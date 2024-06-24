MagazineBuy Print

Watch: Pulisic with a stunning goal as USA takes early lead against Bolivia in Copa America 2024 match

USA captain Christian Pulisic scored a stunning goal with a curling effort to give his team a third-minute lead against Bolivia in their Copa America 2024 opening Group C match at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Sunday.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 03:46 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States.
Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

FOLLOW: LIVE updates from the USA vs Bolivia, Copa America Group C match

Related Topics

USA /

Bolivia /

Copa America 2024

