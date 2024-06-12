Lovlina wins opening round in Grand Prix

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain registered a hard-fought split decision win in the first round of the Grand Prix in Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The lone Indian competing in the tournament, Borgohain eked out a 3-2 win over England’s Chantelle Reid in her 75kg opening round.

Borgohain is one of six Indian boxers who have qualified for the Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old is aiming for a second Olympic medal.

The Assam-born boxer won silver in Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 and booked her place for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

She also won gold in IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 by defeating Australia’s Caitlin Parker.

Apart from Lovlina, Amit Panghal (51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) in the list of Indian boxers to book the Paris Games quota.