Lovlina Borgohain loses to Ngamba in Grand Prix

Since the female weight categories are being held in a round robin format, the defeat doesn’t spell the end of Borgohain’s campaign.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 23:38 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: The Paris Olympic-bound Borgohain lost by a 0-5 unanimous decision in her second 75kg bout to Ngamba.
FILE PHOTO: The Paris Olympic-bound Borgohain lost by a 0-5 unanimous decision in her second 75kg bout to Ngamba. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Paris Olympic-bound Borgohain lost by a 0-5 unanimous decision in her second 75kg bout to Ngamba. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) lost to Cindy Ngamba of the Refugee Boxing Team at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic on Thursday.

The Paris Olympic-bound Borgohain lost by a 0-5 unanimous decision in her second 75kg bout to Ngamba, who has also qualified for the upcoming Games.

Since the female weight categories are being held in a round robin format, the defeat doesn’t spell the end of Borgohain’s campaign.

The 26-year-old, who is the lone Indian competing in the tournament, will take on the formidable Li Qian of China next.

Qian, who is a two-time Olympic medallist and has three World Championships medals, including a gold under her belt, had defeated Borgohain in the summit clash of the Asian Games last year.

The tournament, being hosted under the aegis of World Boxing, features four boxers in the women’s 75kg category - Borgohain, Ngamba, Qian and Chantal Reid.

Borgohain had registered a hard-fought split decision win in her first bout over England’s Reid on Thursday.

She is one of six Indian boxers who have qualified for the Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old is aiming for a second Olympic medal.

