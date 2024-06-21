ENG vs SA head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: England vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets

England will face South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 match at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday.
Both England and South Africa are coming off into this clash with wins in their first Super 8 matches.
Friday’s meeting will be the 25th between the two in the shortest format, winning 12 matches each. They have faced each other six times in the T20 World Cup, with the Proteas winning four.
ENG vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
ENG vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
MOST RUNS IN ENG vs SA T20Is
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|SR
|Avg.
|HS
|Jonny Bairstow (ENG)
|15
|485
|150.15
|44.09
|90
|Jos Buttler (ENG)
|20
|481
|159.80
|32.06
|67*
|Eoin Morgan (ENG)
|19
|402
|147.25
|30.92
|85*
MOST WICKETS IN ENG vs SA T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Lungi Ngidi (SA)
|9
|19
|9.61
|15.68
|5/39
|Chris Jordan (ENG)
|17
|17
|9.89
|37.05
|3/23
|Tabraiz Shamsi (SA)
|12
|16
|8.58
|23.06
|5/24
