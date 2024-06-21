England and South Africa will face off in a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday.

While England thrashed West Indies in its last match, South Africa edged past the United States of America in its previous fixture in the tournament.

Here is a look at the how the line-ups could look for the ENG vs SA game:

ENGLAND PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan.

SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen/Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi/Bjorn Fortuin.

ENG vs SA DREAM11 TEAM WICKET-KEEPERS Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock (c), Phil Salt (vc) BATTERS David Miller, Jonny Bairstow ALL-ROUNDERS Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali BOWLERS Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer Team Composition: ENG 5:6 SA Credits Left: 8.0