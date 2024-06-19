MagazineBuy Print

USA vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States opts bowl; South Africa brings Maharaj in Playing XI

USA vs SA: Catch the live score updates from the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and USA being played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Updated : Jun 19, 2024 19:37 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the USA vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match.
Catch the live score and updates from the USA vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the USA vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from the USA vs SA Super 8 T20 World Cup 2024 match being played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Key Updates
  • June 19, 2024 19:37
    Playing XIs

    USA: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

  • June 19, 2024 19:33
    Toss

    USA wins the toss and opts to bowl. No Monank Patel, Aaron Jones is once again leading USA. 

  • June 19, 2024 19:23
    Run-scoring in Antigua

    In four matches this World Cup, batters have scored more than 8 runs an over. Second-best among venues in West Indies in this tournament after Gros Islet. 

  • June 19, 2024 18:51
    USA vs SA Dream 11 team

    WICKETKEEPERS

    Heinrich Klaasen, Andries Gous

    BATTERS

    Aaron Jones, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs

    All-ROUNDERS

    Corey Anderson, Marco Jansen

    BOWLERS

    Anrich Nortje (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

  • June 19, 2024 18:24
    Predicted Playing XIs

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi/ Keshav Maharaj

    USA: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir/ Monank Patel, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

  • June 19, 2024 18:11
    South Africa is entering the Super Eight stage with an all-win record

    Three big games before we can think of winning the T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram

    “We feel like over the last couple of years. We’ve been playing good cricket. Had had a really good 50 over World Cup last year and took a lot of confidence from that,” Markram added.

  • June 19, 2024 17:25
    SA’s road to Super Eights

    - Beat Sri Lanka by six wickets 

    - Beat Netherlands by four wickets 

    - Beat Bangladesh by four runs 

    - Beat Nepal by one run

  • June 19, 2024 17:18
    USA’s road to Super Eights

    - Beat Canada by seven wickets 

    - Beat Pakistan in super over

    - Lost to India by seven wickets

    - Match abandoned against Ireland

  • June 19, 2024 17:08
    Focus on playing fearless cricket, says Aaron Jones

    On the crest of the World Cup wave Jones says the camp is buoyant, with the mantra of fearless cricket he vowed before the tournament to continue.

    T20 World Cup: Our focus remains the same, to play fearless cricket, says USA’s Aaron Jones

    On the crest of the World Cup wave Jones says the camp is buoyant, with the mantra of fearless cricket he vowed before the tournament to continue.


  • June 19, 2024 16:09
    USA vs SA Preview

    USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Focus on South African batters in Super 8 clash against United States

    South Africa will have no room for error as its world-class batters will be keen to flex their muscles against a spirited USA in its opening Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday.

  • June 19, 2024 16:03
    Live Streaming Info

    How to watch USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live on TV in India?

    The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live online in India?

    The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • June 19, 2024 16:02
    Squads

    USA - Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Steven Taylor, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

    South Africa - Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

USA /

South Africa

