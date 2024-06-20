Indian cricket schedule for 2024-25 home season: Full list of matches, venues, fixtures, dates

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the international home season of the Indian men’s cricket team.

The season will begin with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by three T20Is against the same side. The Kiwis will then pay a visit for a three-match Test series.

The New Year will begin with a white-ball series against England, which includes five T20Is and three ODIs.

FULL LIST OF FIXTURES

Bangladesh tour of India:

September 19: IND vs BAN - First Test - Chennai (9.30 AM IST)

September 27: IND vs BAN - Second Test - Kanpur (9.30 AM IST)

October 06: IND vs BAN - First T20I - Dharamsala (7.00 PM IST)

October 09: IND vs BAN - Second T20I - Delhi (7.00 PM IST)

October 12: IND vs BAN - Third T20I - Hyderabad (7.00 PM IST)

New Zealand tour of India:

October 16: IND vs NZ - First Test - Bengaluru (9.30 AM IST)

October 24: IND vs NZ - Second Test - Pune (9.30 AM IST)

November 1: IND vs NZ - Third Test - Mumbai (9.30 AM IST)

England tour of India: