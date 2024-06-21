ENG vs SA head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: England vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets

England will face South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 match at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday.

Both England and South Africa are coming off into this clash with wins in their first Super 8 matches.

Friday’s meeting will be the 25th between the two in the shortest format, winning 12 matches each. They have faced each other six times in the T20 World Cup, with the Proteas winning four.

ENG vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is Matches played: 25 England won: 12 South Africa won: 12 Tied: 0 No Result: 1 Last result: South Africa beat England by 90 runs (Southampton; 2022)

ENG vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 6 England won: 2 South Africa won: 4 Result: South Africa beat England by 10 runs (Sharjah; 2021)

MOST RUNS IN ENG vs SA T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 15 485 150.15 44.09 90 Jos Buttler (ENG) 20 481 159.80 32.06 67* Eoin Morgan (ENG) 19 402 147.25 30.92 85*

MOST WICKETS IN ENG vs SA T20Is