England will face South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 match at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday.

Both England and South Africa are coming off into this clash with wins in their first Super 8 matches.

ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match take place?

The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will take place on Saturday, June 21.

When will England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match start?

The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The toss for the England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match take place?

The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be held at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

How to watch England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live on TV in India?

The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live online in India?

The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.