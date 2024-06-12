MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli records second golden duck in T20Is

Opening the innings, Kohli edged an outside off delivery by Saurabh Netravalkar to the wicketkeeper.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 22:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed.
Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed. | Photo Credit: ANI

Virat Kohli recorded his second golden duck in T20Is, first in a T20 World Cup, during the match against USA in New York on Wednesday.

Opening the innings, Kohli edged an outside off delivery by Saurabh Netravalkar to the wicketkeeper as India got reduced to 1/1 chasing USA’s 111-run target at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

His first ever golden duck in a T20I also came earlier this year against Afghanistan in Bengaluru in January.

Kohli has had a forgettable start to the T20 World Cup 2024 having scored a 1, 4, and 0 in the three innings so far.

Overall, this is Kohli’s sixth duck in T20Is overall.

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England batter Joe Root awarded MBE for services to cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India 10/2 (2.2 overs), Target - 111; Rohit falls, Virat Kohli out on golden duck
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli records second golden duck in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  4. Osaka powers into last eight of Libema Open ahead of Wimbledon
    AFP
  5. USA vs IND: Arshdeep registers best bowling figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli records second golden duck in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: What is the highest successful run chase in New York?
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA vs IND: Arshdeep registers best bowling figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs USA: India records its best PowerPlay bowling performance in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs USA: Arshdeep Singh becomes fourth bowler to pick a wicket off first ball of a T20 World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England batter Joe Root awarded MBE for services to cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India 10/2 (2.2 overs), Target - 111; Rohit falls, Virat Kohli out on golden duck
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli records second golden duck in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  4. Osaka powers into last eight of Libema Open ahead of Wimbledon
    AFP
  5. USA vs IND: Arshdeep registers best bowling figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment