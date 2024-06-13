Divya Deshmukh wins World Junior Girls Chess Championship 2024 title

Divya Deshmukh won the World Junior Chess Championship 2024 title in the girls section in Gandhinagar on Thursday. She beat Beloslava Krasteva of Bulgaria in the final round to emerge as the clear champion.

Out of the 101 players from 27 countries participating in the champions, Divya and Krasteva are the three top-20 junior girls as per FIDE ratings. A win guaranteed the top finish for the third-ranked Indian.

The International Master (IM) had defeated fellow Indian Sachi Jain in the penultimate round to take her tally to nine points. The 18-year-old had a half-a-point lead over Mariam Mkrtchyan of Armenia.

🇮🇳 IM Divya Deshmukh wins her game and becomes the 2024 FIDE World U20 Girls Chess Champion! 👑 pic.twitter.com/WFYO03cEae — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) June 13, 2024

Divya retained the sole lead going into the last five rounds remaining in the open and girls’ sections. She had begun as a firm favourite on 5.5 points.

She remained unbeaten throughout the tournament to claim her maiden World Junior girl’s chess championship title.