T20 World Cups 2007, 2009 and 2010: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken

T20 World Cup stats: Here are all the key numbers and trivia from the first three Twenty20 World Cups.

Published : May 26, 2024 16:10 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Chris Gayle smashed the first century in Twenty20 internationals - a 57-ball 117 against South Africa in the World Twenty20 in 2007.
Chris Gayle smashed the first century in Twenty20 internationals - a 57-ball 117 against South Africa in the World Twenty20 in 2007. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Chris Gayle smashed the first century in Twenty20 internationals - a 57-ball 117 against South Africa in the World Twenty20 in 2007. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

First T20 World Cup in South Africa (11 September 2007 to 24 September 2007)

Total matches: 27 (12 teams)

Semi-finals: New Zealand (143/8) lost to Pakistan (147/4) by six wickets in Cape Town on 22 September 2007

India (188/5) beat Australia (173/7) by 15 runs in Durban on 22 September 2007

Final: India (157/5) beat Pakistan (152/10) by 5 runs in Johannesburg on 24 September 2007 (Winning captain: M. S. Dhoni)


 

Team results

#

Team

M

W

L

NR

Win%

Remarks

1

India

7

5

1

1

71.43

Winner

2

Pakistan

7

5

2

0

71.43

Losing finalist

3

South Africa

5

4

1

0

80.00

Losing semifinalist

4

Australia

6

3

3

0

50.00

Losing semifinalist

5

Sri Lanka

5

3

2

0

60.00


 

6

New Zealand

6

3

3

0

50.00


 

7

Zimbabwe

2

1

1

0

50.00


 

8

England

5

1

4

0

20.00


 

8

Bangladesh

5

1

4

0

20.00


 

10

Scotland

2

0

1

1

0.00


 

11

West Indies

2

0

2

0

0.00


 

11

Kenya

2

0

2

0

0.00


 

Note: The India-Scotland game was abandoned without a ball bowled is shown as No result in the above table.


 

Highest individual scores (100s: 1)

Batter (Team)

Runs

Balls

4s

6s

S/R

Inns

Opposition

Venue

Date

Chris Gayle (WI)

117

57

7

10

205.26

1

South Africa

Johannesburg

11-Sep-2007

Herschelle Gibbs (SA)

90*

55

14

2

163.63

2

West Indies

Johannesburg

11-Sep-2007

Justin Kemp (SA)

89*

56

6

6

158.92

2

New Zealand

Durban

19-Sep-2007

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

88

44

11

4

200.00

1

Kenya

Johannesburg

14-Sep-2007

Kevin Pietersen (ENG)

79

37

7

4

213.51

1

Zimbabwe

Cape Town

13-Sep-2007

Gautam Gambhir (IND)

75

54

8

2

138.88

1

Pakistan

Johannesburg

24-Sep-2007

Matthew Hayden (AUS)

73*

48

9

3

152.08

2

Bangladesh

Cape Town

16-Sep-2007

Junaid Siddique (BAN)

71

49

6

3

144.89

1

Pakistan

Cape Town

20-Sep-2007

Yuvraj Singh (IND)

70

30

5

5

233.33

1

Australia

Durban

22-Sep-2007


 

Leading run-getters

Batter (Team)

Mts

Inns

No

Runs

HS

Ave.

S/R

100

50

Matthew Hayden (AUS)

6

6

3

265

73*

88.33

144.81

0

4

Gautam Gambhir (IND)

7

6

0

227

75

37.83

129.71

0

3

Misbah-ul-Haq (PAK)

7

7

3

218

66*

54.50

139.74

0

2

Shoaib Malik (PAK)

7

7

2

195

57

39.00

126.62

0

2

Kevin Pietersen (ENG)

5

5

0

178

79

35.60

161.82

0

1

Justin Kemp (SA)

5

5

3

173

89*

86.50

139.51

0

1

Adam Gilchrist (AUS)

6

6

1

169

45

33.80

150.89

0

0

Craig McMillan (NZ)

6

5

1

163

57

40.75

181.11

0

1

Aftab Ahmed (BAN)

5

5

1

162

62*

40.50

129.60

0

1

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

5

5

1

159

65

39.75

152.88

0

1

MS Dhoni (IND)

7

6

1

154

45

30.80

128.33

0

0

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

5

5

0

154

88

30.80

160.41

0

2


 

Most sixes hit

Batter (Team)

6s

Balls/6

Mts

Inns

Runs

Ave.

Balls

S/R

4s

Craig McMillan (NZ)

13

6.92

6

5

163

40.75

90

181.11

7

Yuvraj Singh (IND)

12

6.33

6

5

148

29.60

76

194.73

9

Chris Gayle (WI)

10

6.00

2

2

117

58.50

60

195.00

7

Matthew Hayden (AUS)

10

18.30

6

6

265

88.33

183

144.80

32

Imran Nazir (PAK)

10

9.80

7

7

147

24.50

98

150.00

13

Justin Kemp (SA)

10

12.40

5

5

173

86.50

124

139.51

13

Note: Matthew Hayden (AUS) hit the maximum 4s: 32


 


 


 

Best bowling figures (Four-wicket hauls: 10)

Bowler (Team)

Overs

Mdns

Runs

Wkts

Econ

Inns

Opposition

Venue

Date

Mark Gillespie (NZ)

2.5

0

7

4

2.47

1

Kenya

Durban

12-Sep-2007

Rudra Pratap Singh (IND)

4

0

13

4

3.25

2

South Africa

Durban

20-Sep-2007

Morne Morkel (SA)

4

0

17

4

4.25

1

New Zealand

Durban

19-Sep-2007

Mohammad Asif (PAK)

4

0

18

4

4.50

1

India

Durban

14-Sep-2007

Shahid Afridi (PAK)

4

0

19

4

4.75

2

Scotland

Durban

12-Sep-2007

Daniel Vettori (NZ)

4

0

20

4

5.00

2

India

Johannesburg

16-Sep-2007

Stuart Clark (AUS)

4

0

20

4

5.00

1

Sri Lanka

Cape Town

20-Sep-2007

Umar Gul (PAK)

4

0

25

4

6.25

2

Scotland

Durban

12-Sep-2007

Elton Chigumbura (ZIM)

4

0

31

4

7.75

1

England

Cape Town

13-Sep-2007

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

4

0

34

4

8.50

1

West Indies

Johannesburg

13-Sep-2007


 

Leading wicket-getters

Bowler (Team)

Mts

Overs

Mdns

Runs

Wkts

Best

Ave

Econ

SR

4w

5w

Umar Gul (PAK)

7

27.4

0

155

13

4/25

11.92

5.60

12.77

1

0

Stuart Clark (AUS)

6

24

0

144

12

4/20

12.00

6.00

12.00

1

0

Shahid Afridi (PAK)

7

28

1

188

12

4/19

15.66

6.71

14.00

1

0

Rudra Pratap Singh (IND)

7

24

0

152

12

4/13

12.66

6.33

12.00

1

0

Daniel Vettori (NZ)

6

24

0

128

11

4/20

11.63

5.33

13.09

1

0

Mohammad Asif (PAK)

7

26.5

0

212

10

4/18

21.20

7.90

16.10

1

0

Irfan Pathan (IND)

7

22

1

149

10

3/16

14.90

6.77

13.20

0

0

Morne Morkel (SA)

5

20

0

120

9

4/17

13.33

6.00

13.33

1

0

Nathan Bracken (AUS)

6

22.2

0

142

8

3/16

17.75

6.35

16.75

0

0

Mitchell Johnson (AUS)

6

24

0

153

8

3/22

19.12

6.37

18.00

0

0

Shaun Pollock (SA)

5

19.3

1

167

8

3/40

20.87

8.56

14.63

0

0


 

Hat-trick (1)

Bowler (Bowling)ForOppositionVenueDate

Brett Lee (3/27)AustraliaBangladeshCape Town16-Sep-2007


 

Second T20 World Cup in England (5 June 2009 to 21 June 2009)

Total matches: 27 (12 teams)

Semi-finals: Pakistan (149/4) beat South Africa (142/5) by 7 runs in Nottingham on 18 June 2009

Sri Lanka (158/5) beat West Indies (101/10) by 57 runs at The Oval on 19 June 2009

Final: Sri Lanka (138/6) lost to Pakistan (139/2) by 8 wickets at Lord’s on 21 June 2009 (Winning captain: Younis Khan)


 

Team results

#

Team

M

W

L

NR

Win%

Remarks

1

Pakistan

7

5

2

0

71.43

Winner

2

Sri Lanka

7

6

1

0

85.71

Losing finalist

3

South Africa

6

5

1

0

83.33

Losing semifinalist

4

West Indies

6

3

3

0

50.00

Losing semifinalist

5

Netherlands

2

1

1

0

50.00


 

6

England

5

2

3

0

40.00


 

6

New Zealand

5

2

3

0

40.00


 

6

India

5

2

3

0

40.00


 

9

Ireland

5

1

4

0

20.00


 

10

Bangladesh

2

0

2

0

0.00


 

10

Australia

2

0

2

0

0.00


 

10

Scotland

2

0

2

0

0.00


 


 

Highest individual scores (100s: 0)

Batter (Team)

Runs

Balls

4s

6s

SR

Inns

Opposition

Venue

Date

Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL)

96*

57

12

2

168.42

1

West Indies

The Oval

19-Jun-2009

Chris Gayle (WI)

88

50

6

6

176.00

2

Australia

The Oval

6-Jun-2009

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

81

47

10

3

172.34

1

West Indies

Nottingham

10-Jun-2009

AB de Villiers (SA)

79*

34

5

6

232.35

1

Scotland

The Oval

7-Jun-2009

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

78

53

9

1

147.16

1

Ireland

Lord’s

14-Jun-2009

Lendl Simmons (WI)

77

50

12

1

154.00

2

South Africa

The Oval

13-Jun-2009

Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL)

74

47

11

1

157.44

1

West Indies

Nottingham

10-Jun-2009

Luke Wright (ENG)

71

49

8

0

144.89

1

Netherlands

Lord’s

5-Jun-2009


 

Leading run-getters

Batter (Team)

Mts

Inns

No

Runs

HS

Ave.

S/R

100

50

Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL)

7

7

1

317

96*

52.83

144.74

0

3

Jacques Kallis (SA)

5

5

1

238

64

59.50

126.59

0

2

Chris Gayle (WI)

5

5

1

193

88

48.25

134.02

0

2

Kamran Akmal (PAK)

7

7

0

188

57

26.85

125.33

0

1

AB de Villiers (SA)

6

6

1

186

79*

37.20

155.00

0

2

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

7

7

0

177

81

25.28

115.68

0

1

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

7

7

2

177

64*

35.40

108.58

0

2

Shahid Afridi (PAK)

7

7

2

176

54*

35.20

140.80

0

2

Younis Khan (PAK)

7

6

3

172

50

57.33

139.83

0

1

Dwayne Bravo (WI)

6

5

1

154

66*

38.50

145.28

0

2

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

7

7

1

154

78

25.66

122.22

0

1

Kevin Pietersen (ENG)

4

4

0

154

58

38.50

152.47

0

1

Yuvraj Singh (IND)

5

5

1

153

67

38.25

154.54

0

1

Lendl Simmons (WI)

5

5

0

150

77

30.00

137.61

0

1


 

Most sixes hit

Batter (Team)

6s

Balls/6

Mts

Inns

Runs

Ave

Balls

SR

4s

Yuvraj Singh (IND)

9

11.00

5

5

153

38.25

99

154.54

10

Chris Gayle (WI)

8

18.00

5

5

193

48.25

144

134.02

21

Kamran Akmal (PAK)

7

21.42

7

7

188

26.85

150

125.33

15

Dwayne Bravo (WI)

6

17.67

6

5

154

38.50

106

145.28

12

AB de Villiers (SA)

6

20.00

6

6

186

37.20

120

155.00

16

Kyle Coetzer (SCOT)

5

9.40

2

2

75

37.50

47

159.57

4

David Hussey (AUS)

5

7.60

2

2

55

27.50

38

144.73

1

Scott Styris (NZ)

5

13.60

5

5

81

27.00

68

119.11

1

Martin Guptill (NZ)

5

15.80

5

4

102

34.00

79

129.11

6

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

5

30.60

7

7

177

25.28

153

115.68

22

Note: Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL) hit the maximum 4s: 46


 

Best bowling figures (Five-wicket haul: 1; four-wicket hauls: 8)

Bowler (Team)

Overs

Mdns

Runs

Wkts

Econ

Inns

Opposition

Venue

Date

Umar Gul (PAK)

3

0

6

5

2.00

1

New Zealand

The Oval

13-Jun-2009

Shahid Afridi (PAK)

4

0

11

4

2.75

2

Netherlands

Lord’s

9-Jun-2009

Wayne Parnell (SA)

4

0

13

4

3.25

2

West Indies

The Oval

13-Jun-2009

Alex Cusack (IRE)

3

0

18

4

6.00

1

Sri Lanka

Lord’s

14-Jun-2009

Lendl Simmons (WI)

3

0

19

4

6.33

1

Sri Lanka

Nottingham

10-Jun-2009

Zaheer Khan (IND)

3

0

19

4

6.33

1

Ireland

Nottingham

10-Jun-2009

Saeed Ajmal (PAK)

4

0

19

4

4.75

2

Ireland

The Oval

15-Jun-2009

Pragyan Ojha (IND)

4

0

21

4

5.25

2

Bangladesh

Nottingham

6-Jun-2009

Dwayne Bravo (WI)

4

0

38

4

9.50

1

India

Lord’s

12-Jun-2009


 

Leading wicket-getters

Bowler (Team)

Mts

Overs

Mdns

Runs

Wkts

Best

Ave

Econ

SR

4w

5w

Umar Gul (PAK)

7

24.3

0

158

13

5\6

12.15

6.44

11.31

0

1

Lasith Malinga (SL)

7

25.2

0

181

12

3\17

15.08

7.14

12.67

0

0

Ajantha Mendis (SL)

7

26

0

143

12

3\9

11.91

5.50

13.00

0

0

Saeed Ajmal (PAK)

7

28

0

163

12

4\19

13.58

5.82

14.00

1

0

Shahid Afridi (PAK)

7

28

0

149

11

4\11

13.54

5.32

15.27

1

0

Dwayne Bravo (WI)

6

21

0

184

10

4\38

18.40

8.76

12.60

1

0

Roelof van der Merwe (SA)

6

24

0

135

10

2\14

13.50

5.62

14.40

0

0

M Muralidaran (SL)

7

27

0

158

9

3\29

17.55

5.85

18.00

0

0

Wayne Parnell (SA)

6

20.5

0

119

9

4\13

13.22

5.71

13.89

1

0

Dale Steyn (SA)

6

22

0

145

9

2\21

16.11

6.59

14.67

0

0

Alex Cusack (IRE)

5

17

0

153

8

4\18

19.12

9.00

12.75

1

0

Kyle McCallan (IRE)

5

19.3

0

137

8

2\26

17.12

7.02

14.63

0

0


 

Hat-trick (no instances)


 

Third T20 World Cup in the West Indies (30 April 2010 to 16 May 2010)

Total matches: 27 (12 teams)

Semi-finals: Sri Lanka (128/6) lost to England (132/3) by 7 wickets at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on 13 May 2010

Pakistan (158/5) lost to Australia (197/7) by 3 wickets at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on 14 May 2010

Final: Australia (147/6) lost to England (148/3) by 7 wickets at Bridgetown, Barbados on 16 May 2010 (Winning captain: Paul Collingwood)


 

Team results

#

Team

M

W

L

NR

Win%

Remarks

1

England

7

5

1

1

71.43

Winner

2

Australia

7

6

1

0

85.71

Losing finalist

3

Sri Lanka

6

3

3

0

50.00

Losing semifinalist

4

Pakistan

6

2

4

0

33.33

Losing semifinalist

5

New Zealand

5

3

2

0

60.00


 

5

West Indies

5

3

2

0

60.00


 

6

India

5

2

3

0

40.00


 

6

South Africa

5

2

3

0

40.00


 

9

Ireland

2

0

1

1

0.00


 

10

Bangladesh

2

0

2

0

0.00


 

10

Zimbabwe

2

0

2

0

0.00


 

10

Afghanistan

2

0

2

0

0.00


 


 

Highest individual scores (100s: 2)

Batter (Team)

Runs

Balls

4s

6s

SR

Inns

Opposition

Venue

Date

Suresh Raina (IND)

101

60

9

5

168.33

1

South Africa

Gros Islet

2-May-10

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

100

64

10

4

156.25

1

Zimbabwe

Providence

3-May-10

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

98*

56

9

4

175.00

1

West Indies

Bridgetown

7-May-10

Chris Gayle (WI)

98

66

5

7

148.48

1

India

Bridgetown

9-May-10

Cameron White (AUS)

85*

49

6

6

173.46

1

Sri Lanka

Bridgetown

9-May-10

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

81

51

8

2

158.82

1

New Zealand

Providence

30-Apr-10

Shane Watson (AUS)

81

49

7

4

165.30

1

Pakistan

Gros Islet

2-May-10

Rohit Sharma (IND)

79*

46

4

6

171.73

2

Australia

Bridgetown

7-May-10

Kevin Pietersen (ENG)

73*

52

8

2

140.38

2

Pakistan

Bridgetown

6-May-10

Kamran Akmal (PAK)

73

55

8

1

132.72

1

Bangladesh

Gros Islet

1-May-10

Salman Butt (PAK)

73

46

8

2

158.69

1

Bangladesh

Gros Islet

1-May-10

Jacques Kallis (SA)

73

54

3

3

135.18

2

India

Gros Islet

2-May-10

David Warner (AUS)

72

42

2

7

171.42

1

India

Bridgetown

7-May-10

Note:Providence is in Guyana


 

Leading run-getters

Batter (Team)

Mts

Inns

No

Runs

HS

Ave.

S/R

100

50

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

6

6

1

302

100

60.40

159.78

1

2

Kevin Pietersen (ENG)

6

6

2

248

73*

62.00

137.77

0

2

Salman Butt (PAK)

6

6

1

223

73

44.60

131.17

0

2

Craig Kieswetter (ENG)

7

7

0

222

63

31.71

116.84

0

1

Suresh Raina (IND)

5

5

0

219

101

43.80

146.00

1

1

Mike Hussey (AUS)

7

6

4

188

60*

94.00

175.70

0

1

Eoin Morgan (ENG)

7

7

2

183

55

36.60

128.87

0

1

Kamran Akmal (PAK)

6

6

0

180

73

30.00

120.80

0

2

Cameron White (AUS)

7

7

3

180

85*

45.00

146.34

0

1

David Hussey (AUS)

7

7

1

179

59

29.83

130.65

0

2

Jacques Kallis (SA)

5

5

0

171

73

34.20

116.32

0

1

Shane Watson (AUS)

7

7

0

163

81

23.28

146.84

0

2

Umar Akmal (PAK)

6

5

1

155

56*

38.75

143.51

0

2

AB de Villiers (SA)

5

5

1

153

53

38.25

122.40

0

1

David Warner (AUS)

7

7

0

150

72

21.42

148.51

0

1


 

Most sixes hit

Batter (Team)

6s

Balls/6

Mts

Inns

Runs

Ave

Balls

SR

4s

Cameron White (AUS)

12

10.25

7

7

180

45.00

123

146.34

10

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

11

17.18

6

6

302

60.40

189

159.78

29

Craig Kieswetter (ENG)

11

17.27

7

7

222

31.71

190

116.84

20

Shane Watson (AUS)

11

10.09

7

7

163

23.28

111

146.84

10

David Hussey (AUS)

10

13.70

7

7

179

29.83

137

130.65

8

Umar Akmal (PAK)

10

10.80

6

5

155

38.75

108

143.51

6

David Warner (AUS)

10

10.10

7

7

150

21.42

101

148.51

13

Note: Mahale Jayawardene (SL) hit the maximum 4s: 29


 

Best bowling figures (Four-wicket hauls: 4)

Bowler (Team)

Overs

Mdns

Runs

Wkts

Econ

Inns

Opposition

Venue

Date

Dirk Nannes (AUS)

4

0

18

4

4.50

2

Bangladesh

Bridgetown

5-May-2010

Charl Langeveldt (SA)

4

0

19

4

4.75

1

Pakistan

Gros Islet

10-May-2010

Morne Morkel (SA)

3

0

20

4

6.66

2

Afghanistan

Bridgetown

5-May-2010

Saeed Ajmal (PAK)

4

0

26

4

6.50

2

South Africa

Gros Islet

10-May-2010

Scott Styris (NZ)

2

0

5

3

2.50

1

Zimbabwe

Providence

4-May-2010

Daren Sammy (WI)

3.4

0

8

3

2.18

2

Ireland

Providence

30-Apr-2010

Charl Langeveldt (SA)

4

0

12

3

3.00

2

Afghanistan

Bridgetown

5-May-2010

Mitchell Johnson (AUS)

3.2

0

15

3

4.50

2

Sri Lanka

Bridgetown

9-May-2010

George Dockrell (IRE)

4

0

16

3

4.00

1

West Indies

Providence

30-Apr-2010

Nathan McCullum (NZ)

4

0

16

3

4.00

1

Zimbabwe

Providence

4-May-2010


 

Leading wicket-getters

Bowler (Team)

Mts

Overs

Mdns

Runs

Wkts

Best

Ave

Econ

SR

4w

5w

Dirk Nannes (AUS)

7

26

1

183

14

4\18

13.07

7.03

11.14

1

0

Charl Langeveldt (SA)

4

16

0

104

11

4\19

9.45

6.50

8.73

1

0

Saeed Ajmal (PAK)

6

22.2

0

169

11

4\26

15.36

7.56

12.18

1

0

Steve Smith (AUS)

7

23

1

163

11

3\20

14.81

7.08

12.55

0

0

Mitchell Johnson (AUS)

6

22.2

0

145

10

3\15

14.50

6.49

13.40

0

0

Ashish Nehra (IND)

5

20

0

156

10

3\19

15.60

7.80

12.00

0

0

Ryan Sidebottom (ENG)

7

21.3

0

160

10

3\23

16.00

7.44

12.90

0

0

Graeme Swann (ENG)

7

22

0

144

10

3\24

14.40

6.54

13.20

0

0


 

Hat-trick (no instances)

T20 World Cup

