India will tour South Africa for a short four-match T20I series in November this year, CSA and the BCCI announced in a joint statement on Friday.

As per the itinerary released by Cricket South Africa (CSA), the series will begin on November 8 at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, followed by matches in Gqeberha on November 10, Centurion on December 13 and Johannesburg on November 15.

“I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa’s cricket, and world cricket in general,” CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo said in the statement.

“Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams,” he added.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are delighted to confirm the scheduling of yet another thrilling KFC T20 International (T20I) series, which will see India traveling to South Africa in November… pic.twitter.com/6xn8AkpK51 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 21, 2024

BCCI secretary Jay Shah added: “India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in.

“The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side.

“I am confident that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests.”

India’s short tour has been accommodated between its home Test series against New Zealand and its tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar series.

India tour of South Africa: