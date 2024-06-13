T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after BAN vs NED: Bangladesh boosts Super 8 hopes with win over Netherlands; Sri Lanka knocked out

Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 25 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 in St. Vincent on Thursday to move clear in the second spot in Group D.

The Bangla Tigers now have four points from three games and are frontrunners to become the second team from their group to advance to Super 8.

Earlier, South Africa became the first team to qualify for the top eight. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka continued to remain bottom of the standings after its match against Nepal in Lauderhill, Florida was called off due to rain.

With just one point from three games played, Sri Lanka is knocked out of the competition.

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1. South Africa (Q) 3 3 0 0 6 +0.603 2. Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 4 +0.478 3. Netherlands 3 1 2 0 2 -0.408 4. Nepal 2 0 1 1 1 -0.539 5. Sri Lanka 3 0 2 1 1 -0.777

(Updated after BAN vs NED on June 13)