ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: England vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the predictions, squads, line-ups and fantasy team for the England versus South Africa match on Friday.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 14:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Phil Salt in action.
England’s Phil Salt in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England’s Phil Salt in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

England and South Africa will face off in a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday.

While England thrashed West Indies in its last match, South Africa edged past the United States of America in its previous fixture in the tournament.

Here is a look at the how the line-ups could look for the ENG vs SA game:

ENGLAND PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan.

SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen/Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi/Bjorn Fortuin.

ENG vs SA DREAM11 TEAM
WICKET-KEEPERS
Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock (c), Phil Salt (vc)
BATTERS
David Miller, Jonny Bairstow
ALL-ROUNDERS
Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali
BOWLERS
Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer
Team Composition: ENG 5:6 SA Credits Left: 8.0
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
SOUTH AFRICA
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

