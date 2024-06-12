MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024 leading wicket-takers: Arshdeep, Hardik enter top five after IND vs USA match

Here are the leading wicket-takers for the T20 World Cup 2024 after the match between India and United States.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 23:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya during ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
India’s Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya during ICC T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya during ICC T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Arshdeep Singh picked up a record four-for nine while Hardik Pandya picked two wickets against United States to enter the leading wicket-takers list of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday.

Both Arshdeep and Hardik have seven wickets each after three matches.

Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi currently leads the wicket-takers’ list with nine wickets in two matches, followed by Anrich Nortje and Adam Zampa at second and third spot with eight wickets each.

Here is the list of the leading wicket-takers of T20 World Cup 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan 2 9 3.54 2.88 5/9
Anrich Nortje South Africa 3 8 5.37 3.58 4/7
Adam Zampa Australia 3 8 5.33 8.00 4/12
Hardik Pandya India 3 7 5.41 9.28 3/27
Arshdeep Singh India 3 7 6.25 10.71 4/9

(Updated after India vs USA match on June 12)

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Arshdeep Singh /

Hardik Pandya

