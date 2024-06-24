MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 Group A final points table: Germany tops the standings; Hungary moves to third

Take a look at the final standings in Group A of Euro 2024, after the Switzerland vs Germany and Scotland vs Hungary matches.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 02:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring the first goal with Antonio Rudiger and Robert Andrich.
Germany's Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring the first goal with Antonio Rudiger and Robert Andrich. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring the first goal with Antonio Rudiger and Robert Andrich. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Germany finished top of Group A after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, who will go through as runners-up.

Kevin Csoboth scored in the 10th minute of added time as Hungary snatched a 1-0 win over Scotland to stay in the hunt for a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Hungary must rely on other results if it is to advance as one of the best third-placed sides.

GROUP A POINTS TABLE

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Germany (Q) 7 3 2 1 0 8 2 6
Switzerland (Q) 5 3 1 2 0 5 3 2
Hungary 3 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3
Scotland 1 3 0 1 2 2 7 -5

