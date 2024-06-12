IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: India awarded five penalty runs after United States commits time-limit offence between overs thrice

India was awarded five penalty runs during its T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Wednesday after USA committed a time limit offence between overs.

According to law 41.9.4 of the ICC playing conditions of the T20 World Cup 2024, “The fielding side shall be ready to start each over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed.”

The law further states, “If the fielding side is not ready to start the next over: On the first such occasion in an innings, the bowler’s end umpire shall issue a warning to the captain of the fielding side and inform the batters and the other umpire of what has occurred.

“On the second occasion in an innings, the above sequence is repeated, but with the reminder that this is a final warning. On the third and any subsequent occasion in an innings, the bowler’s end umpire shall award 5 penalty runs to the batting side, informing the captain of the fielding side, the batters and the other umpire.”

USA failed to stick to this limit thrice and hence India was given a bonus before the start of the 16th over of the innings.

India was on 76 runs after 15 overs with Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube at crease, and the penalty got its total to 81, nudging it closer to the 111-run total it was pursuing. India won the match by seven wickets and qualified for the Super 8 stage.