T20 World Cup 2024 leading wicket-takers: Arshdeep, Hardik enter top five after IND vs USA match

Arshdeep Singh picked up a record four-for nine while Hardik Pandya picked two wickets against United States to enter the leading wicket-takers list of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday.
Both Arshdeep and Hardik have seven wickets each after three matches.
Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi currently leads the wicket-takers’ list with nine wickets in two matches, followed by Anrich Nortje and Adam Zampa at second and third spot with eight wickets each.
Here is the list of the leading wicket-takers of T20 World Cup 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Afghanistan
|2
|9
|3.54
|2.88
|5/9
|Anrich Nortje
|South Africa
|3
|8
|5.37
|3.58
|4/7
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|3
|8
|5.33
|8.00
|4/12
|Hardik Pandya
|India
|3
|7
|5.41
|9.28
|3/27
|Arshdeep Singh
|India
|3
|7
|6.25
|10.71
|4/9
(Updated after India vs USA match on June 12)
