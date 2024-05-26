T20 World Cups 2007, 2009 and 2010: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken

First T20 World Cup in South Africa (11 September 2007 to 24 September 2007)
Total matches: 27 (12 teams)
Semi-finals: New Zealand (143/8) lost to Pakistan (147/4) by six wickets in Cape Town on 22 September 2007
India (188/5) beat Australia (173/7) by 15 runs in Durban on 22 September 2007
Final: India (157/5) beat Pakistan (152/10) by 5 runs in Johannesburg on 24 September 2007 (Winning captain: M. S. Dhoni)
Team results
#
Team
M
W
L
NR
Win%
Remarks
1
India
7
5
1
1
71.43
Winner
2
Pakistan
7
5
2
0
71.43
Losing finalist
3
South Africa
5
4
1
0
80.00
Losing semifinalist
4
Australia
6
3
3
0
50.00
Losing semifinalist
5
Sri Lanka
5
3
2
0
60.00
6
New Zealand
6
3
3
0
50.00
7
Zimbabwe
2
1
1
0
50.00
8
England
5
1
4
0
20.00
8
Bangladesh
5
1
4
0
20.00
10
Scotland
2
0
1
1
0.00
11
West Indies
2
0
2
0
0.00
11
Kenya
2
0
2
0
0.00
Note: The India-Scotland game was abandoned without a ball bowled is shown as No result in the above table.
Highest individual scores (100s: 1)
Batter (Team)
Runs
Balls
4s
6s
S/R
Inns
Opposition
Venue
Date
Chris Gayle (WI)
117
57
7
10
205.26
1
South Africa
Johannesburg
11-Sep-2007
Herschelle Gibbs (SA)
90*
55
14
2
163.63
2
West Indies
Johannesburg
11-Sep-2007
Justin Kemp (SA)
89*
56
6
6
158.92
2
New Zealand
Durban
19-Sep-2007
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
88
44
11
4
200.00
1
Kenya
Johannesburg
14-Sep-2007
Kevin Pietersen (ENG)
79
37
7
4
213.51
1
Zimbabwe
Cape Town
13-Sep-2007
Gautam Gambhir (IND)
75
54
8
2
138.88
1
Pakistan
Johannesburg
24-Sep-2007
Matthew Hayden (AUS)
73*
48
9
3
152.08
2
Bangladesh
Cape Town
16-Sep-2007
Junaid Siddique (BAN)
71
49
6
3
144.89
1
Pakistan
Cape Town
20-Sep-2007
Yuvraj Singh (IND)
70
30
5
5
233.33
1
Australia
Durban
22-Sep-2007
Leading run-getters
Batter (Team)
Mts
Inns
No
Runs
HS
Ave.
S/R
100
50
Matthew Hayden (AUS)
6
6
3
265
73*
88.33
144.81
0
4
Gautam Gambhir (IND)
7
6
0
227
75
37.83
129.71
0
3
Misbah-ul-Haq (PAK)
7
7
3
218
66*
54.50
139.74
0
2
Shoaib Malik (PAK)
7
7
2
195
57
39.00
126.62
0
2
Kevin Pietersen (ENG)
5
5
0
178
79
35.60
161.82
0
1
Justin Kemp (SA)
5
5
3
173
89*
86.50
139.51
0
1
Adam Gilchrist (AUS)
6
6
1
169
45
33.80
150.89
0
0
Craig McMillan (NZ)
6
5
1
163
57
40.75
181.11
0
1
Aftab Ahmed (BAN)
5
5
1
162
62*
40.50
129.60
0
1
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
5
5
1
159
65
39.75
152.88
0
1
MS Dhoni (IND)
7
6
1
154
45
30.80
128.33
0
0
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
5
5
0
154
88
30.80
160.41
0
2
Most sixes hit
Batter (Team)
6s
Balls/6
Mts
Inns
Runs
Ave.
Balls
S/R
4s
Craig McMillan (NZ)
13
6.92
6
5
163
40.75
90
181.11
7
Yuvraj Singh (IND)
12
6.33
6
5
148
29.60
76
194.73
9
Chris Gayle (WI)
10
6.00
2
2
117
58.50
60
195.00
7
Matthew Hayden (AUS)
10
18.30
6
6
265
88.33
183
144.80
32
Imran Nazir (PAK)
10
9.80
7
7
147
24.50
98
150.00
13
Justin Kemp (SA)
10
12.40
5
5
173
86.50
124
139.51
13
Note: Matthew Hayden (AUS) hit the maximum 4s: 32
Best bowling figures (Four-wicket hauls: 10)
Bowler (Team)
Overs
Mdns
Runs
Wkts
Econ
Inns
Opposition
Venue
Date
Mark Gillespie (NZ)
2.5
0
7
4
2.47
1
Kenya
Durban
12-Sep-2007
Rudra Pratap Singh (IND)
4
0
13
4
3.25
2
South Africa
Durban
20-Sep-2007
Morne Morkel (SA)
4
0
17
4
4.25
1
New Zealand
Durban
19-Sep-2007
Mohammad Asif (PAK)
4
0
18
4
4.50
1
India
Durban
14-Sep-2007
Shahid Afridi (PAK)
4
0
19
4
4.75
2
Scotland
Durban
12-Sep-2007
Daniel Vettori (NZ)
4
0
20
4
5.00
2
India
Johannesburg
16-Sep-2007
Stuart Clark (AUS)
4
0
20
4
5.00
1
Sri Lanka
Cape Town
20-Sep-2007
Umar Gul (PAK)
4
0
25
4
6.25
2
Scotland
Durban
12-Sep-2007
Elton Chigumbura (ZIM)
4
0
31
4
7.75
1
England
Cape Town
13-Sep-2007
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
4
0
34
4
8.50
1
West Indies
Johannesburg
13-Sep-2007
Leading wicket-getters
Bowler (Team)
Mts
Overs
Mdns
Runs
Wkts
Best
Ave
Econ
SR
4w
5w
Umar Gul (PAK)
7
27.4
0
155
13
4/25
11.92
5.60
12.77
1
0
Stuart Clark (AUS)
6
24
0
144
12
4/20
12.00
6.00
12.00
1
0
Shahid Afridi (PAK)
7
28
1
188
12
4/19
15.66
6.71
14.00
1
0
Rudra Pratap Singh (IND)
7
24
0
152
12
4/13
12.66
6.33
12.00
1
0
Daniel Vettori (NZ)
6
24
0
128
11
4/20
11.63
5.33
13.09
1
0
Mohammad Asif (PAK)
7
26.5
0
212
10
4/18
21.20
7.90
16.10
1
0
Irfan Pathan (IND)
7
22
1
149
10
3/16
14.90
6.77
13.20
0
0
Morne Morkel (SA)
5
20
0
120
9
4/17
13.33
6.00
13.33
1
0
Nathan Bracken (AUS)
6
22.2
0
142
8
3/16
17.75
6.35
16.75
0
0
Mitchell Johnson (AUS)
6
24
0
153
8
3/22
19.12
6.37
18.00
0
0
Shaun Pollock (SA)
5
19.3
1
167
8
3/40
20.87
8.56
14.63
0
0
Hat-trick (1)
Bowler (Bowling)ForOppositionVenueDate
Brett Lee (3/27)AustraliaBangladeshCape Town16-Sep-2007
Second T20 World Cup in England (5 June 2009 to 21 June 2009)
Total matches: 27 (12 teams)
Semi-finals: Pakistan (149/4) beat South Africa (142/5) by 7 runs in Nottingham on 18 June 2009
Sri Lanka (158/5) beat West Indies (101/10) by 57 runs at The Oval on 19 June 2009
Final: Sri Lanka (138/6) lost to Pakistan (139/2) by 8 wickets at Lord’s on 21 June 2009 (Winning captain: Younis Khan)
Team results
#
Team
M
W
L
NR
Win%
Remarks
1
Pakistan
7
5
2
0
71.43
Winner
2
Sri Lanka
7
6
1
0
85.71
Losing finalist
3
South Africa
6
5
1
0
83.33
Losing semifinalist
4
West Indies
6
3
3
0
50.00
Losing semifinalist
5
Netherlands
2
1
1
0
50.00
6
England
5
2
3
0
40.00
6
New Zealand
5
2
3
0
40.00
6
India
5
2
3
0
40.00
9
Ireland
5
1
4
0
20.00
10
Bangladesh
2
0
2
0
0.00
10
Australia
2
0
2
0
0.00
10
Scotland
2
0
2
0
0.00
Highest individual scores (100s: 0)
Batter (Team)
Runs
Balls
4s
6s
SR
Inns
Opposition
Venue
Date
Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL)
96*
57
12
2
168.42
1
West Indies
The Oval
19-Jun-2009
Chris Gayle (WI)
88
50
6
6
176.00
2
Australia
The Oval
6-Jun-2009
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
81
47
10
3
172.34
1
West Indies
Nottingham
10-Jun-2009
AB de Villiers (SA)
79*
34
5
6
232.35
1
Scotland
The Oval
7-Jun-2009
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
78
53
9
1
147.16
1
Ireland
Lord’s
14-Jun-2009
Lendl Simmons (WI)
77
50
12
1
154.00
2
South Africa
The Oval
13-Jun-2009
Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL)
74
47
11
1
157.44
1
West Indies
Nottingham
10-Jun-2009
Luke Wright (ENG)
71
49
8
0
144.89
1
Netherlands
Lord’s
5-Jun-2009
Leading run-getters
Batter (Team)
Mts
Inns
No
Runs
HS
Ave.
S/R
100
50
Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL)
7
7
1
317
96*
52.83
144.74
0
3
Jacques Kallis (SA)
5
5
1
238
64
59.50
126.59
0
2
Chris Gayle (WI)
5
5
1
193
88
48.25
134.02
0
2
Kamran Akmal (PAK)
7
7
0
188
57
26.85
125.33
0
1
AB de Villiers (SA)
6
6
1
186
79*
37.20
155.00
0
2
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
7
7
0
177
81
25.28
115.68
0
1
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
7
7
2
177
64*
35.40
108.58
0
2
Shahid Afridi (PAK)
7
7
2
176
54*
35.20
140.80
0
2
Younis Khan (PAK)
7
6
3
172
50
57.33
139.83
0
1
Dwayne Bravo (WI)
6
5
1
154
66*
38.50
145.28
0
2
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
7
7
1
154
78
25.66
122.22
0
1
Kevin Pietersen (ENG)
4
4
0
154
58
38.50
152.47
0
1
Yuvraj Singh (IND)
5
5
1
153
67
38.25
154.54
0
1
Lendl Simmons (WI)
5
5
0
150
77
30.00
137.61
0
1
Most sixes hit
Batter (Team)
6s
Balls/6
Mts
Inns
Runs
Ave
Balls
SR
4s
Yuvraj Singh (IND)
9
11.00
5
5
153
38.25
99
154.54
10
Chris Gayle (WI)
8
18.00
5
5
193
48.25
144
134.02
21
Kamran Akmal (PAK)
7
21.42
7
7
188
26.85
150
125.33
15
Dwayne Bravo (WI)
6
17.67
6
5
154
38.50
106
145.28
12
AB de Villiers (SA)
6
20.00
6
6
186
37.20
120
155.00
16
Kyle Coetzer (SCOT)
5
9.40
2
2
75
37.50
47
159.57
4
David Hussey (AUS)
5
7.60
2
2
55
27.50
38
144.73
1
Scott Styris (NZ)
5
13.60
5
5
81
27.00
68
119.11
1
Martin Guptill (NZ)
5
15.80
5
4
102
34.00
79
129.11
6
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
5
30.60
7
7
177
25.28
153
115.68
22
Note: Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL) hit the maximum 4s: 46
Best bowling figures (Five-wicket haul: 1; four-wicket hauls: 8)
Bowler (Team)
Overs
Mdns
Runs
Wkts
Econ
Inns
Opposition
Venue
Date
Umar Gul (PAK)
3
0
6
5
2.00
1
New Zealand
The Oval
13-Jun-2009
Shahid Afridi (PAK)
4
0
11
4
2.75
2
Netherlands
Lord’s
9-Jun-2009
Wayne Parnell (SA)
4
0
13
4
3.25
2
West Indies
The Oval
13-Jun-2009
Alex Cusack (IRE)
3
0
18
4
6.00
1
Sri Lanka
Lord’s
14-Jun-2009
Lendl Simmons (WI)
3
0
19
4
6.33
1
Sri Lanka
Nottingham
10-Jun-2009
Zaheer Khan (IND)
3
0
19
4
6.33
1
Ireland
Nottingham
10-Jun-2009
Saeed Ajmal (PAK)
4
0
19
4
4.75
2
Ireland
The Oval
15-Jun-2009
Pragyan Ojha (IND)
4
0
21
4
5.25
2
Bangladesh
Nottingham
6-Jun-2009
Dwayne Bravo (WI)
4
0
38
4
9.50
1
India
Lord’s
12-Jun-2009
Leading wicket-getters
Bowler (Team)
Mts
Overs
Mdns
Runs
Wkts
Best
Ave
Econ
SR
4w
5w
Umar Gul (PAK)
7
24.3
0
158
13
5\6
12.15
6.44
11.31
0
1
Lasith Malinga (SL)
7
25.2
0
181
12
3\17
15.08
7.14
12.67
0
0
Ajantha Mendis (SL)
7
26
0
143
12
3\9
11.91
5.50
13.00
0
0
Saeed Ajmal (PAK)
7
28
0
163
12
4\19
13.58
5.82
14.00
1
0
Shahid Afridi (PAK)
7
28
0
149
11
4\11
13.54
5.32
15.27
1
0
Dwayne Bravo (WI)
6
21
0
184
10
4\38
18.40
8.76
12.60
1
0
Roelof van der Merwe (SA)
6
24
0
135
10
2\14
13.50
5.62
14.40
0
0
M Muralidaran (SL)
7
27
0
158
9
3\29
17.55
5.85
18.00
0
0
Wayne Parnell (SA)
6
20.5
0
119
9
4\13
13.22
5.71
13.89
1
0
Dale Steyn (SA)
6
22
0
145
9
2\21
16.11
6.59
14.67
0
0
Alex Cusack (IRE)
5
17
0
153
8
4\18
19.12
9.00
12.75
1
0
Kyle McCallan (IRE)
5
19.3
0
137
8
2\26
17.12
7.02
14.63
0
0
Hat-trick (no instances)
Third T20 World Cup in the West Indies (30 April 2010 to 16 May 2010)
Total matches: 27 (12 teams)
Semi-finals: Sri Lanka (128/6) lost to England (132/3) by 7 wickets at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on 13 May 2010
Pakistan (158/5) lost to Australia (197/7) by 3 wickets at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on 14 May 2010
Final: Australia (147/6) lost to England (148/3) by 7 wickets at Bridgetown, Barbados on 16 May 2010 (Winning captain: Paul Collingwood)
Team results
#
Team
M
W
L
NR
Win%
Remarks
1
England
7
5
1
1
71.43
Winner
2
Australia
7
6
1
0
85.71
Losing finalist
3
Sri Lanka
6
3
3
0
50.00
Losing semifinalist
4
Pakistan
6
2
4
0
33.33
Losing semifinalist
5
New Zealand
5
3
2
0
60.00
5
West Indies
5
3
2
0
60.00
6
India
5
2
3
0
40.00
6
South Africa
5
2
3
0
40.00
9
Ireland
2
0
1
1
0.00
10
Bangladesh
2
0
2
0
0.00
10
Zimbabwe
2
0
2
0
0.00
10
Afghanistan
2
0
2
0
0.00
Highest individual scores (100s: 2)
Batter (Team)
Runs
Balls
4s
6s
SR
Inns
Opposition
Venue
Date
Suresh Raina (IND)
101
60
9
5
168.33
1
South Africa
Gros Islet
2-May-10
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
100
64
10
4
156.25
1
Zimbabwe
Providence
3-May-10
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
98*
56
9
4
175.00
1
West Indies
Bridgetown
7-May-10
Chris Gayle (WI)
98
66
5
7
148.48
1
India
Bridgetown
9-May-10
Cameron White (AUS)
85*
49
6
6
173.46
1
Sri Lanka
Bridgetown
9-May-10
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
81
51
8
2
158.82
1
New Zealand
Providence
30-Apr-10
Shane Watson (AUS)
81
49
7
4
165.30
1
Pakistan
Gros Islet
2-May-10
Rohit Sharma (IND)
79*
46
4
6
171.73
2
Australia
Bridgetown
7-May-10
Kevin Pietersen (ENG)
73*
52
8
2
140.38
2
Pakistan
Bridgetown
6-May-10
Kamran Akmal (PAK)
73
55
8
1
132.72
1
Bangladesh
Gros Islet
1-May-10
Salman Butt (PAK)
73
46
8
2
158.69
1
Bangladesh
Gros Islet
1-May-10
Jacques Kallis (SA)
73
54
3
3
135.18
2
India
Gros Islet
2-May-10
David Warner (AUS)
72
42
2
7
171.42
1
India
Bridgetown
7-May-10
Note:Providence is in Guyana
Leading run-getters
Batter (Team)
Mts
Inns
No
Runs
HS
Ave.
S/R
100
50
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
6
6
1
302
100
60.40
159.78
1
2
Kevin Pietersen (ENG)
6
6
2
248
73*
62.00
137.77
0
2
Salman Butt (PAK)
6
6
1
223
73
44.60
131.17
0
2
Craig Kieswetter (ENG)
7
7
0
222
63
31.71
116.84
0
1
Suresh Raina (IND)
5
5
0
219
101
43.80
146.00
1
1
Mike Hussey (AUS)
7
6
4
188
60*
94.00
175.70
0
1
Eoin Morgan (ENG)
7
7
2
183
55
36.60
128.87
0
1
Kamran Akmal (PAK)
6
6
0
180
73
30.00
120.80
0
2
Cameron White (AUS)
7
7
3
180
85*
45.00
146.34
0
1
David Hussey (AUS)
7
7
1
179
59
29.83
130.65
0
2
Jacques Kallis (SA)
5
5
0
171
73
34.20
116.32
0
1
Shane Watson (AUS)
7
7
0
163
81
23.28
146.84
0
2
Umar Akmal (PAK)
6
5
1
155
56*
38.75
143.51
0
2
AB de Villiers (SA)
5
5
1
153
53
38.25
122.40
0
1
David Warner (AUS)
7
7
0
150
72
21.42
148.51
0
1
Most sixes hit
Batter (Team)
6s
Balls/6
Mts
Inns
Runs
Ave
Balls
SR
4s
Cameron White (AUS)
12
10.25
7
7
180
45.00
123
146.34
10
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
11
17.18
6
6
302
60.40
189
159.78
29
Craig Kieswetter (ENG)
11
17.27
7
7
222
31.71
190
116.84
20
Shane Watson (AUS)
11
10.09
7
7
163
23.28
111
146.84
10
David Hussey (AUS)
10
13.70
7
7
179
29.83
137
130.65
8
Umar Akmal (PAK)
10
10.80
6
5
155
38.75
108
143.51
6
David Warner (AUS)
10
10.10
7
7
150
21.42
101
148.51
13
Note: Mahale Jayawardene (SL) hit the maximum 4s: 29
Best bowling figures (Four-wicket hauls: 4)
Bowler (Team)
Overs
Mdns
Runs
Wkts
Econ
Inns
Opposition
Venue
Date
Dirk Nannes (AUS)
4
0
18
4
4.50
2
Bangladesh
Bridgetown
5-May-2010
Charl Langeveldt (SA)
4
0
19
4
4.75
1
Pakistan
Gros Islet
10-May-2010
Morne Morkel (SA)
3
0
20
4
6.66
2
Afghanistan
Bridgetown
5-May-2010
Saeed Ajmal (PAK)
4
0
26
4
6.50
2
South Africa
Gros Islet
10-May-2010
Scott Styris (NZ)
2
0
5
3
2.50
1
Zimbabwe
Providence
4-May-2010
Daren Sammy (WI)
3.4
0
8
3
2.18
2
Ireland
Providence
30-Apr-2010
Charl Langeveldt (SA)
4
0
12
3
3.00
2
Afghanistan
Bridgetown
5-May-2010
Mitchell Johnson (AUS)
3.2
0
15
3
4.50
2
Sri Lanka
Bridgetown
9-May-2010
George Dockrell (IRE)
4
0
16
3
4.00
1
West Indies
Providence
30-Apr-2010
Nathan McCullum (NZ)
4
0
16
3
4.00
1
Zimbabwe
Providence
4-May-2010
Leading wicket-getters
Bowler (Team)
Mts
Overs
Mdns
Runs
Wkts
Best
Ave
Econ
SR
4w
5w
Dirk Nannes (AUS)
7
26
1
183
14
4\18
13.07
7.03
11.14
1
0
Charl Langeveldt (SA)
4
16
0
104
11
4\19
9.45
6.50
8.73
1
0
Saeed Ajmal (PAK)
6
22.2
0
169
11
4\26
15.36
7.56
12.18
1
0
Steve Smith (AUS)
7
23
1
163
11
3\20
14.81
7.08
12.55
0
0
Mitchell Johnson (AUS)
6
22.2
0
145
10
3\15
14.50
6.49
13.40
0
0
Ashish Nehra (IND)
5
20
0
156
10
3\19
15.60
7.80
12.00
0
0
Ryan Sidebottom (ENG)
7
21.3
0
160
10
3\23
16.00
7.44
12.90
0
0
Graeme Swann (ENG)
7
22
0
144
10
3\24
14.40
6.54
13.20
0
0
Hat-trick (no instances)
Latest on Sportstar
- T20 World Cups 2007, 2009 and 2010: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken
- KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai; H2H records, stats
- India at T20 World Cup: Cautious optimism or naked aggression?
- Malaysia Masters 2024: Sindhu’s title drought continues as she loses to China’s Wang in final
- Neeraj Chopra: Not injured but don’t want to take risk before Paris Olympics 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE