IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan fastest Indian to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League

25 The number of innings Sai Sudharsan needed to reach a career milestone of 1000 runs in IPL cricket. During his maiden century against CSK in Ahmedabad on 10 May 2024, he became the joint third-quickest batter to achieve this. His feat, however, is the fastest by an Indian player in IPL cricket.
Fewest innings to reach 1000 career runs in IPL cricket
Inn
M
Batter
Achieved on
Runs
Ave.
HS
100
50
Then playing for
21
22
Shaun Marsh
2 May 2011
1008
56.00
115
1
10
PK
23
23
Lendl Simmons
6 May 2017
1008
48.00
100*
1
10
MI
25
25
Matthew Hayden
3 Apr 2010
1022
44.43
93
0
8
CSK
25
25
Sai Sudharshan
10 May 2024
1034
47.00
103
1
6
GT
26
26
Jonny Bairstow
25 Apr 2021
1001
43.52
114
1
7
SRH
Fewest innings to reach 1000 career runs in IPL cricket (among Indian players)
Inns
M
Batter
Achieved on
Runs
Ave.
HS
100
50
Then playing for
25
25
Sai Sudharshan
10 May 2024
1034
47.00
103
1
6
GT
31
31
Sachin Tendulkar
11 Apr 2010
1064
40.92
89*
0
8
MI
31
31
Ruturaj Gaikwad
1 May 2022
1076
39.85
101*
1
9
CSK
24 Shubman Gill’s age when he recorded his first century as an IPL captain. During his 102 in Ahmedabad against CSK on 10 May 2024, he etched his name in IPL history by becoming the youngest captain to register a three-figure score.
Youngest to register maiden IPL century as captain
Age
Captain (Runs)
For
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
24y-245d
Shubman Gill (104)
GT
CSK
Ahmedabad
10 May 2024
Won
26y-152d
Sanju Samson (119)
RR
PK
Mumbai WS
12 Apr 2021
Lost
27y-83d
Ruturaj Gaikwad (108*)
CSK
LSG
Chennai
23 Apr 2024
Lost
27y-171d
Virat Kohli (100*)
RCB
GL
Rajkot
24 Apr 2016
Lost
28-159d
KL Rahul (132*)
PK
RCB
Dubai
24 Sep 2020
Won
Note:Kohli had made three more centuries at a younger age than K. L. Rahul.
3 The number of occasions when two batters registered centuries in the same innings of an IPL match. The latest to join this exclusive group are Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, who registered three-figure scores in the same innings in Ahmedabad on 10 May 2024.
Two three-figure scores in the same innings of an IPL match
Batter1 (Bat#)
Runs
Batter2 (Bat#)
Runs
For
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
Virat Kohli (#3)
109
AB de Villiers (#4)
129*
RCB (248/3)
GL
Bengaluru
14 May 2016
Won
Jonny Bairstow (#1)
114
David Warner (#2)
100*
SRH (231/2)
RCB
Hyderabad
31 Mar 2019
Won
Sai Sudharsan (#1)
103
Shubman Gill (#2)
104
GT (231/3)
CSK
Ahmedabad
10 May 2024
Won
Note: Kohli & Gill were captaining their respective sides, while Bairstow was the wicket-keeper.
5 The number of batters who have amassed 1500 IPL runs at a single ground. Among these players, Virat Kohli stands tall. His IPL home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, has witnessed his cricketing prowess as he has now accumulated a staggering 3040 runs in 86 innings since his debut IPL game on 18 April 2008. In the match against CSK on 18 May 2024, his knock of 47 propelled his run aggregate to over 3000 runs in Bengaluru, a feat no other batter has achieved. His Team India colleague, Rohit Sharma, is a distant second in the ground-aggregate with 2295 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.
Batters aggregating maximum IPL career runs at a single ground
Runs
Batter (for)
Ground
M
Inn
Ave.
100
50
HS
Span
3040
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Bengaluru
89
86
40.53
4
22
113
2008-2024
2295
Rohit Sharma (MI)
Mumbai WS
80
79
34.25
1
16
105*
2011-2024
1960
AB de Villiers (DC/RCB)
Bengaluru
61
58
43.56
1
15
129*
2008-2019
1623
David Warner (DC/SRH)
Hyderabad
32
32
64.92
3
15
126
2012-2023
1561
Chris Gayle (KKR/RCB/PK)
Bengaluru
45
44
41.08
3
8
175*
2010-2019
9000 The T20 runs aggregated by Virat Kohli on Indian soil. His run-aggregate is now the most by any batter in a particular country in T20 cricket history. During his knock of 47 against CSK in Bengaluru on 18 May 2024, Kohli became the first to cross 9000 runs in a single country. A day earlier, on 17 May at the Wankhede, Mumbai, Rohit Sharma became the second batter to cross 8000 T20 runs at home. The table below lists the top five players to make the most runs in a single country in T20 history, all of whom incidentally were made on Indian soil. For the record, the most career runs aggregated other than in India is 6155 runs by James Vince on English soil.
Batters aggregating maximum T20 career runs in a country
Runs
Batter (for)
M
Inn
Ave.
100
50
HS
Span
Country
9047
Virat Kohli (Ind/Del/RCB)
269
263
41.69
8
66
113*
2007-2024
India
8008
Rohit Sharma (Ind/Mum/DCh/MI)
300
294
30.91
7
46
121*
2007-2024
India
7626
Shikhar Dhawan(Ind/Dch/Del/DC/MI/SRH/PK)
253
252
34.35
0
59
99*
2007-2024
India
6553
Suresh Raina (Ind/UP/CSK/GL)
244
237
32.92
3
43
126*
2008-2021
India
6434
Robin Uthappa(Ind/Kar/Ker/Sau/CSK/KKR/MI/PWI/RCB)
239
233
30.06
0
38
92
2007-2022
India
8004 On May 22, 2024, during the Eliminator match in Ahmedabad against Rajasthan, playing for Bengaluru, Kohli became the first player in IPL history to score over 8000 runs. Notably, Kohli is also the first to reach the milestones of 4000, 6000, 7000, and 8000 runs in IPL cricket. Shikhar Dhawan is next with 6769 runs, the second highest aggregate in IPL.
First to reach the run landmarks in IPL history
Runs
Batter
For+
M
Inn
Achieved on
Number of batters who achieved this milestone
1000
Adam Gilchrist
DeccanChg
32
32
14 March 2010
96
2000
Suresh Raina
CSK
72
69
30 April 2012
52
3000
Suresh Raina
CSK
107
103
7 May 2014
26
4000
Virat Kohli
RCB
136
128
18 May 2016
16
5000
Suresh Raina
CSK
177
173
23 Mar 2019
7
6000
Virat Kohli
RCB
196
188
22 April 2021
4
7000
Virat Kohli
RCB
233
225
6 May 2023
1
8000
Virat Kohli
RCB
252
244
22 May 2024
1
+ while playing for that team
2 The number of batters who have registered three or more consecutive fifties during the IPL playoff stage. KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer has set a new record by becoming the first IPL batter to achieve four successive fifty-plus scores during the playoffs.
Batters with three or more consecutive fifty-plus scores during the playoff stage
4 Venkatesh Iyer (for KKR)
Runs
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
Playoff Stage
55
DC
Sharjah
13 Oct 2021
Won
Qualifier1
50
CSK
Dubai
15 Oct 2021
Lost
Final
51*
SRH
Ahmedabad
21 May 2024
Won
Qualifier1
52*
SRH
Chennai
26 May 2024
Won
Grand Final
3 Lendl Simmins (for MI)
Runs
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
Playoff Stage
67
CSK
Mumbai BS
28 May 2014
Lost
Eliminator
65
CSK
Mumbai WS
19 May 2015
Won
Qualifer1
68
CSK
Kolkata
24 May 2015
Won
Grand Final
5 The number of batters to have registered four or more fifty-plus scores during the IPL playoff stage. KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer became the latest to achieve this in this year’s IPL playoffs. His 50-plus run at the playoff stage began way back in October 2021. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina is the only one in the list below with a maximum of seven fifty-plus scores during the playoff stage.
Batters with four or more fifty-plus scores during the playoff stage in their career
50+
Batter
For
From
To
Fifty-plus scores….
7
Suresh Raina
CSK
31 May 2008
12 May 2019
55* (2008), 57* (2010), 73* (2011), 73 (2012), 82* (2013), 54* (2014), 87 (2014)
4
Michael Hussey
CSK
24 May 2011
24 May 2015
63 (2011), 54 (2012), 86* (2013), 56 (2015)
4
Dwayne Smith
MI/CSK/GL
24 Apr 2010
27 May 2016
68 (2013), 62 (2013), 57 (2015), 73 (2016)
4
Shane Watson
RR/CSK
30 May 2008
12 May 2019
52 (2008), 117* (2018), 50 (2019), 80 (2019)
4
Venkatesh Iyer
KKR
11 Oct 2021
26 May 2024
55 (2021), 50 (2021), 51* (2024), 52* (2024)
24 The number of balls KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer needed to reach his individual fifty in the 2024 IPL Grand Final in Chennai against SRH. This is now the joint-quickest by any individual to register a fifty in an IPL final, shared with two other players.
Fewest balls to reach an individual fifty in an IPL Grand Final
Balls
Batter (runs)
For
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
24
Suresh Raina (57*)
CSK
MI
Navi Mumbai
25 Apr 2010
Won
24
David Warner (69)
SRH
RCB
Bengaluru
29 May 2016
Won
24
Venkatesh Iyer (52*)
KKR
SRH
Chennai
26 May 2024
Won
25
Rohit Sharma (50)
MI
CSK
Kolkata
24 May 2015
Won
25
Chris Gayle (76)
RCB
SRH
Bengaluru
29 May 2016
Lost
178 The number of sixes Sunrisers Hyderabad hit in this edition of the IPL. This is the maximum by any side in a season in the history of T20 cricket. Earlier this season, Royal Challenger Bengaluru became the first side in T20 cricket history to score 150 sixes in a tournament. It eventually finished the season with 165 sixes, the second most after SRH.
Most sixes hit by a side in a T20 tournament
6s
Team
M
Balls/6
Tournament
Top six hitter of the side
178
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
16
10.31
IPL 2024
Abhishek Sharma 42+
165
Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB)
15
10.51
IPL 2024
Virat Kohli 38
145
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
16
13.01
IPL 2018
Shane Watson 35
144
Surrey
16
13.21
Vitality Blast 2023
Will Jacks 31+
143
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
14
11.41
IPL 2019
Andre Russell 52+
+ was also the leading six-hitter of the tournament
1260 Sixes hit during this edition of the IPL tournament, making it the highest number ever in a single IPL edition. This translates to a six being hit approximately every 13 balls and nearly nine sixes coming on average in each innings.
Most sixes hit in an IPL tournament
6s
Year
M
Inn
Balls
Balls/6
6s/inns
6s/match
1260
2024
71+
142
16373
12.99
8.87
17.75
1124
2023
74
147
17237
15.34
7.65
15.19
1062
2022
74
148
17210
16.21
7.18
14.35
872
2018
60
120
13847
15.88
7.27
14.53
784
2019
60
120
13895
17.72
6.53
13.07
+ one match abandoned after toss has been excluded from the above table
All records are correct and updated until 1 June 2024.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan fastest Indian to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League
- DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with
- Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen loses to Antonsen in quarterfinals
- Indian football grappling with a midfield conundrum
- Retirement isn’t a walk in the park
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE