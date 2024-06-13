MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Divya Deshmukh wins World Junior Girls Chess Championship 2024 title

Divya Deshmukh won the World Junior Chess Championship 2024 title in the girls section in Gandhinagar after beating Beloslava Krasteva of Bulgaria in the final round.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 15:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Divya Deshmukh won the World Junior Chess Championship 2024 title.
FILE PHOTO: Divya Deshmukh won the World Junior Chess Championship 2024 title. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Divya Deshmukh won the World Junior Chess Championship 2024 title. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

Divya Deshmukh won the World Junior Chess Championship 2024 title in the girls section in Gandhinagar on Thursday. She beat Beloslava Krasteva of Bulgaria in the final round to emerge as the clear champion.

Out of the 101 players from 27 countries participating in the champions, Divya and Krasteva are the three top-20 junior girls as per FIDE ratings. A win guaranteed the top finish for the third-ranked Indian.

The International Master (IM) had defeated fellow Indian Sachi Jain in the penultimate round to take her tally to nine points. The 18-year-old had a half-a-point lead over Mariam Mkrtchyan of Armenia.

Divya retained the sole lead going into the last five rounds remaining in the open and girls’ sections. She had begun as a firm favourite on 5.5 points.

She remained unbeaten throughout the tournament to claim her maiden World Junior girl’s chess championship title.

Related Topics

Divya Deshmukh /

World Junior Chess Championship /

International Master

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Board President’s XI-Women vs South Africa Women Warm-up Fixture Live Updates: Rains stop in Bengaluru; Revised playing conditions awaited; BP XI:71/1 (14)
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh faces Netherlands in Group D clash; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Divya Deshmukh wins World Junior Girls Chess Championship 2024 title
    Team Sportstar
  4. AC Milan appoints Fonseca as new head coach
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024: Abhinav Bindra backs NRAI exclusion of shooter Rudrankksh Patil from Olympics squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Divya Deshmukh wins World Junior Girls Chess Championship 2024 title
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Junior Chess Championship 2024: Gharibyan beats Makarian, Divya inches closer to title
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. World Junior Chess Championship 2024: Divya Deshmukh holds lead; Sachi Jain shocks third seed Beloslava Krasteva
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. World Junior Chess Championship 2024: Divya Deshmukh retains sole lead; Cardoso shocks Pranav
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. World Junior Girls’ Chess C’ship: Mariam holds Divya to draw
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Board President’s XI-Women vs South Africa Women Warm-up Fixture Live Updates: Rains stop in Bengaluru; Revised playing conditions awaited; BP XI:71/1 (14)
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh faces Netherlands in Group D clash; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Divya Deshmukh wins World Junior Girls Chess Championship 2024 title
    Team Sportstar
  4. AC Milan appoints Fonseca as new head coach
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024: Abhinav Bindra backs NRAI exclusion of shooter Rudrankksh Patil from Olympics squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment