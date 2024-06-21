MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies faces crunch USA clash

After remaining unbeaten in the group stage, the West Indies lost to defending champion England in its opening Super Eight fixture while USA hasn’t won any game since its victory against Pakistan.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 13:43 IST , Bridgetown (Barbados) - 3 MINS READ

PTI
West Indies’ Romario Shepherd bats during the men’s T20 World Cup match between England.
West Indies’ Romario Shepherd bats during the men’s T20 World Cup match between England. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

West Indies’ Romario Shepherd bats during the men’s T20 World Cup match between England. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Indies cannot afford another misstep as its takes on a tenacious USA outfit in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup here, seeking to renew its quest for an unprecedented third title.

After remaining unbeaten in the group stage, the West Indies slumped to an eight-wicket loss to defending champion England in its opening Super Eight fixture, paying the price for playing out as many as 51 dot balls and failing to rotate strike.

The heavy defeat to England has not only pushed Ravman Powell and his men to the bottom of the group but they now have -1.343 net run rate and need to win big to keep their hopes of lifting the title at home alive.

USA, on the other hand, hasn’t won any game since its victory against Pakistan earlier this month. But it gave a good account of themselves against India and almost shocked South Africa, falling just 18 runs short of the Proteas’ 194/4 against a high-quality bowling attack.

ALSO READ | Gous’ innings in vain as South Africa beats United States by 18 runs

The co-hosts of the tournament have shown that they are not here just to make up numbers and are not to be taken lightly. They have played an aggressive brand of cricket so far and in likelihood will continue to do so in the coming matches.

“Of course, I would say we’re playing good cricket and the team is gelling well together and at the end of the day we know that we’re going to be the underdogs for all teams that we played against in the Super 8s.

“So, we’re just here to play good cricket and if we go in, we win - if we lose, we lose,” USA batter Steven Taylor said at the pre-match press conference.

However, its weakness is its inexperienced bowling attack that sometimes lacks discipline, and the West Indies, which is blessed with big hitters like Nicholas Pooran, Andre Rusell, Powel, will like to capitalise on that.

“We did lack discipline in the bowling at times. Once we play good cricket we can beat any team in the world. But we need to be a lot more disciplined,” vice-captain Aaron Jones had said after the game against South Africa.

Even though they have their backs against the walls, West Indies coach Darren Sammy asserted their ‘spirits are not dampened’.

“In a tournament, there’s a game where the opposition will get the better of you. But that doesn’t mean you’re out of it. Now, in order to win, we’ve got to win all our matches. And that’s what we’ll focus on,” Sammy said.

Brandon King, who suffered a side strain and was forced to retire hurt against England, remains a doubtful starter for the hosts. If he doesn’t recover, Shimron Hetmyer could take King’s place in the playing XI.

USA have been without skipper Monank Patel since their game against Pakistan.

Teams:
West Indies:
Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.
USA:
Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

West Indies /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies faces crunch USA clash
    PTI
  2. Spanish Grand Prix: Verstappen aims for another F1 win in Barcelona
    AP
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India takes on Bangladesh, eyes to maintain winning momentum
    PTI
  4. Argentina vs Canada LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out; Lionel Messi starts for La Albiceleste in ARG v CAN
    Team Sportstar
  5. Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of PER v CHI Group A clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies faces crunch USA clash
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India takes on Bangladesh, eyes to maintain winning momentum
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan batters failed the Bumrah test, says coach Trott
    Reuters
  4. AUS vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Cummins hat-trick, Warner fifty setup comfortable win for Australia
    AFP
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table after AUS vs BAN: Australia registers first win; behind India on NRR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies faces crunch USA clash
    PTI
  2. Spanish Grand Prix: Verstappen aims for another F1 win in Barcelona
    AP
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India takes on Bangladesh, eyes to maintain winning momentum
    PTI
  4. Argentina vs Canada LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out; Lionel Messi starts for La Albiceleste in ARG v CAN
    Team Sportstar
  5. Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of PER v CHI Group A clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment