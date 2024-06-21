England and South Africa will lock horns in a Super Eight match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Friday.

The venue has hosted four matches in the tournament so far, with teams batting first and chasing winning two games apiece. The match on Friday will be the first morning match at the venue in the ongoing tournament.

The conditions here have favoured the batters as the venue has the highest average run rate amongst all other venues used in this tournament. Runs have come at 9.17 runs an over at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

T20I STATS AT DAREN SAMMY NATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM Matches played: 22 Team batting first won: 11 Team batting second won: 11 Average first innings score: 157 Highest total (1st innings): West Indies 218/5 (20) vs Afghanistan (2024) Highest total (second innings): West Indies 105 (19) vs Australia (2010)

PITCH REPORT

In eight innings at this venue so far in the tournament, the 200-run mark has been breached a couple of times, while teams batting first have touched or gone beyond the 180-run mark on every occasion. In the last game at this venue, England overhauled West Indies’ 181-run target in just 17.3 overs.

Though runs have come at a brisk pace at this venue, the pitches have good bounce and carry, and also some help for the spinners. Though the fast-bowlers have picked more wickets (25) than the tweakers (19), the latter have been more economical (8.21) than their quicker counterparts (9.74).

TOSS FACTOR

The flip of the coin hasn’t been an overwhelming factor in deciding the outcome of a match at this venue. In T20Is, the team winning the toss has won exactly 50 per cent of the matches held here.

Captains have chosen to bat first 12 out of 22 times, and have won six of those games. The team deciding to bowl first has won five out of 10 games here.

In the ongoing World Cup, captains have decided to bowl first here in all the four matches, but have faced defeat on two occasions after doing so.