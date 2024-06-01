MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Boxing, 2nd World Olympic Qualifiers: Jaismine through to quarterfinals, Sachin stays alive despite loss in semis

Sachin Siwach will get one final chance to qualify for Paris Olympics as he will face Kyrgyz boxer Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu, the other losing semifinalist, in a bout to decide who gets the third and final quota in 57kg.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 19:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Siwach.
FILE PHOTO: Sachin Siwach. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sachin Siwach. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sachin Siwach will get one final chance to qualify for Paris Olympics after the 5-0 defeat to Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam in the 57kg semifinals at the second World Boxing Olympic Qualification event in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday.

Sachin will face Kyrgyz boxer Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu, the other losing semifinalist, in a bout to decide who gets the third and final quota in the men’s featherweight division.

Jaismine Lamboria moved one step closer to booking her spot at the Summer Games after reaching the 57kg quarterfinals.

READ | Nishant Dev qualifies for Paris Olympics

Parveen Hooda had won the quota in the 57kg category with a bronze medal at last year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou. However, she received a 22-month suspension for a whereabouts failure and thus, had to relinquish her spot at the Summer Games.

Jaismine, who usually fights in the 60 category, got the opportunity to compete in the 57kg and has done well so far with 5-0 wins over Azerbaijan’s Mahsati Hamzayeva Aghamaliyeva and Switzerland’s Ana Milisic in the first two rounds, respectively.

A win over Mali’s Marine Camara in the quarterfinals will guarantee Jaismine a spot at the Olympics.

Related Topics

Jaismine Lamboria /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

sachin siwach

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, June 1: Sharma makes cut in Germany; Veer, Om Prakash miss
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs IND Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India 3/0; Rohit, Samson open batting against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing, 2nd World Olympic Qualifiers: Jaismine through to quarterfinals, Sachin stays alive despite loss in semis
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Rybakina beats Mertens to reach last 16
    Reuters
  5. Borussia Dortmund and its eye for talent: Some of the best youngsters the club has signed over the years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Boxing, 2nd World Olympic Qualifiers: Jaismine through to quarterfinals, Sachin stays alive despite loss in semis
    Team Sportstar
  2. Explained: Why did India break away from International Boxing Association and join World Boxing?
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Who is Nishant Dev, the first Indian male boxer to qualify for Paris Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India’s Nishant Dev qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. BFI joins World Boxing but claims it also remains affiliated to IBA
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, June 1: Sharma makes cut in Germany; Veer, Om Prakash miss
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs IND Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India 3/0; Rohit, Samson open batting against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing, 2nd World Olympic Qualifiers: Jaismine through to quarterfinals, Sachin stays alive despite loss in semis
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Rybakina beats Mertens to reach last 16
    Reuters
  5. Borussia Dortmund and its eye for talent: Some of the best youngsters the club has signed over the years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment