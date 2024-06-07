IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan fastest Indian to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League









25 The number of innings Sai Sudharsan needed to reach a career milestone of 1000 runs in IPL cricket. During his maiden century against CSK in Ahmedabad on 10 May 2024, he became the joint third-quickest batter to achieve this. His feat, however, is the fastest by an Indian player in IPL cricket.

Fewest innings to reach 1000 career runs in IPL cricket

Inn M Batter Achieved on Runs Ave. HS 100 50 Then playing for 21 22 Shaun Marsh 2 May 2011 1008 56.00 115 1 10 PK 23 23 Lendl Simmons 6 May 2017 1008 48.00 100* 1 10 MI 25 25 Matthew Hayden 3 Apr 2010 1022 44.43 93 0 8 CSK 25 25 Sai Sudharshan 10 May 2024 1034 47.00 103 1 6 GT 26 26 Jonny Bairstow 25 Apr 2021 1001 43.52 114 1 7 SRH





Fewest innings to reach 1000 career runs in IPL cricket (among Indian players)

Inns M Batter Achieved on Runs Ave. HS 100 50 Then playing for 25 25 Sai Sudharshan 10 May 2024 1034 47.00 103 1 6 GT 31 31 Sachin Tendulkar 11 Apr 2010 1064 40.92 89* 0 8 MI 31 31 Ruturaj Gaikwad 1 May 2022 1076 39.85 101* 1 9 CSK





24 Shubman Gill’s age when he recorded his first century as an IPL captain. During his 102 in Ahmedabad against CSK on 10 May 2024, he etched his name in IPL history by becoming the youngest captain to register a three-figure score.

Youngest to register maiden IPL century as captain

Age Captain (Runs) For Opp Venue Date Result 24y-245d Shubman Gill (104) GT CSK Ahmedabad 10 May 2024 Won 26y-152d Sanju Samson (119) RR PK Mumbai WS 12 Apr 2021 Lost 27y-83d Ruturaj Gaikwad (108*) CSK LSG Chennai 23 Apr 2024 Lost 27y-171d Virat Kohli (100*) RCB GL Rajkot 24 Apr 2016 Lost 28-159d KL Rahul (132*) PK RCB Dubai 24 Sep 2020 Won

Note:Kohli had made three more centuries at a younger age than K. L. Rahul.





3 The number of occasions when two batters registered centuries in the same innings of an IPL match. The latest to join this exclusive group are Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, who registered three-figure scores in the same innings in Ahmedabad on 10 May 2024.

Two three-figure scores in the same innings of an IPL match

Batter1 (Bat#) Runs Batter2 (Bat#) Runs For Opp Venue Date Result Virat Kohli (#3) 109 AB de Villiers (#4) 129* RCB (248/3) GL Bengaluru 14 May 2016 Won Jonny Bairstow (#1) 114 David Warner (#2) 100* SRH (231/2) RCB Hyderabad 31 Mar 2019 Won Sai Sudharsan (#1) 103 Shubman Gill (#2) 104 GT (231/3) CSK Ahmedabad 10 May 2024 Won

Note: Kohli & Gill were captaining their respective sides, while Bairstow was the wicket-keeper.





5 The number of batters who have amassed 1500 IPL runs at a single ground. Among these players, Virat Kohli stands tall. His IPL home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, has witnessed his cricketing prowess as he has now accumulated a staggering 3040 runs in 86 innings since his debut IPL game on 18 April 2008. In the match against CSK on 18 May 2024, his knock of 47 propelled his run aggregate to over 3000 runs in Bengaluru, a feat no other batter has achieved. His Team India colleague, Rohit Sharma, is a distant second in the ground-aggregate with 2295 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Batters aggregating maximum IPL career runs at a single ground

Runs Batter (for) Ground M Inn Ave. 100 50 HS Span 3040 Virat Kohli (RCB) Bengaluru 89 86 40.53 4 22 113 2008-2024 2295 Rohit Sharma (MI) Mumbai WS 80 79 34.25 1 16 105* 2011-2024 1960 AB de Villiers (DC/RCB) Bengaluru 61 58 43.56 1 15 129* 2008-2019 1623 David Warner (DC/SRH) Hyderabad 32 32 64.92 3 15 126 2012-2023 1561 Chris Gayle (KKR/RCB/PK) Bengaluru 45 44 41.08 3 8 175* 2010-2019





9000 The T20 runs aggregated by Virat Kohli on Indian soil. His run-aggregate is now the most by any batter in a particular country in T20 cricket history. During his knock of 47 against CSK in Bengaluru on 18 May 2024, Kohli became the first to cross 9000 runs in a single country. A day earlier, on 17 May at the Wankhede, Mumbai, Rohit Sharma became the second batter to cross 8000 T20 runs at home. The table below lists the top five players to make the most runs in a single country in T20 history, all of whom incidentally were made on Indian soil. For the record, the most career runs aggregated other than in India is 6155 runs by James Vince on English soil.

Batters aggregating maximum T20 career runs in a country

Runs Batter (for) M Inn Ave. 100 50 HS Span Country 9047 Virat Kohli (Ind/Del/RCB) 269 263 41.69 8 66 113* 2007-2024 India 8008 Rohit Sharma (Ind/Mum/DCh/MI) 300 294 30.91 7 46 121* 2007-2024 India 7626 Shikhar Dhawan(Ind/Dch/Del/DC/MI/SRH/PK) 253 252 34.35 0 59 99* 2007-2024 India 6553 Suresh Raina (Ind/UP/CSK/GL) 244 237 32.92 3 43 126* 2008-2021 India 6434 Robin Uthappa(Ind/Kar/Ker/Sau/CSK/KKR/MI/PWI/RCB) 239 233 30.06 0 38 92 2007-2022 India





8004 On May 22, 2024, during the Eliminator match in Ahmedabad against Rajasthan, playing for Bengaluru, Kohli became the first player in IPL history to score over 8000 runs. Notably, Kohli is also the first to reach the milestones of 4000, 6000, 7000, and 8000 runs in IPL cricket. Shikhar Dhawan is next with 6769 runs, the second highest aggregate in IPL.

First to reach the run landmarks in IPL history

Runs Batter For+ M Inn Achieved on Number of batters who achieved this milestone 1000 Adam Gilchrist DeccanChg 32 32 14 March 2010 96 2000 Suresh Raina CSK 72 69 30 April 2012 52 3000 Suresh Raina CSK 107 103 7 May 2014 26 4000 Virat Kohli RCB 136 128 18 May 2016 16 5000 Suresh Raina CSK 177 173 23 Mar 2019 7 6000 Virat Kohli RCB 196 188 22 April 2021 4 7000 Virat Kohli RCB 233 225 6 May 2023 1 8000 Virat Kohli RCB 252 244 22 May 2024 1

+ while playing for that team





2 The number of batters who have registered three or more consecutive fifties during the IPL playoff stage. KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer has set a new record by becoming the first IPL batter to achieve four successive fifty-plus scores during the playoffs.

Batters with three or more consecutive fifty-plus scores during the playoff stage

4 Venkatesh Iyer (for KKR)

Runs Opp Venue Date Result Playoff Stage 55 DC Sharjah 13 Oct 2021 Won Qualifier1 50 CSK Dubai 15 Oct 2021 Lost Final 51* SRH Ahmedabad 21 May 2024 Won Qualifier1 52* SRH Chennai 26 May 2024 Won Grand Final





3 Lendl Simmins (for MI)

Runs Opp Venue Date Result Playoff Stage 67 CSK Mumbai BS 28 May 2014 Lost Eliminator 65 CSK Mumbai WS 19 May 2015 Won Qualifer1 68 CSK Kolkata 24 May 2015 Won Grand Final





5 The number of batters to have registered four or more fifty-plus scores during the IPL playoff stage. KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer became the latest to achieve this in this year’s IPL playoffs. His 50-plus run at the playoff stage began way back in October 2021. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina is the only one in the list below with a maximum of seven fifty-plus scores during the playoff stage.

Batters with four or more fifty-plus scores during the playoff stage in their career

50+ Batter For From To Fifty-plus scores…. 7 Suresh Raina CSK 31 May 2008 12 May 2019 55* (2008), 57* (2010), 73* (2011), 73 (2012), 82* (2013), 54* (2014), 87 (2014) 4 Michael Hussey CSK 24 May 2011 24 May 2015 63 (2011), 54 (2012), 86* (2013), 56 (2015) 4 Dwayne Smith MI/CSK/GL 24 Apr 2010 27 May 2016 68 (2013), 62 (2013), 57 (2015), 73 (2016) 4 Shane Watson RR/CSK 30 May 2008 12 May 2019 52 (2008), 117* (2018), 50 (2019), 80 (2019) 4 Venkatesh Iyer KKR 11 Oct 2021 26 May 2024 55 (2021), 50 (2021), 51* (2024), 52* (2024)





24 The number of balls KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer needed to reach his individual fifty in the 2024 IPL Grand Final in Chennai against SRH. This is now the joint-quickest by any individual to register a fifty in an IPL final, shared with two other players.

Fewest balls to reach an individual fifty in an IPL Grand Final

Balls Batter (runs) For Opp Venue Date Result 24 Suresh Raina (57*) CSK MI Navi Mumbai 25 Apr 2010 Won 24 David Warner (69) SRH RCB Bengaluru 29 May 2016 Won 24 Venkatesh Iyer (52*) KKR SRH Chennai 26 May 2024 Won 25 Rohit Sharma (50) MI CSK Kolkata 24 May 2015 Won 25 Chris Gayle (76) RCB SRH Bengaluru 29 May 2016 Lost





178 The number of sixes Sunrisers Hyderabad hit in this edition of the IPL. This is the maximum by any side in a season in the history of T20 cricket. Earlier this season, Royal Challenger Bengaluru became the first side in T20 cricket history to score 150 sixes in a tournament. It eventually finished the season with 165 sixes, the second most after SRH.

Most sixes hit by a side in a T20 tournament

6s Team M Balls/6 Tournament Top six hitter of the side 178 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 16 10.31 IPL 2024 Abhishek Sharma 42+ 165 Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) 15 10.51 IPL 2024 Virat Kohli 38 145 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 16 13.01 IPL 2018 Shane Watson 35 144 Surrey 16 13.21 Vitality Blast 2023 Will Jacks 31+ 143 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 11.41 IPL 2019 Andre Russell 52+

+ was also the leading six-hitter of the tournament





1260 Sixes hit during this edition of the IPL tournament, making it the highest number ever in a single IPL edition. This translates to a six being hit approximately every 13 balls and nearly nine sixes coming on average in each innings.

Most sixes hit in an IPL tournament

6s Year M Inn Balls Balls/6 6s/inns 6s/match 1260 2024 71+ 142 16373 12.99 8.87 17.75 1124 2023 74 147 17237 15.34 7.65 15.19 1062 2022 74 148 17210 16.21 7.18 14.35 872 2018 60 120 13847 15.88 7.27 14.53 784 2019 60 120 13895 17.72 6.53 13.07

+ one match abandoned after toss has been excluded from the above table





All records are correct and updated until 1 June 2024.