Indian cricket schedule for 2024-25 home season: Full list of matches, venues, fixtures, dates

The season will begin with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by three T20Is against the same side. The Kiwis will then pay a visit for a three-match Test series.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 16:45 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma with teammates.
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma with teammates. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the international home season of the Indian men’s cricket team.

The season will begin with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by three T20Is against the same side. The Kiwis will then pay a visit for a three-match Test series.

The New Year will begin with a white-ball series against England, which includes five T20Is and three ODIs.

FULL LIST OF FIXTURES

Bangladesh tour of India:

  • September 19: IND vs BAN - First Test - Chennai (9.30 AM IST)
  • September 27: IND vs BAN - Second Test - Kanpur (9.30 AM IST)
  • October 06: IND vs BAN - First T20I - Dharamsala (7.00 PM IST)
  • October 09: IND vs BAN - Second T20I - Delhi (7.00 PM IST)
  • October 12: IND vs BAN - Third T20I - Hyderabad (7.00 PM IST)

New Zealand tour of India:

  • October 16: IND vs NZ - First Test - Bengaluru (9.30 AM IST)
  • October 24: IND vs NZ - Second Test - Pune (9.30 AM IST)
  • November 1: IND vs NZ - Third Test - Mumbai (9.30 AM IST)

England tour of India:

  • January 22 - IND vs ENG - First T20I - Chennai (7.00 PM IST)
  • January 25 - IND vs ENG - Second T20I - Kolkata (7.00 PM IST)
  • January 28 - IND vs ENG - Third T20I - Rajkot (7.00 PM IST)
  • January 31 - IND vs ENG - Fourth T20I - Pune (7.00 PM IST)
  • February 2 - IND vs ENG - Fifth T20I - Mumbai (7.00 PM IST)
  • February 6 - IND vs ENG - First ODI - Nagpur (1.30 PM IST)
  • February 09 - IND vs ENG - Second ODI - Cuttack (1.30 PM IST)
  • February 12 - IND vs ENG - Third ODI - Ahmedabad (1.30 PM IST)

