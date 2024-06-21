T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table after AUS vs BAN: Australia registers first win; behind India on NRR

Australia registered its first points in Super 8 Group 1 after a comfortable 28-run (DLS) victory over Bangladesh in a rain-marred encounter at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound Antigua on Friday.

Earlier, India had climbed to the top of the standings after beating Afghanistan by 47 runs at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

Australia currently occupies second place on the table, behind India on Net Run Rate while Bangladesh stands third ahead of Afghanistan.

Here’s the updated points table of Super 8 Group 1 after the IND vs AFG match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. India 1 1 0 2 +2.350 2. Australia 1 1 0 2 +1.824 3. Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 +1.824 4. Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -2.350

(Updated after AUS vs BAN Super 8 Group 1 match on June 21)