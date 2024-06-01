Boxing, 2nd World Olympic Qualifiers: Jaismine through to quarterfinals, Sachin stays alive despite loss in semis

Sachin Siwach will get one final chance to qualify for Paris Olympics after the 5-0 defeat to Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam in the 57kg semifinals at the second World Boxing Olympic Qualification event in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday.

Sachin will face Kyrgyz boxer Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu, the other losing semifinalist, in a bout to decide who gets the third and final quota in the men’s featherweight division.

Jaismine Lamboria moved one step closer to booking her spot at the Summer Games after reaching the 57kg quarterfinals.

Parveen Hooda had won the quota in the 57kg category with a bronze medal at last year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou. However, she received a 22-month suspension for a whereabouts failure and thus, had to relinquish her spot at the Summer Games.

Jaismine, who usually fights in the 60 category, got the opportunity to compete in the 57kg and has done well so far with 5-0 wins over Azerbaijan’s Mahsati Hamzayeva Aghamaliyeva and Switzerland’s Ana Milisic in the first two rounds, respectively.

A win over Mali’s Marine Camara in the quarterfinals will guarantee Jaismine a spot at the Olympics.