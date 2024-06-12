MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: India awarded five penalty runs after United States commits time-limit offence between overs thrice

T20 World Cup 2024: India was awarded five additional runs during the 16th over of its innings while chasing 111 runs.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 23:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shivam Dube, right, runs after playing a shot.
India’s Shivam Dube, right, runs after playing a shot. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Shivam Dube, right, runs after playing a shot. | Photo Credit: AP

India was awarded five penalty runs during its T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Wednesday after USA committed a time limit offence between overs.

According to law 41.9.4 of the ICC playing conditions of the T20 World Cup 2024, “The fielding side shall be ready to start each over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed.”

The law further states, “If the fielding side is not ready to start the next over: On the first such occasion in an innings, the bowler’s end umpire shall issue a warning to the captain of the fielding side and inform the batters and the other umpire of what has occurred.

“On the second occasion in an innings, the above sequence is repeated, but with the reminder that this is a final warning. On the third and any subsequent occasion in an innings, the bowler’s end umpire shall award 5 penalty runs to the batting side, informing the captain of the fielding side, the batters and the other umpire.”

USA failed to stick to this limit thrice and hence India was given a bonus before the start of the 16th over of the innings.

India was on 76 runs after 15 overs with Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube at crease, and the penalty got its total to 81, nudging it closer to the 111-run total it was pursuing. India won the match by seven wickets and qualified for the Super 8 stage.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND v USA, T20 World Cup picture gallery: Netravalkar’s ecstacy and agony headlines USA’s first loss in T20WC, India through to Super Eights
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: India awarded five penalty runs after United States commits time-limit offence between overs thrice
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs USA: India qualifies for Super 8 after win over USA
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep and Co. deflate United States as India confirms Super 8 qualification
    Ashwin Achal
  5. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: India qualifies for Super 8 after beating United States
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: India qualifies for Super 8 after beating United States
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs USA: Suryakumar Yadav scores slowest fifty by an Indian in T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs USA: India qualifies for Super 8 after win over USA
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep and Co. deflate United States as India confirms Super 8 qualification
    Ashwin Achal
  5. IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: India awarded five penalty runs after United States commits time-limit offence between overs thrice
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND v USA, T20 World Cup picture gallery: Netravalkar’s ecstacy and agony headlines USA’s first loss in T20WC, India through to Super Eights
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: India awarded five penalty runs after United States commits time-limit offence between overs thrice
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A after IND vs USA: India qualifies for Super 8 after win over USA
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep and Co. deflate United States as India confirms Super 8 qualification
    Ashwin Achal
  5. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: India qualifies for Super 8 after beating United States
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment