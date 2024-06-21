Former Champions Chile, which won the South American Championship in 2015 and 2016 will begin its campaign against a familiar enemy, Peru on Saturday at the AT & T Stadium in Texas, United States.

Given their long-standing political dispute, Clasico del Pacifico is one of the oldest rivalries in South America with both teams going toe-to-toe.

Both teams are experiencing new coaching cycles, as Chile coach Ricardo Gareca and Peru’s Jorge Fossati started coaching this year, and 2024 Copa America 2024 will be their first major test.

The Peruvian team arrives undefeated this year: in the March window, they achieved victories against Nicaragua (2-0) and the Dominican Republic (4-1); in June, it drew 0-0 with Paraguay and won 1-0 against El Salvador.

On the other hand, Chile returns to the United States with the hope of finding success again in this land where it won its last Copa America in 2016.

On Saturday, Chile will bank on its experienced players such as Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas and Claudio Bravo, who have become key players again after Gareca’s arrival, while Peru will rely on its veteran striker Paolo Guerrero and a youthful core.