India v England, Statsman: Yashaswi Jaiswal reaches 1000 runs in less than 10 matches

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s phenomenal feat





5 The number of batters to reach the career milestone of 1000 Test runs in less than 10 Test matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal has made history by becoming the first Indian and the fifth player ever to reach the career milestone of 1000 Test runs in less than 10 Test matches. Jaiswal achieved this feat during his ninth Test match in Dharamsala. Interestingly, the previous four players who achieved this feat are now considered legends in Test cricket history.

Batters reaching 1000 runs in less than 10 Test matches

Tests Inns Batter For Achieved on Runs Ave. HS 100/50 Against Venue 7 13 Don Bradman Aus 11 Jul 1930 1196 99.67 334 5/2 England Leeds 9 12 Herbert Sutcliffe Eng 13 Feb 1925 1015 92.27 176 5/4 Australia Melbourne 9 17 George Headley WI 27 Feb 1931 1009 63.06 223 6/0 Australia Sydney 9 12 Everton Weekes WI 4 Feb 1949 1024 85.33 194 5/2 India Mumbai BS 9 16 Yashasvi Jaiswal Ind 7 Mar 2024 1028 68.53 214* 3/4 England Dharamsala

16 The number of innings Yashasvi Jaiswal needed to reach a personal milestone of 1000 Test runs. He is now the second quickest to achieve the landmark for India after Vinod Kambli, another left-hander. However, Jaiswal is now the quickest Indian to reach 1000 Test runs while opening the batting. He bettered Rohit Sharma’s previous record of 17 innings. The second table below lists the players who reached 1000 Test runs while opening the batting.

Fewest innings to reach 1000 Test runs for India

Inns Tests Batter Achieved on Runs Ave. HS 100/50 Against Venue 14 12 Vinod Kambli 18 Nov 1994 1005 77.31 227 4/3 W Indies Mumbai WS 16 9 Yashasvi Jaiswal 7 Mar 2024 1028 68.53 214* 3/4 England Dharamsala 18 11 Cheteshwar Pujara 4 Mar 2013 1017 67.80 206* 4/1 Australia Hyderabad 19 12 Mayank Agarwal 19 Dec 2020 1000 52.63 243 3/4 Australia Adelaide 21 11 Sunil Gavaskar 25 Jan 1973 1047 61.59 220 4/6 England Kanpur





Fewest innings to 1000 Test runs while opening the batting (at number 1 or 2)

Inns Tests Batter For Achieved on Runs Ave. HS 100/50 Against Venue 12 10 Herbert Sutcliffe Eng 28 Feb 1925 1004 91.27 176 5/4 Australia Sydney 13 10 Graeme Smith SA 1 Aug 2003 1144 95.33 277 4/2 England Lord’s 15 10 Usman Khawaja Aus 29 Jun 2022 1068 97.09 160 4/5 Sri Lanka Galle 16 11 Len Hutton Eng 26 Jun 1939 1061 66.31 364 4/2 West Indies Lord’s 16 9 Yashasvi Jaiswal Ind 7 Mar 2024 1028 68.53 214* 3/4 England Dharamsala 17 11 Rohit Sharma Ind 5 Mar 2021 1030 64.38 212 4/2 England Ahmedabad





26 The number of sixes hit by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the recent five-match Test series against England. This is now the most hit by an individual batter in a Test series. He became the first to smack 20 or more sixes in a series in Test cricket history. Overall, only four batters have hit 15 or more sixes in a Test series. England’s Walter Hammond was the first batter to hit 10 sixes during the two-match Test series in New Zealand in 1932/33. Interestingly, all his 10 sixes came during his knock of 336 not out in Auckland in April 1933. Since then, five other players have held the Test record for hitting the maximum number of sixes in a series. The second table below lists the record holders.

Most sixes hit by a batter in a Test series

6s Batter For Against Venue Series Matches Series result 26 Yashasvi Jaiswal India England India 2023/24 5 India won 4-1 19 Rohit Sharma India South Africa India 2019/20 3 India won 3-0 15 Shimron Hetmyer West Indies Bangladesh Bangladesh 2018/19 2 WI lost 0-2 15 Ben Stokes England Australia England 2023 5 Drawn 2-2

Note:England’s off-spinner Shoaib Bashir conceded 20 sixes in the recent Test series in India, which is the most ever conceded by any bowler in a series.





From Hammond to Jaiswal — the men who held the record for the most sixes in a Test series

6s The record holder For Against Series Matches Venue 10 Walter Hammond England NZ 1932/33 2 in NZ 12 Denis Lindsay South Africa Aus 1966/67 5 in SA 14 Wasim Raja Pakistan WI 1976/77 5 in WI 15 Shimron Hetmyer West Indies Ban 2018/19 2 in Ban 19 Rohit Sharma India SA 2019/20 3 in Ind 26 Yashasvi Jaiswal India Eng 2023/24 5 in Ind





102 The number of sixes hit in the recent Test series in India is the most ever in Test cricket history. This is the first time the three-figure mark has been breached. Likewise, India’s tally of 72 sixes in this series is also the first time the sixes hit by a side has crossed the 50-mark in Tests. The two tables below provide all the details.

Most sixes hit in a Test series (by both sides)

6s Team1 (6s) Team2 (6s) Venue Series Matches Series result 102 India (72) England (30) India 2023/24 5 India won 4-1 74 England (43) Australia (31) England 2023 5 Drawn 2-2 65 Australia (40) England (25) Australia 2013/14 5 Australia won 5-0 65 India (47) South Africa (18) India 2019/20 3 India won 3-0 59 Pakistan (27) New Zealand (32) UAE 2014/15 3 Drawn 1-1 51 England (36) Australia (15) England 2005 5 England won 2-1





Most sixes hit by a side in a Test series

6s For Against Venue Series Matches Series result 72 India England India 2023/24 5 India won 4-1 47 India South Africa India 2019/20 3 India won 3-0 43 England Australia England 2023 5 Drawn 2-2 40 Australia England Australia 2013/14 5 Australia won 5-0 37 Pakistan India Pakistan 2005/06 3 Pakistan won 1-0 36 England Australia England 2005 5 England won 2-1





2 The number of occasions a player, appearing in his 100th Test match, has managed to claim most number of wickets on that special occasion. R. Ashwin, in Dharamsala, emulated Sri Lankan M. Muralitharan by claiming nine England wickets in his 100th Test match. However, Ashwin’s match bowling figures are statistically the best, which puts him on top of the table, as seen below. Also, Ashwin’s five-wicket haul in the second innings is the third-best for a player in his 100th Test match (see the second table).

Best match bowling figures in a player’s 100th Test

Match Figures Player For Against Venue Month, Year Result 9/128 R. Ashwin India England Dharamsala Mar 2024 Won 9/141 M. Muralitharan Sri Lanka Bangladesh Chattogram Mar 2006 Won 8/231 Shane Warne Australia South Africa Cape Town Mar 2002 Won 7/151 Kapil Dev India Pakistan Karachi Nov 1989 Drawn 7/176 Anil Kumble India Sri Lanka Ahmedabad Dec 2005 Won





Five-wicket hauls in a player’s 100th Test

Bowling Figures Player For Against Venue Month, Year Result 6/54 M. Muralitharan Sri Lanka Bangladesh Chattogram Mar 2006 Won 6/161 Shane Warne Australia South Africa Cape Town Mar 2002 Won 5/77 R. Ashwin India England Dharamsala Mar 2024 Won 5/89 Anil Kumble India Sri Lanka Ahmedabad Dec 2005 Won





3 The number of bowlers who are members of the 700-plus Test wickets Club. England’s James Anderson became the latest to join this exclusive club in Dharamsala, and he also became the first pacer to do so.

Australian Shane Warne was the first member to this club.

The 700-plus wickets club (listed chronologically)

Bowler For Against Venue Achieved on Test# Age 700th victim Shane Warne Australia England Melbourne 26 Dec 2006 144 37y-104d Andrew Strauss M. Muralitharan Sri Lanka Bangladesh Kandy 14 Jul 2007 113 35y-88d Syed Rasel James Anderson England India Dharamsala 9 Mar 2024 187 41y-223d Kuldeep Yadav









3 The number of times Team India has won a maximum number of Test matches in a series.

India winning maximum matches in a Test series

Series result Test result sequence Opponent Series From To Indian captain 4-0 (4) W W W W beat Australia 2012/13 22 Feb 2013 24 Mar 2013 M. S. Dhoni 4-0 (5) D W W W W beat England 2016/17 9 Nov 2016 20 Dec 2016 Virat Kohli 4-1 (5) L W W W W beat England 2023/24 25 Jan 2024 9 Mar 2024 Rohit Sharma

All records are correct and updated until 23 March 2024.