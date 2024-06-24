Watch: Pulisic with a stunning goal as USA takes early lead against Bolivia in Copa America 2024 match

USA captain Christian Pulisic scored a stunning goal with a curling effort to give his team a third-minute lead against Bolivia in their Copa America 2024 opening Group C match at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Sunday.
