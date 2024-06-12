IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli records second golden duck in T20Is

Virat Kohli recorded his second golden duck in T20Is, first in a T20 World Cup, during the match against USA in New York on Wednesday.
Opening the innings, Kohli edged an outside off delivery by Saurabh Netravalkar to the wicketkeeper as India got reduced to 1/1 chasing USA’s 111-run target at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
His first ever golden duck in a T20I also came earlier this year against Afghanistan in Bengaluru in January.
Kohli has had a forgettable start to the T20 World Cup 2024 having scored a 1, 4, and 0 in the three innings so far.
Overall, this is Kohli’s sixth duck in T20Is overall.
