Germany finished top of Group A after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, who will go through as runners-up.
Kevin Csoboth scored in the 10th minute of added time as Hungary snatched a 1-0 win over Scotland to stay in the hunt for a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024.
Hungary must rely on other results if it is to advance as one of the best third-placed sides.
GROUP A POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Points
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Germany (Q)
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|Switzerland (Q)
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Hungary
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|Scotland
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024: Kevin Csoboth scores stoppage-time winner to help Hungary beat Scotland 1-0
- Euro 2024 Group A final points table: Germany tops the standings; Hungary moves to third
- LIVE USA vs Bolivia updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, score, 3:30 AM IST kick-off, preview
- Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for round of 16?
- Euro 2024: What happened to Barnabas Varga after collision in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE