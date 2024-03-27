India v England, Statsman: Yashaswi Jaiswal reaches 1000 runs in less than 10 matches

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s phenomenal feat
5 The number of batters to reach the career milestone of 1000 Test runs in less than 10 Test matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal has made history by becoming the first Indian and the fifth player ever to reach the career milestone of 1000 Test runs in less than 10 Test matches. Jaiswal achieved this feat during his ninth Test match in Dharamsala. Interestingly, the previous four players who achieved this feat are now considered legends in Test cricket history.
Batters reaching 1000 runs in less than 10 Test matches
Tests
Inns
Batter
For
Achieved on
Runs
Ave.
HS
100/50
Against
Venue
7
13
Don Bradman
Aus
11 Jul 1930
1196
99.67
334
5/2
England
Leeds
9
12
Herbert Sutcliffe
Eng
13 Feb 1925
1015
92.27
176
5/4
Australia
Melbourne
9
17
George Headley
WI
27 Feb 1931
1009
63.06
223
6/0
Australia
Sydney
9
12
Everton Weekes
WI
4 Feb 1949
1024
85.33
194
5/2
India
Mumbai BS
9
16
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Ind
7 Mar 2024
1028
68.53
214*
3/4
England
Dharamsala
16 The number of innings Yashasvi Jaiswal needed to reach a personal milestone of 1000 Test runs. He is now the second quickest to achieve the landmark for India after Vinod Kambli, another left-hander. However, Jaiswal is now the quickest Indian to reach 1000 Test runs while opening the batting. He bettered Rohit Sharma’s previous record of 17 innings. The second table below lists the players who reached 1000 Test runs while opening the batting.
Fewest innings to reach 1000 Test runs for India
Inns
Tests
Batter
Achieved on
Runs
Ave.
HS
100/50
Against
Venue
14
12
Vinod Kambli
18 Nov 1994
1005
77.31
227
4/3
W Indies
Mumbai WS
16
9
Yashasvi Jaiswal
7 Mar 2024
1028
68.53
214*
3/4
England
Dharamsala
18
11
Cheteshwar Pujara
4 Mar 2013
1017
67.80
206*
4/1
Australia
Hyderabad
19
12
Mayank Agarwal
19 Dec 2020
1000
52.63
243
3/4
Australia
Adelaide
21
11
Sunil Gavaskar
25 Jan 1973
1047
61.59
220
4/6
England
Kanpur
Fewest innings to 1000 Test runs while opening the batting (at number 1 or 2)
Inns
Tests
Batter
For
Achieved on
Runs
Ave.
HS
100/50
Against
Venue
12
10
Herbert Sutcliffe
Eng
28 Feb 1925
1004
91.27
176
5/4
Australia
Sydney
13
10
Graeme Smith
SA
1 Aug 2003
1144
95.33
277
4/2
England
Lord’s
15
10
Usman Khawaja
Aus
29 Jun 2022
1068
97.09
160
4/5
Sri Lanka
Galle
16
11
Len Hutton
Eng
26 Jun 1939
1061
66.31
364
4/2
West Indies
Lord’s
16
9
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Ind
7 Mar 2024
1028
68.53
214*
3/4
England
Dharamsala
17
11
Rohit Sharma
Ind
5 Mar 2021
1030
64.38
212
4/2
England
Ahmedabad
26 The number of sixes hit by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the recent five-match Test series against England. This is now the most hit by an individual batter in a Test series. He became the first to smack 20 or more sixes in a series in Test cricket history. Overall, only four batters have hit 15 or more sixes in a Test series. England’s Walter Hammond was the first batter to hit 10 sixes during the two-match Test series in New Zealand in 1932/33. Interestingly, all his 10 sixes came during his knock of 336 not out in Auckland in April 1933. Since then, five other players have held the Test record for hitting the maximum number of sixes in a series. The second table below lists the record holders.
Most sixes hit by a batter in a Test series
6s
Batter
For
Against
Venue
Series
Matches
Series result
26
Yashasvi Jaiswal
India
England
India
2023/24
5
India won 4-1
19
Rohit Sharma
India
South Africa
India
2019/20
3
India won 3-0
15
Shimron Hetmyer
West Indies
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
2018/19
2
WI lost 0-2
15
Ben Stokes
England
Australia
England
2023
5
Drawn 2-2
Note:England’s off-spinner Shoaib Bashir conceded 20 sixes in the recent Test series in India, which is the most ever conceded by any bowler in a series.
From Hammond to Jaiswal — the men who held the record for the most sixes in a Test series
6s
The record holder
For
Against
Series
Matches
Venue
10
Walter Hammond
England
NZ
1932/33
2
in NZ
12
Denis Lindsay
South Africa
Aus
1966/67
5
in SA
14
Wasim Raja
Pakistan
WI
1976/77
5
in WI
15
Shimron Hetmyer
West Indies
Ban
2018/19
2
in Ban
19
Rohit Sharma
India
SA
2019/20
3
in Ind
26
Yashasvi Jaiswal
India
Eng
2023/24
5
in Ind
102 The number of sixes hit in the recent Test series in India is the most ever in Test cricket history. This is the first time the three-figure mark has been breached. Likewise, India’s tally of 72 sixes in this series is also the first time the sixes hit by a side has crossed the 50-mark in Tests. The two tables below provide all the details.
Most sixes hit in a Test series (by both sides)
6s
Team1 (6s)
Team2 (6s)
Venue
Series
Matches
Series result
102
India (72)
England (30)
India
2023/24
5
India won 4-1
74
England (43)
Australia (31)
England
2023
5
Drawn 2-2
65
Australia (40)
England (25)
Australia
2013/14
5
Australia won 5-0
65
India (47)
South Africa (18)
India
2019/20
3
India won 3-0
59
Pakistan (27)
New Zealand (32)
UAE
2014/15
3
Drawn 1-1
51
England (36)
Australia (15)
England
2005
5
England won 2-1
Most sixes hit by a side in a Test series
6s
For
Against
Venue
Series
Matches
Series result
72
India
England
India
2023/24
5
India won 4-1
47
India
South Africa
India
2019/20
3
India won 3-0
43
England
Australia
England
2023
5
Drawn 2-2
40
Australia
England
Australia
2013/14
5
Australia won 5-0
37
Pakistan
India
Pakistan
2005/06
3
Pakistan won 1-0
36
England
Australia
England
2005
5
England won 2-1
2 The number of occasions a player, appearing in his 100th Test match, has managed to claim most number of wickets on that special occasion. R. Ashwin, in Dharamsala, emulated Sri Lankan M. Muralitharan by claiming nine England wickets in his 100th Test match. However, Ashwin’s match bowling figures are statistically the best, which puts him on top of the table, as seen below. Also, Ashwin’s five-wicket haul in the second innings is the third-best for a player in his 100th Test match (see the second table).
Best match bowling figures in a player’s 100th Test
Match Figures
Player
For
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
9/128
R. Ashwin
India
England
Dharamsala
Mar 2024
Won
9/141
M. Muralitharan
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
Chattogram
Mar 2006
Won
8/231
Shane Warne
Australia
South Africa
Cape Town
Mar 2002
Won
7/151
Kapil Dev
India
Pakistan
Karachi
Nov 1989
Drawn
7/176
Anil Kumble
India
Sri Lanka
Ahmedabad
Dec 2005
Won
Five-wicket hauls in a player’s 100th Test
Bowling Figures
Player
For
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
6/54
M. Muralitharan
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
Chattogram
Mar 2006
Won
6/161
Shane Warne
Australia
South Africa
Cape Town
Mar 2002
Won
5/77
R. Ashwin
India
England
Dharamsala
Mar 2024
Won
5/89
Anil Kumble
India
Sri Lanka
Ahmedabad
Dec 2005
Won
3 The number of bowlers who are members of the 700-plus Test wickets Club. England’s James Anderson became the latest to join this exclusive club in Dharamsala, and he also became the first pacer to do so.
Australian Shane Warne was the first member to this club.
The 700-plus wickets club (listed chronologically)
Bowler
For
Against
Venue
Achieved on
Test#
Age
700th victim
Shane Warne
Australia
England
Melbourne
26 Dec 2006
144
37y-104d
Andrew Strauss
M. Muralitharan
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
Kandy
14 Jul 2007
113
35y-88d
Syed Rasel
James Anderson
England
India
Dharamsala
9 Mar 2024
187
41y-223d
Kuldeep Yadav
3 The number of times Team India has won a maximum number of Test matches in a series.
India winning maximum matches in a Test series
Series result
Test result sequence
Opponent
Series
From
To
Indian captain
4-0 (4)
W W W W
beat Australia
2012/13
22 Feb 2013
24 Mar 2013
M. S. Dhoni
4-0 (5)
D W W W W
beat England
2016/17
9 Nov 2016
20 Dec 2016
Virat Kohli
4-1 (5)
L W W W W
beat England
2023/24
25 Jan 2024
9 Mar 2024
Rohit Sharma
All records are correct and updated until 23 March 2024.
Latest on Sportstar
- Argentina vs Costa Rica LIVE updates, ARG 2-1 CRC, International friendly: Mac Allister, Di Maria goals keep Albiceleste ahead
- SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
- India v England, Statsman: Yashaswi Jaiswal reaches 1000 runs in less than 10 matches
- SRH vs MI Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match
- Formula 1: A ‘Sainz’ational triumph at Australian Grand Prix
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE