Champions League 2023-24 Final: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund head-to-head record

As Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are set to face off in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final, take a look the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 08:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid is looking for a record-extending 15th European crown and sixth in 10 years.
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid is looking for a record-extending 15th European crown and sixth in 10 years. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid is looking for a record-extending 15th European crown and sixth in 10 years. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final on June 2 (12:30 AM IST) at the Wembley Stadium in London.

The last time the two sides met in the competition was in the group stage of the 2017-18 season, where Real Madrid won 3-2, thanks to goals from Borja Mayoral, Cristiano Ronaldo and a winner from Lucas Vasquez which cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace.

Real Madrid is looking for a record-extending 15th European crown and sixth in 10 years while Dortmund is looking for its second-ever title after winning it in the 1996-97 season.

Real has won all eight finals it has contested since the Champions League replaced the European Cup in 1992, while Dortmund reached the final in 2013, losing to Bayern Munich in an all-German showdown.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund head-to-head record
Matches Played: 14
Real Madrid: 6
Borussia Dortmund: 3
Draws: 5

