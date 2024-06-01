UCL 2023-24 final: List of UEFA Champions League titles won by Real Madrid

Real Madrid faces Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final on June 2 (12:30 AM IST) at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Madrid is looking for a record-extending 15th European crown at the Wembley stadium on Saturday night. It has won seven titles in the Champions League era and is the most dominant side when it comes to the competition.

Here are all the 14 Champions League titles won by Real Madrid: