MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan fastest Indian to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League

During his maiden century against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on May 10, 2024, he became the quickest Indian and the joint third-quickest batter to reach 1000 runs. 

Published : Jun 07, 2024 17:41 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Sai Sudharsan in action for Gujarat Giants against Chennai Super Kings in a Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match.
Sai Sudharsan in action for Gujarat Giants against Chennai Super Kings in a Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Sai Sudharsan in action for Gujarat Giants against Chennai Super Kings in a Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI



 

25 The number of innings Sai Sudharsan needed to reach a career milestone of 1000 runs in IPL cricket. During his maiden century against CSK in Ahmedabad on 10 May 2024, he became the joint third-quickest batter to achieve this. His feat, however, is the fastest by an Indian player in IPL cricket.

Fewest innings to reach 1000 career runs in IPL cricket

Inn

M

Batter

Achieved on

Runs

Ave.

HS

100

50

Then playing for

21

22

Shaun Marsh

2 May 2011

1008

56.00

115

1

10

PK

23

23

Lendl Simmons

6 May 2017

1008

48.00

100*

1

10

MI

25

25

Matthew Hayden

3 Apr 2010

1022

44.43

93

0

8

CSK

25

25

Sai Sudharshan

10 May 2024

1034

47.00

103

1

6

GT

26

26

Jonny Bairstow

25 Apr 2021

1001

43.52

114

1

7

SRH


 

Fewest innings to reach 1000 career runs in IPL cricket (among Indian players)

Inns

M

Batter

Achieved on

Runs

Ave.

HS

100

50

Then playing for

25

25

Sai Sudharshan

10 May 2024

1034

47.00

103

1

6

GT

31

31

Sachin Tendulkar

11 Apr 2010

1064

40.92

89*

0

8

MI

31

31

Ruturaj Gaikwad

1 May 2022

1076

39.85

101*

1

9

CSK


 

24 Shubman Gill’s age when he recorded his first century as an IPL captain. During his 102 in Ahmedabad against CSK on 10 May 2024, he etched his name in IPL history by becoming the youngest captain to register a three-figure score. 

Youngest to register maiden IPL century as captain

Age

Captain (Runs)

For

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

24y-245d

Shubman Gill (104)

GT

CSK

Ahmedabad

10 May 2024

Won

26y-152d

Sanju Samson (119)

RR

PK

Mumbai WS

12 Apr 2021

Lost

27y-83d

Ruturaj Gaikwad (108*)

CSK

LSG

Chennai

23 Apr 2024

Lost

27y-171d

Virat Kohli (100*)

RCB

GL

Rajkot

24 Apr 2016

Lost

28-159d

KL Rahul (132*)

PK

RCB

Dubai

24 Sep 2020

Won

Note:Kohli had made three more centuries at a younger age than K. L. Rahul.

 

3 The number of occasions when two batters registered centuries in the same innings of an IPL match. The latest to join this exclusive group are Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, who registered three-figure scores in the same innings in Ahmedabad on 10 May 2024.

Two three-figure scores in the same innings of an IPL match

Batter1 (Bat#)

Runs

Batter2 (Bat#)

Runs

For

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

Virat Kohli (#3) 

109

AB de Villiers (#4) 

129*

RCB (248/3)

GL

Bengaluru 

14 May 2016 

Won

Jonny Bairstow (#1)

114

David Warner (#2) 

100*

SRH (231/2)

RCB

Hyderabad

31 Mar 2019

Won

Sai Sudharsan (#1) 

103

Shubman Gill (#2) 

104

GT (231/3)

CSK

Ahmedabad

10 May 2024

Won

Note: Kohli & Gill were captaining their respective sides, while Bairstow was the wicket-keeper.


 

5 The number of batters who have amassed 1500 IPL runs at a single ground. Among these players, Virat Kohli stands tall. His IPL home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, has witnessed his cricketing prowess as he has now accumulated a staggering 3040 runs in 86 innings since his debut IPL game on 18 April 2008. In the match against CSK on 18 May 2024, his knock of 47 propelled his run aggregate to over 3000 runs in Bengaluru, a feat no other batter has achieved. His Team India colleague, Rohit Sharma, is a distant second in the ground-aggregate with 2295 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Batters aggregating maximum IPL career runs at a single ground

Runs

Batter (for)

Ground

M

Inn

Ave.

100

50

HS

Span

3040

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Bengaluru

89

86

40.53

4

22

113

2008-2024

2295

Rohit Sharma (MI)

Mumbai WS

80

79

34.25

1

16

105*

2011-2024

1960

AB de Villiers (DC/RCB)

Bengaluru

61

58

43.56

1

15

129*

2008-2019

1623

David Warner (DC/SRH)

Hyderabad

32

32

64.92

3

15

126

2012-2023

1561

Chris Gayle (KKR/RCB/PK)

Bengaluru

45

44

41.08

3

8

175*

2010-2019


 

9000 The T20 runs aggregated by Virat Kohli on Indian soil. His run-aggregate is now the most by any batter in a particular country in T20 cricket history. During his knock of 47 against CSK in Bengaluru on 18 May 2024, Kohli became the first to cross 9000 runs in a single country. A day earlier, on 17 May at the Wankhede, Mumbai, Rohit Sharma became the second batter to cross 8000 T20 runs at home. The table below lists the top five players to make the most runs in a single country in T20 history, all of whom incidentally were made on Indian soil. For the record, the most career runs aggregated other than in India is 6155 runs by James Vince on English soil.

Batters aggregating maximum T20 career runs in a country

Runs

Batter (for)

M

Inn

Ave.

100

50

HS

Span

Country

9047

Virat Kohli (Ind/Del/RCB)

269

263

41.69

8

66

113*

2007-2024

India

8008

Rohit Sharma (Ind/Mum/DCh/MI)

300

294

30.91

7

46

121*

2007-2024

India

7626

Shikhar Dhawan(Ind/Dch/Del/DC/MI/SRH/PK)

253

252

34.35

0

59

99*

2007-2024

India

6553

Suresh Raina (Ind/UP/CSK/GL)

244

237

32.92

3

43

126*

2008-2021

India

6434

Robin Uthappa(Ind/Kar/Ker/Sau/CSK/KKR/MI/PWI/RCB)

239

233

30.06

0

38

92

2007-2022

India


 

8004 On May 22, 2024, during the Eliminator match in Ahmedabad against Rajasthan, playing for Bengaluru, Kohli became the first player in IPL history to score over 8000 runs. Notably, Kohli is also the first to reach the milestones of 4000, 6000, 7000, and 8000 runs in IPL cricket. Shikhar Dhawan is next with 6769 runs, the second highest aggregate in IPL.

First to reach the run landmarks in IPL history

Runs

Batter

For+

M

Inn

Achieved on

Number of batters who achieved this milestone

1000

Adam Gilchrist

DeccanChg

32

32

14 March 2010

96 

2000

Suresh Raina

CSK

72

69

30 April 2012

52

3000

Suresh Raina

CSK

107

103

7 May 2014

26

4000

Virat Kohli

RCB

136

128

18 May 2016

16

5000

Suresh Raina

CSK

177

173

23 Mar 2019

7

6000

Virat Kohli

RCB

196

188

22 April 2021

4

7000

Virat Kohli

RCB

233

225

6 May 2023

1

8000

Virat Kohli

RCB

252

244

22 May 2024

1

+ while playing for that team


 

2 The number of batters who have registered three or more consecutive fifties during the IPL playoff stage. KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer has set a new record by becoming the first IPL batter to achieve four successive fifty-plus scores during the playoffs.

Batters with three or more consecutive fifty-plus scores during the playoff stage

4 Venkatesh Iyer (for KKR)

Runs

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

Playoff Stage

55

DC

Sharjah 

13 Oct 2021 

Won

Qualifier1

50

CSK

Dubai

15 Oct 2021 

Lost

Final

51*

SRH

Ahmedabad

21 May 2024 

Won

Qualifier1

52*

SRH

Chennai

26 May 2024 

Won

Grand Final


 

3 Lendl Simmins (for MI)

Runs

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

Playoff Stage

67

CSK

Mumbai BS

28 May 2014

Lost

Eliminator

65

CSK

Mumbai WS

19 May 2015

Won

Qualifer1

68

CSK

Kolkata

24 May 2015

Won

Grand Final


 

5 The number of batters to have registered four or more fifty-plus scores during the IPL playoff stage. KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer became the latest to achieve this in this year’s IPL playoffs. His 50-plus run at the playoff stage began way back in October 2021. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina is the only one in the list below with a maximum of seven fifty-plus scores during the playoff stage.

Batters with four or more fifty-plus scores during the playoff stage in their career

50+

Batter

For

From

To

Fifty-plus scores….

7

Suresh Raina

CSK

31 May 2008

12 May 2019

55* (2008), 57* (2010), 73* (2011), 73 (2012), 82* (2013), 54* (2014), 87 (2014)

4

Michael Hussey

CSK

24 May 2011

24 May 2015

63 (2011), 54 (2012), 86* (2013), 56 (2015)

4

Dwayne Smith

MI/CSK/GL

24 Apr 2010

27 May 2016

68 (2013), 62 (2013), 57 (2015), 73 (2016)

4

Shane Watson

RR/CSK

30 May 2008

12 May 2019

52 (2008), 117* (2018), 50 (2019), 80 (2019)

4

Venkatesh Iyer

KKR

11 Oct 2021

26 May 2024

55 (2021), 50 (2021), 51* (2024), 52* (2024)


 

24 The number of balls KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer needed to reach his individual fifty in the 2024 IPL Grand Final in Chennai against SRH. This is now the joint-quickest by any individual to register a fifty in an IPL final, shared with two other players.

Fewest balls to reach an individual fifty in an IPL Grand Final

Balls

Batter (runs)

For

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

24

Suresh Raina (57*)

CSK

MI

Navi Mumbai

25 Apr 2010 

Won

24

David Warner (69)

SRH

RCB

Bengaluru

29 May 2016

Won

24

Venkatesh Iyer (52*)

KKR

SRH

Chennai

26 May 2024

Won

25

Rohit Sharma (50)

MI

CSK

Kolkata

24 May 2015

Won

25

Chris Gayle (76)

RCB

SRH

Bengaluru

29 May 2016

Lost


 

178 The number of sixes Sunrisers Hyderabad hit in this edition of the IPL. This is the maximum by any side in a season in the history of T20 cricket. Earlier this season, Royal Challenger Bengaluru became the first side in T20 cricket history to score 150 sixes in a tournament. It eventually finished the season with 165 sixes, the second most after SRH.

Most sixes hit by a side in a T20 tournament

6s

Team

M

Balls/6

Tournament

Top six hitter of the side

178

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

16

10.31

IPL 2024

Abhishek Sharma 42+ 

165

Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB)

15

10.51

IPL 2024

Virat Kohli 38

145

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

16

13.01

IPL 2018

Shane Watson 35

144

Surrey

16

13.21

Vitality Blast 2023

Will Jacks 31+

143

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

14

11.41

IPL 2019

Andre Russell 52+

+ was also the leading six-hitter of the tournament


 

1260 Sixes hit during this edition of the IPL tournament, making it the highest number ever in a single IPL edition. This translates to a six being hit approximately every 13 balls and nearly nine sixes coming on average in each innings.

Most sixes hit in an IPL tournament

6s

Year

M

Inn

Balls

Balls/6

6s/inns

6s/match

1260

2024

71+

142

16373

12.99

8.87

17.75

1124

2023

74

147

17237

15.34

7.65

15.19

1062

2022

74

148

17210

16.21

7.18

14.35

872

2018

60

120

13847

15.88

7.27

14.53

784

2019

60

120

13895

17.72

6.53

13.07

+ one match abandoned after toss has been excluded from the above table


 

All records are correct and updated until 1 June 2024.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Sai Sudharsan /

Chennai Super Kings /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan fastest Indian to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League
    Mohandas Menon
  2. DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen loses to Antonsen in quarterfinals
    PTI
  4. Indian football grappling with a midfield conundrum
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Retirement isn’t a walk in the park
    Ayon Sengupta
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Statsman

  1. IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan fastest Indian to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League
    Mohandas Menon
  2. T20 World Cups 2012, 2014 and 2016: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken
    Mohandas Menon
  3. T20 World Cups 2007, 2009 and 2010: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken
    Mohandas Menon
  4. IPL 2024, Statsman: Andre Russell fastest to 200 sixes; Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians shatters T20 records
    Mohandas Menon
  5. India v England, Statsman: Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches 1000 runs in less than 10 matches
    Mohandas Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan fastest Indian to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League
    Mohandas Menon
  2. DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen loses to Antonsen in quarterfinals
    PTI
  4. Indian football grappling with a midfield conundrum
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Retirement isn’t a walk in the park
    Ayon Sengupta
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment