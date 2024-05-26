T20 World Cups 2007, 2009 and 2010: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken

First T20 World Cup in South Africa (11 September 2007 to 24 September 2007)

Total matches: 27 (12 teams)

Semi-finals: New Zealand (143/8) lost to Pakistan (147/4) by six wickets in Cape Town on 22 September 2007

India (188/5) beat Australia (173/7) by 15 runs in Durban on 22 September 2007

Final: India (157/5) beat Pakistan (152/10) by 5 runs in Johannesburg on 24 September 2007 (Winning captain: M. S. Dhoni)





Team results

# Team M W L NR Win% Remarks 1 India 7 5 1 1 71.43 Winner 2 Pakistan 7 5 2 0 71.43 Losing finalist 3 South Africa 5 4 1 0 80.00 Losing semifinalist 4 Australia 6 3 3 0 50.00 Losing semifinalist 5 Sri Lanka 5 3 2 0 60.00

6 New Zealand 6 3 3 0 50.00

7 Zimbabwe 2 1 1 0 50.00

8 England 5 1 4 0 20.00

8 Bangladesh 5 1 4 0 20.00

10 Scotland 2 0 1 1 0.00

11 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0.00

11 Kenya 2 0 2 0 0.00



Note: The India-Scotland game was abandoned without a ball bowled is shown as No result in the above table.





Highest individual scores (100s: 1)

Batter (Team) Runs Balls 4s 6s S/R Inns Opposition Venue Date Chris Gayle (WI) 117 57 7 10 205.26 1 South Africa Johannesburg 11-Sep-2007 Herschelle Gibbs (SA) 90* 55 14 2 163.63 2 West Indies Johannesburg 11-Sep-2007 Justin Kemp (SA) 89* 56 6 6 158.92 2 New Zealand Durban 19-Sep-2007 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 88 44 11 4 200.00 1 Kenya Johannesburg 14-Sep-2007 Kevin Pietersen (ENG) 79 37 7 4 213.51 1 Zimbabwe Cape Town 13-Sep-2007 Gautam Gambhir (IND) 75 54 8 2 138.88 1 Pakistan Johannesburg 24-Sep-2007 Matthew Hayden (AUS) 73* 48 9 3 152.08 2 Bangladesh Cape Town 16-Sep-2007 Junaid Siddique (BAN) 71 49 6 3 144.89 1 Pakistan Cape Town 20-Sep-2007 Yuvraj Singh (IND) 70 30 5 5 233.33 1 Australia Durban 22-Sep-2007





Leading run-getters

Batter (Team) Mts Inns No Runs HS Ave. S/R 100 50 Matthew Hayden (AUS) 6 6 3 265 73* 88.33 144.81 0 4 Gautam Gambhir (IND) 7 6 0 227 75 37.83 129.71 0 3 Misbah-ul-Haq (PAK) 7 7 3 218 66* 54.50 139.74 0 2 Shoaib Malik (PAK) 7 7 2 195 57 39.00 126.62 0 2 Kevin Pietersen (ENG) 5 5 0 178 79 35.60 161.82 0 1 Justin Kemp (SA) 5 5 3 173 89* 86.50 139.51 0 1 Adam Gilchrist (AUS) 6 6 1 169 45 33.80 150.89 0 0 Craig McMillan (NZ) 6 5 1 163 57 40.75 181.11 0 1 Aftab Ahmed (BAN) 5 5 1 162 62* 40.50 129.60 0 1 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 5 5 1 159 65 39.75 152.88 0 1 MS Dhoni (IND) 7 6 1 154 45 30.80 128.33 0 0 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 5 5 0 154 88 30.80 160.41 0 2





Most sixes hit

Batter (Team) 6s Balls/6 Mts Inns Runs Ave. Balls S/R 4s Craig McMillan (NZ) 13 6.92 6 5 163 40.75 90 181.11 7 Yuvraj Singh (IND) 12 6.33 6 5 148 29.60 76 194.73 9 Chris Gayle (WI) 10 6.00 2 2 117 58.50 60 195.00 7 Matthew Hayden (AUS) 10 18.30 6 6 265 88.33 183 144.80 32 Imran Nazir (PAK) 10 9.80 7 7 147 24.50 98 150.00 13 Justin Kemp (SA) 10 12.40 5 5 173 86.50 124 139.51 13

Note: Matthew Hayden (AUS) hit the maximum 4s: 32













Best bowling figures (Four-wicket hauls: 10)

Bowler (Team) Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Econ Inns Opposition Venue Date Mark Gillespie (NZ) 2.5 0 7 4 2.47 1 Kenya Durban 12-Sep-2007 Rudra Pratap Singh (IND) 4 0 13 4 3.25 2 South Africa Durban 20-Sep-2007 Morne Morkel (SA) 4 0 17 4 4.25 1 New Zealand Durban 19-Sep-2007 Mohammad Asif (PAK) 4 0 18 4 4.50 1 India Durban 14-Sep-2007 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 4 0 19 4 4.75 2 Scotland Durban 12-Sep-2007 Daniel Vettori (NZ) 4 0 20 4 5.00 2 India Johannesburg 16-Sep-2007 Stuart Clark (AUS) 4 0 20 4 5.00 1 Sri Lanka Cape Town 20-Sep-2007 Umar Gul (PAK) 4 0 25 4 6.25 2 Scotland Durban 12-Sep-2007 Elton Chigumbura (ZIM) 4 0 31 4 7.75 1 England Cape Town 13-Sep-2007 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 4 0 34 4 8.50 1 West Indies Johannesburg 13-Sep-2007





Leading wicket-getters

Bowler (Team) Mts Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Best Ave Econ SR 4w 5w Umar Gul (PAK) 7 27.4 0 155 13 4/25 11.92 5.60 12.77 1 0 Stuart Clark (AUS) 6 24 0 144 12 4/20 12.00 6.00 12.00 1 0 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 7 28 1 188 12 4/19 15.66 6.71 14.00 1 0 Rudra Pratap Singh (IND) 7 24 0 152 12 4/13 12.66 6.33 12.00 1 0 Daniel Vettori (NZ) 6 24 0 128 11 4/20 11.63 5.33 13.09 1 0 Mohammad Asif (PAK) 7 26.5 0 212 10 4/18 21.20 7.90 16.10 1 0 Irfan Pathan (IND) 7 22 1 149 10 3/16 14.90 6.77 13.20 0 0 Morne Morkel (SA) 5 20 0 120 9 4/17 13.33 6.00 13.33 1 0 Nathan Bracken (AUS) 6 22.2 0 142 8 3/16 17.75 6.35 16.75 0 0 Mitchell Johnson (AUS) 6 24 0 153 8 3/22 19.12 6.37 18.00 0 0 Shaun Pollock (SA) 5 19.3 1 167 8 3/40 20.87 8.56 14.63 0 0





Hat-trick (1)

Bowler (Bowling)ForOppositionVenueDate

Brett Lee (3/27)AustraliaBangladeshCape Town16-Sep-2007





Second T20 World Cup in England (5 June 2009 to 21 June 2009)

Total matches: 27 (12 teams)

Semi-finals: Pakistan (149/4) beat South Africa (142/5) by 7 runs in Nottingham on 18 June 2009

Sri Lanka (158/5) beat West Indies (101/10) by 57 runs at The Oval on 19 June 2009

Final: Sri Lanka (138/6) lost to Pakistan (139/2) by 8 wickets at Lord’s on 21 June 2009 (Winning captain: Younis Khan)





Team results

# Team M W L NR Win% Remarks 1 Pakistan 7 5 2 0 71.43 Winner 2 Sri Lanka 7 6 1 0 85.71 Losing finalist 3 South Africa 6 5 1 0 83.33 Losing semifinalist 4 West Indies 6 3 3 0 50.00 Losing semifinalist 5 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 50.00

6 England 5 2 3 0 40.00

6 New Zealand 5 2 3 0 40.00

6 India 5 2 3 0 40.00

9 Ireland 5 1 4 0 20.00

10 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0.00

10 Australia 2 0 2 0 0.00

10 Scotland 2 0 2 0 0.00







Highest individual scores (100s: 0)

Batter (Team) Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Inns Opposition Venue Date Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL) 96* 57 12 2 168.42 1 West Indies The Oval 19-Jun-2009 Chris Gayle (WI) 88 50 6 6 176.00 2 Australia The Oval 6-Jun-2009 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 81 47 10 3 172.34 1 West Indies Nottingham 10-Jun-2009 AB de Villiers (SA) 79* 34 5 6 232.35 1 Scotland The Oval 7-Jun-2009 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 78 53 9 1 147.16 1 Ireland Lord’s 14-Jun-2009 Lendl Simmons (WI) 77 50 12 1 154.00 2 South Africa The Oval 13-Jun-2009 Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL) 74 47 11 1 157.44 1 West Indies Nottingham 10-Jun-2009 Luke Wright (ENG) 71 49 8 0 144.89 1 Netherlands Lord’s 5-Jun-2009





Leading run-getters

Batter (Team) Mts Inns No Runs HS Ave. S/R 100 50 Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL) 7 7 1 317 96* 52.83 144.74 0 3 Jacques Kallis (SA) 5 5 1 238 64 59.50 126.59 0 2 Chris Gayle (WI) 5 5 1 193 88 48.25 134.02 0 2 Kamran Akmal (PAK) 7 7 0 188 57 26.85 125.33 0 1 AB de Villiers (SA) 6 6 1 186 79* 37.20 155.00 0 2 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 7 7 0 177 81 25.28 115.68 0 1 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 7 7 2 177 64* 35.40 108.58 0 2 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 7 7 2 176 54* 35.20 140.80 0 2 Younis Khan (PAK) 7 6 3 172 50 57.33 139.83 0 1 Dwayne Bravo (WI) 6 5 1 154 66* 38.50 145.28 0 2 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 7 7 1 154 78 25.66 122.22 0 1 Kevin Pietersen (ENG) 4 4 0 154 58 38.50 152.47 0 1 Yuvraj Singh (IND) 5 5 1 153 67 38.25 154.54 0 1 Lendl Simmons (WI) 5 5 0 150 77 30.00 137.61 0 1





Most sixes hit

Batter (Team) 6s Balls/6 Mts Inns Runs Ave Balls SR 4s Yuvraj Singh (IND) 9 11.00 5 5 153 38.25 99 154.54 10 Chris Gayle (WI) 8 18.00 5 5 193 48.25 144 134.02 21 Kamran Akmal (PAK) 7 21.42 7 7 188 26.85 150 125.33 15 Dwayne Bravo (WI) 6 17.67 6 5 154 38.50 106 145.28 12 AB de Villiers (SA) 6 20.00 6 6 186 37.20 120 155.00 16 Kyle Coetzer (SCOT) 5 9.40 2 2 75 37.50 47 159.57 4 David Hussey (AUS) 5 7.60 2 2 55 27.50 38 144.73 1 Scott Styris (NZ) 5 13.60 5 5 81 27.00 68 119.11 1 Martin Guptill (NZ) 5 15.80 5 4 102 34.00 79 129.11 6 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 5 30.60 7 7 177 25.28 153 115.68 22

Note: Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL) hit the maximum 4s: 46





Best bowling figures (Five-wicket haul: 1; four-wicket hauls: 8)

Bowler (Team) Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Econ Inns Opposition Venue Date Umar Gul (PAK) 3 0 6 5 2.00 1 New Zealand The Oval 13-Jun-2009 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 4 0 11 4 2.75 2 Netherlands Lord’s 9-Jun-2009 Wayne Parnell (SA) 4 0 13 4 3.25 2 West Indies The Oval 13-Jun-2009 Alex Cusack (IRE) 3 0 18 4 6.00 1 Sri Lanka Lord’s 14-Jun-2009 Lendl Simmons (WI) 3 0 19 4 6.33 1 Sri Lanka Nottingham 10-Jun-2009 Zaheer Khan (IND) 3 0 19 4 6.33 1 Ireland Nottingham 10-Jun-2009 Saeed Ajmal (PAK) 4 0 19 4 4.75 2 Ireland The Oval 15-Jun-2009 Pragyan Ojha (IND) 4 0 21 4 5.25 2 Bangladesh Nottingham 6-Jun-2009 Dwayne Bravo (WI) 4 0 38 4 9.50 1 India Lord’s 12-Jun-2009





Leading wicket-getters

Bowler (Team) Mts Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Best Ave Econ SR 4w 5w Umar Gul (PAK) 7 24.3 0 158 13 5\6 12.15 6.44 11.31 0 1 Lasith Malinga (SL) 7 25.2 0 181 12 3\17 15.08 7.14 12.67 0 0 Ajantha Mendis (SL) 7 26 0 143 12 3\9 11.91 5.50 13.00 0 0 Saeed Ajmal (PAK) 7 28 0 163 12 4\19 13.58 5.82 14.00 1 0 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 7 28 0 149 11 4\11 13.54 5.32 15.27 1 0 Dwayne Bravo (WI) 6 21 0 184 10 4\38 18.40 8.76 12.60 1 0 Roelof van der Merwe (SA) 6 24 0 135 10 2\14 13.50 5.62 14.40 0 0 M Muralidaran (SL) 7 27 0 158 9 3\29 17.55 5.85 18.00 0 0 Wayne Parnell (SA) 6 20.5 0 119 9 4\13 13.22 5.71 13.89 1 0 Dale Steyn (SA) 6 22 0 145 9 2\21 16.11 6.59 14.67 0 0 Alex Cusack (IRE) 5 17 0 153 8 4\18 19.12 9.00 12.75 1 0 Kyle McCallan (IRE) 5 19.3 0 137 8 2\26 17.12 7.02 14.63 0 0





Hat-trick (no instances)





Third T20 World Cup in the West Indies (30 April 2010 to 16 May 2010)

Total matches: 27 (12 teams)

Semi-finals: Sri Lanka (128/6) lost to England (132/3) by 7 wickets at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on 13 May 2010

Pakistan (158/5) lost to Australia (197/7) by 3 wickets at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on 14 May 2010

Final: Australia (147/6) lost to England (148/3) by 7 wickets at Bridgetown, Barbados on 16 May 2010 (Winning captain: Paul Collingwood)





Team results

# Team M W L NR Win% Remarks 1 England 7 5 1 1 71.43 Winner 2 Australia 7 6 1 0 85.71 Losing finalist 3 Sri Lanka 6 3 3 0 50.00 Losing semifinalist 4 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 33.33 Losing semifinalist 5 New Zealand 5 3 2 0 60.00

5 West Indies 5 3 2 0 60.00

6 India 5 2 3 0 40.00

6 South Africa 5 2 3 0 40.00

9 Ireland 2 0 1 1 0.00

10 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0.00

10 Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 0.00

10 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0.00







Highest individual scores (100s: 2)

Batter (Team) Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Inns Opposition Venue Date Suresh Raina (IND) 101 60 9 5 168.33 1 South Africa Gros Islet 2-May-10 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 100 64 10 4 156.25 1 Zimbabwe Providence 3-May-10 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 98* 56 9 4 175.00 1 West Indies Bridgetown 7-May-10 Chris Gayle (WI) 98 66 5 7 148.48 1 India Bridgetown 9-May-10 Cameron White (AUS) 85* 49 6 6 173.46 1 Sri Lanka Bridgetown 9-May-10 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 81 51 8 2 158.82 1 New Zealand Providence 30-Apr-10 Shane Watson (AUS) 81 49 7 4 165.30 1 Pakistan Gros Islet 2-May-10 Rohit Sharma (IND) 79* 46 4 6 171.73 2 Australia Bridgetown 7-May-10 Kevin Pietersen (ENG) 73* 52 8 2 140.38 2 Pakistan Bridgetown 6-May-10 Kamran Akmal (PAK) 73 55 8 1 132.72 1 Bangladesh Gros Islet 1-May-10 Salman Butt (PAK) 73 46 8 2 158.69 1 Bangladesh Gros Islet 1-May-10 Jacques Kallis (SA) 73 54 3 3 135.18 2 India Gros Islet 2-May-10 David Warner (AUS) 72 42 2 7 171.42 1 India Bridgetown 7-May-10

Note:Providence is in Guyana





Leading run-getters

Batter (Team) Mts Inns No Runs HS Ave. S/R 100 50 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 6 6 1 302 100 60.40 159.78 1 2 Kevin Pietersen (ENG) 6 6 2 248 73* 62.00 137.77 0 2 Salman Butt (PAK) 6 6 1 223 73 44.60 131.17 0 2 Craig Kieswetter (ENG) 7 7 0 222 63 31.71 116.84 0 1 Suresh Raina (IND) 5 5 0 219 101 43.80 146.00 1 1 Mike Hussey (AUS) 7 6 4 188 60* 94.00 175.70 0 1 Eoin Morgan (ENG) 7 7 2 183 55 36.60 128.87 0 1 Kamran Akmal (PAK) 6 6 0 180 73 30.00 120.80 0 2 Cameron White (AUS) 7 7 3 180 85* 45.00 146.34 0 1 David Hussey (AUS) 7 7 1 179 59 29.83 130.65 0 2 Jacques Kallis (SA) 5 5 0 171 73 34.20 116.32 0 1 Shane Watson (AUS) 7 7 0 163 81 23.28 146.84 0 2 Umar Akmal (PAK) 6 5 1 155 56* 38.75 143.51 0 2 AB de Villiers (SA) 5 5 1 153 53 38.25 122.40 0 1 David Warner (AUS) 7 7 0 150 72 21.42 148.51 0 1





Most sixes hit

Batter (Team) 6s Balls/6 Mts Inns Runs Ave Balls SR 4s Cameron White (AUS) 12 10.25 7 7 180 45.00 123 146.34 10 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 11 17.18 6 6 302 60.40 189 159.78 29 Craig Kieswetter (ENG) 11 17.27 7 7 222 31.71 190 116.84 20 Shane Watson (AUS) 11 10.09 7 7 163 23.28 111 146.84 10 David Hussey (AUS) 10 13.70 7 7 179 29.83 137 130.65 8 Umar Akmal (PAK) 10 10.80 6 5 155 38.75 108 143.51 6 David Warner (AUS) 10 10.10 7 7 150 21.42 101 148.51 13

Note: Mahale Jayawardene (SL) hit the maximum 4s: 29





Best bowling figures (Four-wicket hauls: 4)

Bowler (Team) Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Econ Inns Opposition Venue Date Dirk Nannes (AUS) 4 0 18 4 4.50 2 Bangladesh Bridgetown 5-May-2010 Charl Langeveldt (SA) 4 0 19 4 4.75 1 Pakistan Gros Islet 10-May-2010 Morne Morkel (SA) 3 0 20 4 6.66 2 Afghanistan Bridgetown 5-May-2010 Saeed Ajmal (PAK) 4 0 26 4 6.50 2 South Africa Gros Islet 10-May-2010 Scott Styris (NZ) 2 0 5 3 2.50 1 Zimbabwe Providence 4-May-2010 Daren Sammy (WI) 3.4 0 8 3 2.18 2 Ireland Providence 30-Apr-2010 Charl Langeveldt (SA) 4 0 12 3 3.00 2 Afghanistan Bridgetown 5-May-2010 Mitchell Johnson (AUS) 3.2 0 15 3 4.50 2 Sri Lanka Bridgetown 9-May-2010 George Dockrell (IRE) 4 0 16 3 4.00 1 West Indies Providence 30-Apr-2010 Nathan McCullum (NZ) 4 0 16 3 4.00 1 Zimbabwe Providence 4-May-2010





Leading wicket-getters

Bowler (Team) Mts Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Best Ave Econ SR 4w 5w Dirk Nannes (AUS) 7 26 1 183 14 4\18 13.07 7.03 11.14 1 0 Charl Langeveldt (SA) 4 16 0 104 11 4\19 9.45 6.50 8.73 1 0 Saeed Ajmal (PAK) 6 22.2 0 169 11 4\26 15.36 7.56 12.18 1 0 Steve Smith (AUS) 7 23 1 163 11 3\20 14.81 7.08 12.55 0 0 Mitchell Johnson (AUS) 6 22.2 0 145 10 3\15 14.50 6.49 13.40 0 0 Ashish Nehra (IND) 5 20 0 156 10 3\19 15.60 7.80 12.00 0 0 Ryan Sidebottom (ENG) 7 21.3 0 160 10 3\23 16.00 7.44 12.90 0 0 Graeme Swann (ENG) 7 22 0 144 10 3\24 14.40 6.54 13.20 0 0





Hat-trick (no instances)