MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Being injury-free and good mental space: Nikhat Zareen’s mantra to win medal in Paris Olympics

Nikhat felt her silver-winning performance in the Strandja Memorial, training in Montenegro and Turkey and gold-winning effort in the Elorda Cup put her on the right track for the Games.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 20:13 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
India’s Nikhat Zareen reacts after defeating Jordan’s Nassar Hanan in the Women’s 45-50kg Boxing Quarterfinal match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
India’s Nikhat Zareen reacts after defeating Jordan’s Nassar Hanan in the Women’s 45-50kg Boxing Quarterfinal match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Nikhat Zareen reacts after defeating Jordan’s Nassar Hanan in the Women’s 45-50kg Boxing Quarterfinal match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nikhat Zareen, the 50kg World champion, wants to remain injury-free and in a good mental space to achieve her dream of winning an Olympic medal in Paris.

The champion boxer said she was excited and nervous ahead of the Olympics. “It (getting nervous) is my thing before any competition. My body works well if I get nervous. Besides, I have no experience of competing in the Olympics,” said Nikhat from Patiala through a virtual interaction organised by the Sports Authority of India on Wednesday.

Nikhat said qualifying for the Olympics at the Asian Games in October last gave her enough time to prepare well as she could follow the coaches’ plan of training and exposure at home and abroad.

Nikhat felt her silver-winning performance in the Strandja Memorial, training in Montenegro and Turkey and gold-winning effort in the Elorda Cup put her on the right track for the Games.

LISTEN: Sportstar Podcast- Boxing at Paris Olympics - Former coach Bhaskar Bhatt analyses India’s chances

She admitted that her slow start in the semifinals (against Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat) in the Asian Games cost her a better medal and taught her a lesson. “I have worked on my mistake.”

Nikhat accepted that the Olympics would pose a different challenge. “Some tough opponents are there, but I cannot ignore others. With no ranking and no seeding, luck will play its part. [I] Hope to get a good draw.

“In the 2023 World championships, since I came down from 52kg to 50kg, I was unseeded. So it does not matter. You want to win no matter how tough the draw is.”

On her mission for Paris, Nikhat said, “I never thought a girl who was once seen as a challenger (to the iconic Mary Kom) could be the face of Indian boxing. I am blessed and grateful to have achieved my dream of becoming a World champion. Now, I want to fulfil my second dream of winning an Olympic medal.”

ALSO READ: Paris 2024 - Gagan Narang credits systematic selection trials as India fields shooting contingent for Olympics

Preeti Pawar, an Asian under-22 champion who qualified in 54kg, said her challenge was proving herself better every day. “After the Asian Games, every tournament I competed in, I treated it as part of my preparation for the Olympics,” said Preeti.

Preeti, who impressed on her elite international debut at the 2023 World championships, took pressure on her stride. “Pressure is expected when you represent India. I forget the pressure when I enter the ring.”

Other quota place winners, Amit Panghal, Nishant Dev and Jaismine Lamboria, were also present during the interaction.

Related Topics

Nikhat Zareen /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States 42/3 (10); Steve Taylor, Nitish Kumar take USA near 50 vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs USA: India records its best PowerPlay bowling performance in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Being injury-free and good mental space: Nikhat Zareen’s mantra to win medal in Paris Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Standard of first-class cricket has dropped in the Caribbean, says former West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Indian Sports Wrap, June 12: India men and women make winning start at Asian Team Squash Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Being injury-free and good mental space: Nikhat Zareen’s mantra to win medal in Paris Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Paris 2024: ‘I will not go abroad to train,’ says Amit Panghal ahead of Olympic Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris 2024: After Tokyo setback, Amit Panghal banking on both skills and luck to win in Olympic Games
    PTI
  4. Nishant Dev: I’m god-gifted, channelled anger of previous loss to win Paris 2024 Olympic quota
    PTI
  5. Who is Jaismine Lamboria, the Indian boxer who has qualified for Paris Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States 42/3 (10); Steve Taylor, Nitish Kumar take USA near 50 vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs USA: India records its best PowerPlay bowling performance in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Being injury-free and good mental space: Nikhat Zareen’s mantra to win medal in Paris Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Standard of first-class cricket has dropped in the Caribbean, says former West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Indian Sports Wrap, June 12: India men and women make winning start at Asian Team Squash Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment