club!
- June 01, 2024 22:58Madrid x Dortmund - H2H stats!
Matches Played: 14
Real Madrid: 6
Borussia Dortmund: 3
Draws: 5
- June 01, 2024 22:48Livestreaming and telecast info:
Where can you watch the Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 final?
The Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 final match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.
- June 01, 2024 22:35Kroos sets another record in his final match for Madrid!
- June 01, 2024 22:27Match Preview:
Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL 2023-24 final: Los Blancos seeking to establish new Champions League dynasty
Real Madrid faces Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday with Carlo Ancelotti’s side seeking to add another chapter to the club’s already astonishing love affair with European football’s elite trophy.
- June 01, 2024 22:16Here’s how Madrid lines up tonight!
- June 01, 2024 22:05Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Champions League final. Watch this space for all the pre-match build-up and updates from Wembley!
