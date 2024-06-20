MagazineBuy Print

Former India pacer David Johnson passes away

Johnson’s performance in the domestic circuit - his bowling figures of 10 for 152 against Kerala during the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season paved his path into the Indian side.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 14:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Former India cricketer David Johnson.
Former India cricketer David Johnson. | Photo Credit: T L PRABHAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Former India cricketer David Johnson. | Photo Credit: T L PRABHAKAR/The Hindu

Former India pacer David Johnson passed away on Thursday in Bengaluru at the age of 52. He played in two Test matches in 1996, taking three wickets. 

HIs domestic career spanned 39 First-Class matches which fetched him 125 wickets. He also picked up four five-fors and a ten-for.

Johnson was one of the fastest Indian bowlers and his performance in the domestic circuit - his bowling figures of 10 for 152 against Kerala during the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season - paved his path into the Indian side.

He made his Test debut against Australia in the one-off Test in New Delhi in 1996. He managed to dismiss Michael Slater during Australia’s tour of India. 

The right-arm bowler was also part of the tour of South Africa but got to play only in the first Test, taking the wickets of Herschelle Gibbs and Brian McMillan. 

Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, took to X to extend his condolences. “Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered,” Shah wrote.

“Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon ‘Benny’,” Anil Kumble, former India leg-spinner, wrote on X.

