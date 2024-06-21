MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs SA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: England vs South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details

ENG vs SA: Here is how you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa, set to happen in St. Lucia on Friday.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 15:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England will face South Africa in a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 2 match.
England will face South Africa in a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 2 match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

England will face South Africa in a T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 2 match. | Photo Credit: PTI

England will face South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 match at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday.

Both England and South Africa are coming off into this clash with wins in their first Super 8 matches.

FOLLOW BLOG | ENG V SA SUPER 8 LIVE SCORE & COMMENTARY

ENG vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match take place?

The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will take place on Saturday, June 21.

When will England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match start?

The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match?

The toss for the England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match take place?

The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be held at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

How to watch England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live on TV in India?

The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match live online in India?

The England vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the  Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

England /

South Africa /

England vs South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG takes on SA in Super 8 Group 2 clash; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs South Africa Tactics Board: How to contain Phil’s Assa(u)lt? Archer vs Quinton de Kock
    Ayan Acharya
  3. ENG vs SA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: England vs South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  4. Stimac: Sooner Kalyan Chaubey leaves AIFF president role, the better for Indian football
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wales sacks manager Rob Page after three-and-a-half years in charge
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG takes on SA in Super 8 Group 2 clash; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs SA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: England vs South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs SA head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: England vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SA pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Gros Islet Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies faces crunch USA clash
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG takes on SA in Super 8 Group 2 clash; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs South Africa Tactics Board: How to contain Phil’s Assa(u)lt? Archer vs Quinton de Kock
    Ayan Acharya
  3. ENG vs SA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: England vs South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  4. Stimac: Sooner Kalyan Chaubey leaves AIFF president role, the better for Indian football
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wales sacks manager Rob Page after three-and-a-half years in charge
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment