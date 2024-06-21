MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table after AUS vs BAN: Australia registers first win; behind India on NRR

AUS vs BAN: Here’s the updated Super Eight Group 1 points table of the T20 World Cup 2024 after the match between Australia and Bangladesh.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 10:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Travis Head of Australia bats during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
Travis Head of Australia bats during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Travis Head of Australia bats during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia registered its first points in Super 8 Group 1 after a comfortable 28-run (DLS) victory over Bangladesh in a rain-marred encounter at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound Antigua on Friday.

Earlier, India had climbed to the top of the standings after beating Afghanistan by 47 runs at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

Australia currently occupies second place on the table, behind India on Net Run Rate while Bangladesh stands third ahead of Afghanistan.

Here’s the updated points table of Super 8 Group 1 after the IND vs AFG match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. India 1 1 0 2 +2.350
2. Australia 1 1 0 2 +1.824
3. Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 +1.824
4. Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -2.350

(Updated after AUS vs BAN Super 8 Group 1 match on June 21)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

australia /

Bangladesh

