MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gous’ innings in vain as South Africa beats United States by 18 runs

T20 World Cup 2024: The opener scored 80 runs off just 47 balls but his side could not shoot down South Africa’s total of 194.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 23:21 IST , ANTIGUA - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
United States’ Andries Gous plays a shot against South Africa.
United States’ Andries Gous plays a shot against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

United States’ Andries Gous plays a shot against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP

Resilient Andries Gous led a sensational fightback for USA but South Africa’s experienced professionals pulled off an 18-run victory in their Group 2 Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup, here on Wednesday.

South Africa-born Gous led a stunning fightback for USA with an unbeaten 47-ball 80 studded with five sixes and as many fours to keep his side alive in the contest right until the final over, but the Proteas had the final laugh as they opened their account with two points.

Chasing 195 even on a batting-friendly deck here at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium was going to be a monumental task for USA against South Africa’s bowling attack, but the Associate nation showed incredible gumption in finishing with 176 for six.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | USA VS SOUTH AFRICA SUPER 8

The South African-born Gous waged a lone battle of sorts for the majority of USA’s reply, putting on an incredible 91-run stand for the sixth wicket with Harmeet Singh (38, 22 balls, 2x4s, 3x6s)m, but South Africa had just too many on the board.

Even though Steven Taylor (24 off 14 balls, 4x4s, 1x6s) set the tone early for the USA at the top, others like Nitish Kumar (8), skipper Aaron Jones (0), Corey Anderson (12) and Shayan Jahangir (3) flopped with the bat which almost shut the doors on their side.

Reduced to 76/5 in the 12th over with another 119 runs to win, USA appeared down and out.

But Gous, who has played U-19s for South Africa, and colts World Cup winner Harmeet refused to give up. He swung his bat at will and found gaps with precision as South African bowlers, who had almost set up a comfortable win, were scurrying for cover.

In tow, the left-handed Harmeet also dealt a few lusty blows, especially against Tabraiz Shamsi towards the end to keep USA in the hunt even if the asking rate hovered around 15 runs per over.

But at the end, it was Kagiso Rabada’s (4-0-18-3) brilliance which ensured Proteas’ win after he broke their stubborn partnership and allowed a mere two runs in the penultimate over.

USA’s resistance also ate into a significant chunk of South Africa’s margin of win which would have been far bigger had the two not added 91 for the sixth wicket.

South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram, left, fist bumps with batting partner Quinton de Kock.
South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram, left, fist bumps with batting partner Quinton de Kock. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram, left, fist bumps with batting partner Quinton de Kock. | Photo Credit: PTI

Earlier, Quinton de Kock led the charge with a 40-ball 74 which set the tone for South Africa, whose top order finally came through with a robust show to power it to 194 for four in the first half.

On a pitch expected to be slow and spin-friendly, De Kock defied odds to put the USA bowlers to sword while bringing up his maiden fifty in the tournament, while South Africa put on 194 for four in 20 overs.

De Kock’s fireworks at the top and skipper Aiden Markram’s fluent 46 also helped South Africa banish its top-order woes after the frontline batters had flopped collectively in the group stage.

Towards the end, Heinrich Klaasen (36 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (20 not out) added 53 runs unbeaten for the fifth wicket in just five overs.

De Kock led South Africa’s charge following a meek start which saw Reeza Hendricks (11) being Saurabh Netravalkar’s (2/21) latest victim in the powerplay, putting on 110 runs from a mere 60 balls for the second wicket with Markram.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

USA /

South Africa /

Aiden Markram /

Quinton de Kock /

Tabraiz Shamsi /

Heinrich Klaasen /

Tristan Stubbs

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gous’ innings in vain as South Africa beats United States by 18 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Scotland vs Switzerland LIVE score: Lineups out; Granit Xhaka starts in SCO v SUI; Kick-off at 12:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; SCO v SUI photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Musiala, Gundogan score; Manuel Neuer makes history; Major talking points from GER 2-0 HUN
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024: Mbappe partially trains two days before France clash with Dutch
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gous’ innings in vain as South Africa beats United States by 18 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Dravid not dwelling on memories of Kensington Oval collapse before Super 8 clash
    Ashwin Achal
  3. USA vs SA: List of highest run chases by Associate nations in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Williamson, a calm presence in frenzied modern-day cricket, hands over captaincy reins
    Ayan Acharya
  5. West Indies legend Wesley Hall to Virat Kohli: Hope you play many more years for India
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gous’ innings in vain as South Africa beats United States by 18 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Scotland vs Switzerland LIVE score: Lineups out; Granit Xhaka starts in SCO v SUI; Kick-off at 12:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; SCO v SUI photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Musiala, Gundogan score; Manuel Neuer makes history; Major talking points from GER 2-0 HUN
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024: Mbappe partially trains two days before France clash with Dutch
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment