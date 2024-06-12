MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lovlina wins opening round in Grand Prix

The lone Indian competing in the tournament, Borgohain eked out a 3-2 win over England’s Chantelle Reid in her 75kg opening round.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 22:42 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after winning.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after winning. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after winning. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain registered a hard-fought split decision win in the first round of the Grand Prix in Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The lone Indian competing in the tournament, Borgohain eked out a 3-2 win over England’s Chantelle Reid in her 75kg opening round.

Borgohain is one of six Indian boxers who have qualified for the Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old is aiming for a second Olympic medal.

ALSO READ | Being injury-free and good mental space: Nikhat Zareen’s mantra to win medal in Paris Olympics

The Assam-born boxer won silver in Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 and booked her place for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

She also won gold in IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 by defeating Australia’s Caitlin Parker.

Apart from Lovlina, Amit Panghal (51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) in the list of Indian boxers to book the Paris Games quota.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lovlina Borgohain /

Tokyo Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup leading wicket-takers: Arshdeep, Hardik enter top five after IND vs USA match
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India 55/3 (12), Target - 111; Suryakumar, Dube take India closer
    Team Sportstar
  3. England batter Joe Root awarded MBE for services to cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Juventus appoints Thiago Motta as new head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lovlina wins opening round in Grand Prix
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Lovlina wins opening round in Grand Prix
    PTI
  2. Being injury-free and good mental space: Nikhat Zareen’s mantra to win medal in Paris Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Paris 2024: ‘I will not go abroad to train,’ says Amit Panghal ahead of Olympic Games
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024: After Tokyo setback, Amit Panghal banking on both skills and luck to win in Olympic Games
    PTI
  5. Nishant Dev: I’m god-gifted, channelled anger of previous loss to win Paris 2024 Olympic quota
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup leading wicket-takers: Arshdeep, Hardik enter top five after IND vs USA match
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India 55/3 (12), Target - 111; Suryakumar, Dube take India closer
    Team Sportstar
  3. England batter Joe Root awarded MBE for services to cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Juventus appoints Thiago Motta as new head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lovlina wins opening round in Grand Prix
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment