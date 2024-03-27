MagazineBuy Print

India v England, Statsman: Yashaswi Jaiswal reaches 1000 runs in less than 10 matches

Here are all key stats and trivia from the recently concluded India v England Test series. 

Mar 27, 2024

Mohandas Menon
infoIcon

Yashasvi Jaiswal was in phenomenal touch with the bat in the recently concluded Test series against England.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s phenomenal feat


 

5 The number of batters to reach the career milestone of 1000 Test runs in less than 10 Test matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal has made history by becoming the first Indian and the fifth player ever to reach the career milestone of 1000 Test runs in less than 10 Test matches. Jaiswal achieved this feat during his ninth Test match in Dharamsala. Interestingly, the previous four players who achieved this feat are now considered legends in Test cricket history.

Batters reaching 1000 runs in less than 10 Test matches

Tests

Inns

Batter

For

Achieved on

Runs

Ave.

HS

100/50

Against

Venue

7

13

Don Bradman

Aus

11 Jul 1930

1196

99.67

334

5/2

England

Leeds

9

12

Herbert Sutcliffe

Eng

13 Feb 1925

1015

92.27

176

5/4

Australia

Melbourne

9

17

George Headley

WI

27 Feb 1931

1009

63.06

223

6/0

Australia

Sydney

9

12

Everton Weekes

WI

4 Feb 1949

1024

85.33

194

5/2

India

Mumbai BS

9

16

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ind

7 Mar 2024

1028

68.53

214*

3/4

England

Dharamsala

16 The number of innings Yashasvi Jaiswal needed to reach a personal milestone of 1000 Test runs. He is now the second quickest to achieve the landmark for India after Vinod Kambli, another left-hander. However, Jaiswal is now the quickest Indian to reach 1000 Test runs while opening the batting. He bettered Rohit Sharma’s previous record of 17 innings. The second table below lists the players who reached 1000 Test runs while opening the batting. 

Fewest innings to reach 1000 Test runs for India

Inns

Tests

Batter

Achieved on

Runs

Ave.

HS

100/50

Against

Venue

14

12

Vinod Kambli

18 Nov 1994

1005

77.31

227

4/3

W Indies

Mumbai WS

16

9

Yashasvi Jaiswal

7 Mar 2024

1028

68.53

214*

3/4

England

Dharamsala

18

11

Cheteshwar Pujara

4 Mar 2013

1017

67.80

206*

4/1

Australia

Hyderabad

19

12

Mayank Agarwal

19 Dec 2020

1000

52.63

243

3/4

Australia

Adelaide

21

11

Sunil Gavaskar

25 Jan 1973

1047

61.59

220

4/6

England

Kanpur


 

Fewest innings to 1000 Test runs while opening the batting (at number 1 or 2)

Inns

Tests

Batter

For

Achieved on

Runs

Ave.

HS

100/50

Against

Venue

12

10

Herbert Sutcliffe

Eng

28 Feb 1925

1004

91.27

176

5/4

Australia

Sydney

13

10

Graeme Smith

SA

1 Aug 2003

1144

95.33

277

4/2

England

Lord’s

15

10

Usman Khawaja

Aus

29 Jun 2022

1068

97.09

160

4/5

Sri Lanka

Galle

16

11

Len Hutton

Eng

26 Jun 1939

1061

66.31

364

4/2

West Indies

Lord’s

16

9

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ind

7 Mar 2024

1028

68.53

214*

3/4

England

Dharamsala

17

11

Rohit Sharma

Ind

5 Mar 2021

1030

64.38

212

4/2

England

Ahmedabad


 

26 The number of sixes hit by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the recent five-match Test series against England. This is now the most hit by an individual batter in a Test series. He became the first to smack 20 or more sixes in a series in Test cricket history. Overall, only four batters have hit 15 or more sixes in a Test series. England’s Walter Hammond was the first batter to hit 10 sixes during the two-match Test series in New Zealand in 1932/33. Interestingly, all his 10 sixes came during his knock of 336 not out in Auckland in April 1933. Since then, five other players have held the Test record for hitting the maximum number of sixes in a series. The second table below lists the record holders.

Most sixes hit by a batter in a Test series

6s

Batter

For

Against

Venue

Series

Matches

Series result

26

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India

England

India

2023/24

5

India won 4-1

19

Rohit Sharma

India

South Africa

India

2019/20

3

India won 3-0

15

Shimron Hetmyer

West Indies 

Bangladesh

Bangladesh 

2018/19

2

WI lost 0-2

15

Ben Stokes

England

Australia

England 

2023

5

Drawn 2-2

Note:England’s off-spinner Shoaib Bashir conceded 20 sixes in the recent Test series in India, which is the most ever conceded by any bowler in a series.


 

From Hammond to Jaiswal the men who held the record for the most sixes in a Test series

6s

The record holder

For

Against

Series

Matches

Venue

10

Walter Hammond

England

NZ

1932/33

in NZ

12

Denis Lindsay

South Africa

Aus

1966/67

in SA

14

Wasim Raja

Pakistan

WI

1976/77

in WI

15

Shimron Hetmyer

West Indies

Ban

2018/19

in Ban

19

Rohit Sharma

India

SA

2019/20

in Ind

26

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India

Eng

2023/24

in Ind 


 

102 The number of sixes hit in the recent Test series in India is the most ever in Test cricket history. This is the first time the three-figure mark has been breached. Likewise, India’s tally of 72 sixes in this series is also the first time the sixes hit by a side has crossed the 50-mark in Tests. The two tables below provide all the details.

Most sixes hit in a Test series (by both sides)

6s

Team1 (6s)

Team2 (6s)

Venue

Series

Matches

Series result

102

India (72)

England (30)

India

2023/24

5

India won 4-1

74

England (43)

Australia (31)

England

2023

5

Drawn 2-2

65

Australia (40)

England (25)

Australia

2013/14

5

Australia won 5-0

65

India (47)

South Africa (18)

India

2019/20

3

India won 3-0

59

Pakistan (27)

New Zealand (32)

UAE

2014/15

3

Drawn 1-1

51

England (36)

Australia (15)

England

2005

5

England won 2-1


 

Most sixes hit by a side in a Test series

6s

For

Against

Venue

Series

Matches

Series result

72

India

England

India

2023/24

5

India won 4-1

47

India

South Africa

India

2019/20

3

India won 3-0

43

England

Australia

England

2023

5

Drawn 2-2

40

Australia

England

Australia

2013/14

5

Australia won 5-0

37

Pakistan

India

Pakistan

2005/06

3

Pakistan won 1-0

36

England

Australia

England

2005

5

England won 2-1


 

2 The number of occasions a player, appearing in his 100th Test match, has managed to claim most number of wickets on that special occasion. R. Ashwin, in Dharamsala, emulated Sri Lankan M. Muralitharan by claiming nine England wickets in his 100th Test match. However, Ashwin’s match bowling figures are statistically the best, which puts him on top of the table, as seen below. Also, Ashwin’s five-wicket haul in the second innings is the third-best for a player in his 100th Test match (see the second table).

Best match bowling figures in a player’s 100th Test

Match Figures

Player

For

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

9/128

R. Ashwin

India

England

Dharamsala

Mar 2024

Won

9/141

M. Muralitharan

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Chattogram

Mar 2006

Won

8/231

Shane Warne

Australia

South Africa

Cape Town

Mar 2002

Won

7/151

Kapil Dev

India

Pakistan

Karachi

Nov 1989

Drawn

7/176

Anil Kumble

India

Sri Lanka

Ahmedabad

Dec 2005

Won


 

Five-wicket hauls in a player’s 100th Test

Bowling Figures

Player

For

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

6/54

M. Muralitharan

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Chattogram

Mar 2006

Won

6/161

Shane Warne

Australia

South Africa

Cape Town

Mar 2002

Won

5/77

R. Ashwin

India

England

Dharamsala

Mar 2024

Won

5/89

Anil Kumble

India

Sri Lanka

Ahmedabad

Dec 2005

Won


 

3 The number of bowlers who are members of the 700-plus Test wickets Club. England’s James Anderson became the latest to join this exclusive club in Dharamsala, and he also became the first pacer to do so. 

Australian Shane Warne was the first member to this club.

The 700-plus wickets club (listed chronologically)

Bowler

For

Against

Venue

Achieved on

Test#

Age

700th victim

Shane Warne

Australia

England

Melbourne 

26 Dec 2006

144

37y-104d

Andrew Strauss

M. Muralitharan

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh 

Kandy

14 Jul 2007

113

35y-88d

Syed Rasel

James Anderson

England

India

Dharamsala

9 Mar 2024

187

41y-223d

Kuldeep Yadav


 


 

3 The number of times Team India has won a maximum number of Test matches in a series.

India winning maximum matches in a Test series

Series result

Test result sequence

Opponent

Series

From

To

Indian captain

4-0 (4)

W W W W

beat Australia

2012/13 

22 Feb 2013

24 Mar 2013

M. S. Dhoni

4-0 (5)

D W W W W

beat England

2016/17

9 Nov 2016 

20 Dec 2016

Virat Kohli

4-1 (5)

L W W W W

beat England

2023/24

25 Jan 2024

9 Mar 2024

Rohit Sharma

All records are correct and updated until 23 March 2024.

Related Topics

India vs England

More on Statsman

  1. India v England, Statsman: Yashaswi Jaiswal reaches 1000 runs in less than 10 matches
    Mohandas Menon
  2. Statsman: Ashwin second quickest to reach 500 wickets in Test cricket
    Mohandas Menon
  3. Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev, becomes quickest Indian pacer to 150 Test wickets
    Mohandas Menon
  4. India vs Afghanistan: All numbers, stats, trivia and number crunching from IND v AFG T20Is
    Mohandas Menon
  5. IND v SA Tests: All stats, trivia and facts from India vs South Africa two-match Test series
    Mohandas Menon
READ MORE STORIES

