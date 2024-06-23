Jos Buttler hit five consective sixes against Harmeet Singh during the Super Eight match between England and USA in Barbados on Sunday.

In doing so, he got his side 32 runs from the over, which was the joint-third most in an over in a T20 World Cup match. The over started with Phil Salt picking a single before Buttler smashed the left-arm spinner all over the park. Harmeet also bowled a wide in the over.

Buttler, 83* off 48 and Phil Salt, 25* off 21, stayed at the crease to steer England to a 10-wicket win and helped the defending champion advance to the semifinals.

