UCL 2023-24 final: List of UEFA Champions League titles won by Real Madrid

Madrid is looking for a record-extending 15th European crown. It has won seven titles in the Champions League era and is the most dominant side when it comes to the competition.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 08:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Real Madrid has won the European Championship a record 14 times.
File Photo: Real Madrid has won the European Championship a record 14 times. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
File Photo: Real Madrid has won the European Championship a record 14 times. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid faces Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final on June 2 (12:30 AM IST) at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Madrid is looking for a record-extending 15th European crown at the Wembley stadium on Saturday night. It has won seven titles in the Champions League era and is the most dominant side when it comes to the competition.

Here are all the 14 Champions League titles won by Real Madrid:

Year Opponent Score
1955/56 Reims 4-3
1956/57 Fiorentina 2-0
1957/58 AC Milan 3-2 (a.e.t.)
1958/59 Reims 2-0
1959/60 Frankfurt 7-3
1965/65 Partizan 2-1
1997/98 Juventus 1-0
1999/2000 Valencia 3-0
2001/02 Bayer Leverkusen 2-1
2013/14 Atletico Madrid 4-1 (a.e.t.)
2015/16 Atletico Madrid 1-1 (5-3 pens)
2016/17 Juventus 4-1
2017/18 Liverpool 3-1
2021/22 Liverpool 1-0

