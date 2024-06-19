USA vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States opts bowl; South Africa brings Maharaj in Playing XI

Key Updates
- June 19, 2024 19:37Playing XIs
USA: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
- June 19, 2024 19:33Toss
USA wins the toss and opts to bowl. No Monank Patel, Aaron Jones is once again leading USA.
- June 19, 2024 19:23Run-scoring in Antigua
In four matches this World Cup, batters have scored more than 8 runs an over. Second-best among venues in West Indies in this tournament after Gros Islet.
- June 19, 2024 18:24Predicted Playing XIs
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi/ Keshav Maharaj
USA: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir/ Monank Patel, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan
- June 19, 2024 18:11South Africa is entering the Super Eight stage with an all-win record
- June 19, 2024 17:25SA’s road to Super Eights
- Beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
- Beat Netherlands by four wickets
- Beat Bangladesh by four runs
- Beat Nepal by one run
- June 19, 2024 17:18USA’s road to Super Eights
- Beat Canada by seven wickets
- Beat Pakistan in super over
- Lost to India by seven wickets
- Match abandoned against Ireland
- June 19, 2024 17:08Focus on playing fearless cricket, says Aaron Jones
On the crest of the World Cup wave Jones says the camp is buoyant, with the mantra of fearless cricket he vowed before the tournament to continue.
T20 World Cup: Our focus remains the same, to play fearless cricket, says USA's Aaron Jones
On the crest of the World Cup wave Jones says the camp is buoyant, with the mantra of fearless cricket he vowed before the tournament to continue.
- June 19, 2024 16:09USA vs SA Preview
- June 19, 2024 16:03Live Streaming Info
How to watch USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live on TV in India?
The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live online in India?
The USA vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- June 19, 2024 16:02Squads
USA - Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Steven Taylor, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar
South Africa - Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs
