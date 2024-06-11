MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Bruised New Zealand takes on high-flying West Indies in key Group C clash

West Indies is second, having secured two wins out of two, while New Zealand sits at the bottom of the group C after collapsing for 75 in pursuit of Afghanistan’s 160.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 23:01 IST , Tarouba - 3 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
Ayan Acharya
New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. | Photo Credit: AP

The early stages of the T20 World Cup have revealed a stark contrast in fortunes within Group C. Co-host West Indies is riding high after a commanding 134-run victory over Uganda, the second-largest margin of victory by runs in the tournament’s history. Conversely, New Zealand sits at the bottom of the group after collapsing for 75 in pursuit of Afghanistan’s 160.

Afghanistan leads Group C with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +5.225, while the West Indies is second, having secured two wins out of two. New Zealand, on the other hand, teeters on the brink of an early exit.

As the teams prepare for their Wednesday evening clash at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, the West Indies is expected to stick with its winning XI. New Zealand, despite its recent setback, might also retain the same lineup, aiming to avoid a reactionary shake-up after one poor performance.

This match will mark the first T20 World Cup fixture at the Brian Lara Stadium, a venue built in 2017. Known for its batter-friendly conditions, the stadium boasts an average first innings score of 185. England posted the second-highest T20I total by a Test-playing nation here last December, scoring 267/3.

ALSO READ | United States cricketing exiles face off against powerhouse India in high-stakes clash

Having dealt with the low and slow pitches at Providence, Guyana, both teams will welcome the more favourable conditions at the Brian Lara Stadium. This is particularly good news for New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Devon Conway, who have not seen much game time recently. Although both players excel against spin, they will face a formidable challenge in left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein. Hosein, who achieved a career-best 5-11 against Uganda, will be a key threat with his ability to turn the ball away from Williamson.

New Zealand’s spin attack, led by Mitchell Santner, with support from left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra and off-spinner Glenn Phillips, adds flexibility. They will be wary of West Indies’ power-hitters, including Andre Russell, as they look to click up a gear ahead of the Super Eights.

Adding to New Zealand’s challenges is the fact that the T20 World Cup marks the first time its full-strength squad has played together since the home series in February. In April, a second-string team toured Pakistan for a five-match T20I series, while key players such as Conway and Finn Allen are just returning from injury layoffs.

Williamson knows all too well that international tournament winners always find a way. It is unarguably the key to glory. He and his players need to shrug off the cobwebs – and fast.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for Wednesday looks promising after a typical Trinidad day on match eve, with the sun playing hide and seek with the clouds.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

T20 World Cup 2024 /

West Indies /

New Zealand /

Afghanistan /

Brian Lara /

Kane Williamson /

Devon Conway /

Akeal Hosein /

Uganda /

Pakistan /

Finn Allen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 85/2; Babar Azam departs but PAK closes in on win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Qatar vs India LIVE score, QAT 1-1 IND, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier updates: Qatar scores controversial equaliser, India a victim of poor refereeing
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Bruised New Zealand takes on high-flying West Indies in key Group C clash
    Ayan Acharya
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings, India leads against Qatar, North Korea qualifies for Asian Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Qatar vs India: FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match in pictures, Chhangte scores for India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Bruised New Zealand takes on high-flying West Indies in key Group C clash
    Ayan Acharya
  2. Haris Rauf scripts record, becomes quickest fast bowler to pick 100 wickets in T20Is during PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia v Namibia Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs NAM predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs NEP LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka v Nepal match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  5. NEP vs SL Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 85/2; Babar Azam departs but PAK closes in on win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Qatar vs India LIVE score, QAT 1-1 IND, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier updates: Qatar scores controversial equaliser, India a victim of poor refereeing
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Bruised New Zealand takes on high-flying West Indies in key Group C clash
    Ayan Acharya
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings, India leads against Qatar, North Korea qualifies for Asian Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Qatar vs India: FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match in pictures, Chhangte scores for India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment