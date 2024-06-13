MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after BAN vs NED: Bangladesh boosts Super 8 hopes with win over Netherlands; Sri Lanka knocked out

BAN vs NED: Here’s the updated Group D points table of the T20 World Cup after the match between Bangladesh and Netherlands in Georgetown, St. Vincent.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 23:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh celebrates a wicket against South Africa during the T20 World Cup 2024.
Bangladesh celebrates a wicket against South Africa during the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Bangladesh celebrates a wicket against South Africa during the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 25 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 in St. Vincent on Thursday to move clear in the second spot in Group D.

The Bangla Tigers now have four points from three games and are frontrunners to become the second team from their group to advance to Super 8.

AS IT HAPPENED | BANGLADESH VS NETHERLANDS

Earlier, South Africa became the first team to qualify for the top eight. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka continued to remain bottom of the standings after its match against Nepal in Lauderhill, Florida was called off due to rain.

With just one point from three games played, Sri Lanka is knocked out of the competition.

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost No Result Points NRR
1. South Africa (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 +0.603
2. Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 4 +0.478
3. Netherlands 3 1 2 0 2 -0.408
4. Nepal 2 0 1 1 1 -0.539
5. Sri Lanka 3 0 2 1 1 -0.777

(Updated after BAN vs NED on June 13)

