Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL Final 2023-24: List of Champions League titles won by Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most decorated football coaches in the world at the moment who has won the competition twice with AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 20:07 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Carlo Ancelotti has won four Champions League titles as a coach in his career.
Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid faces Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium, England.

Madrid is looking for a record-extending 15th European crown at the Wembley stadium on Saturday night. It has won six titles in the last ten years and is the most dominant side when it comes to the competition.

ALSO READ | Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL 2023-24 final: Los Blancos seeking to establish new Champions League dynasty

Madrid would be hopeful to lift European glory again especially being under the helm of ‘Don Carlo’, one of the most decorated football coaches in the world at the moment who has won the competition four times as a coach.

Here is a list of all the six Champions League titles won by Ancelotti in his career both as a coach and player:

AC Milan - 2002/03

Ancelotti won the Champions League with AC Milan in 2003.
Ancelotti won his first UCL title as a coach with AC Milan. In what as an all-Italia final, Milan defeated Juventus on penalties after an extra-time which ended in a 0-0 draw. This was its sixth ever UCL title and the Rossoneri won it after a gap of nine years. Ancelotti also won the Coppa Italia that season.

AC Milan - 2006/07

Ancelotti won the Champions League with AC Milan in 2007.
The last UCL title won by AC Milan was also under the charge of Ancelotti in the year 2007. It was the seventh ever final for the Rossoneri as it faced Liverpool in Athens. Milan was down by three goals at halftime before it made a stellar comeback and dragged the match onto penalty shootout, which it won 3-2.

Milan finished fourth in the league after facing an eight-point deduction due to the Calciopoli scandal making the UCL the only title it won that season.

Real Madrid - 2013/14

Ancelotti won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2014.
It was the first season at Madrid for Ancelotti and he kicked things off with winning the Copa Del Rey and the UCL Final. Real faced its local rival Atletico Madrid in the final in what was one of the most exciting finals in the competition’s history.

Atletico was ahead by one goal till the 90+3’ but a Sergio Ramos header in the dying embers of the game dragged the match onto extra-time. Real scored three more in extra-time to win its 10th UCL title.

Real Madrid - 2021/22

Ancelotti won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2022.
Both Madrid and Ancelotti’s last UCL win came in the 2021/22 season, the first season of his second stint with the club. Real edged past Liverpool by one goal in the final to lift its 14th European Cup. Ancelotti also won the LaLiga with the club that season.

Champions League titles as a player

Ancelotti has won the ULC twice as a player, both with AC Milan in the 1988-89 and 1989-90 season.

